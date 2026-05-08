The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, May 9 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for May 9, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Aquarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Page of Pentacles.

There's a nice balance of what is called fixed energy expressed between the Sun and Moon on Saturday. Taurus fixed earth energy brings attention to what you have and use without the desire to share. Then, Aquarius energy is about the collective and how resources are distributed equally to others. It's sometimes hard to enjoy your blessings when others have to do without, but the Page of Pentacles steps in to reveal how you can make a difference. Pages in tarot are about messages, and the Pentacles symbolize money. You can help others by paying it forward or simply listening to someone in need of a person to talk to.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Saturday, May 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune symbolizes how fortune can turn from good to great. You just have to be patient for it to happen.

Most of us have someone in our lives who is going through hard times one way or another. Yet, you also notice that they aren't giving up hope.

On May 9, you can do something, even if it's small, to improve their situation. One small act of kindness is all that's needed to turn hope into full belief in humanity's goodness.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hermit

Sometimes you just have to take care of yourself, Taurus. When the Sun is in your sign, it's time to reflect on your needs. You are ready for changes, but knowing where to start is never easy. You have to think about it.

Today's tarot, the Hermit, signifies a spiritual journey that involves retreating from the world. You're encouraged to step back to really review what makes you happy.

You want to build something that reflects who you truly want to be, not what others imagine you are. Rather than get confused, figure out what that is by studying yourself in quiet reflection with the universe.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot

The Sun emphasizes your hidden enemy sector, which could indicate hardships coming from people who appear to be friends but are not. On May 9, pay attention to how you feel.

Note who seems to encourage you to give up on your dreams and/or stop when you want to keep going. The climb to authentic relationships is going to be a little harder right now.

Be like the Chariot tarot card, whose rider never lets go of self-control. Stick to what you know you need to do. Learn from your experiences and let them make your life better.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hierophant

You're breaking all the rules on Saturday, Cancer. You're ready to let your friends see the person you truly are, and not what you are told to be, even if peer pressure has made you cave recently.

The Hierophant tarot card is about breaking tradition, and you're ready to try something new. The Sun in your sector of networks means that you not only speak for yourself, but you also act for others.

The Moon in Aquarius helps you to see secrets and things you shouldn't keep. Instead, it's time to disclose and set the truth free.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Star

The Star tarot card signifies wishes and promises you make to yourself that the universe fulfills. On May 9, you're ready to explore the true meaning of success by looking into your heart and following it.

The Sun emphasizes your desire to be elevated for something that makes you feel good, and not performative either. The Moon in your partnership sector pushes you to bring someone along as you strive to make the world better for yourself and the people you love.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Judgment

On May 9, the Sun in Taurus encourages you to see mistakes as lessons to learn from. The Moon reveals how waiting and worrying are not helping you move forward, but action will.

The Judgment tarot card highlights all the ways your critical thinking helps you to make the right decision. You have something you need to do, but right now, fear is holding you back from taking that first step.

Have the courage to test yourself and then watch what happens next because you can handle it. Trust yourself, even when self-doubt makes you question if you are right.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Empress

Libra, if anyone has the traits of an Empress, it's you! This tarot card signifies nurturing energy that is maternal and kind.

While the Sun is in Taurus, a secret could be revealed to you that creates a sense of shame and embarrassment. You step in and help them to overcome negative emotions. The Moon in Aquarius encourages your loving nature, helping replace sadness with joy.

You're not a mere bystander who watches someone go through it alone. Instead, you play a key role in bringing healing and hope back into their life through your relationship.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess

The High Priestess brings attention to your inner voice. It often speaks loudly, but sometimes you're too busy to truly hear it. Saturday's Moon in Aquarius urges you to step outside of your comfort zone.

The world won't fall apart if you pause for a moment, Scorpio. In fact, it could come together in such a way that it restores you to the person and life you're meant to live.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Moon

Saturday is a good day to reinvent yourself in a subtle but healthy way. Taurus season is a period of time where you learn to take better care of yourself. Focus on your daily habits and how you can improve them.

The Moon tarot card is about hidden deceptions that you can't see because they are that good at staying masked. Pay attention to your feelings to guide you.

The Moon in Aquarius activates your sector of thinking on May 9, so you have the mental clarity you need to spot patterns that are no longer helpful to you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death

A situation is about to change, and it feels almost like once it does, you can't ever go back to what you had. This can be a scary thought for you, Capricorn, yet this is the time for you to pursue your heart's desires.

Fear is only a stepping stone to your joy. The Sun in Taurus encourages you to try out new hobbies and to fall back in love with your life.

With the Moon in your financial sector on May 9, consider the cost you pay each day for staying put when you feel stuck. The improvement in how you feel could be so worth it once your new life settles back in.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is about a new beginning that you really want for yourself, but you're not looking at everything before you take the leap. The Sun in Taurus reminds you that the past often influences your present state of mind.

You sometimes fear missing out because of childhood patterns that lead you to doubt your value. On Saturday, you get to revise this thinking by paying attention to the way you feel.

The Moon in your sign gives you a boost of confidence, so don't ignore your feelings when they come up today. Instead, listen to them so you can work on healing.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The Tower

On May 9, your feelings pick up on what's going on in the lives of others and in your own. Whenever the Moon is in Aquarius, it reveals the hidden situations that aren't working well for you.

But, Pisces, the Sun is in your sector of communication on Saturday, which can initiate important conversations you need to have. The Tower warns not to assume that trouble that starts through miscommunication or harsh words is permanent. You may discover how to work through conflicts with patience and mutual understanding.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.