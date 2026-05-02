Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, May 3: The Moon Enters Sagittarius

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 3, 2026. The Moon moves into Sagittarius on Sunday, and emotionally, something begins to stretch.

After a period of intensity and introspection, this shift feels like a window opening. Suddenly, there’s more air in your lungs, and you're now willing to look ahead rather than over your shoulder. Where in your life can you think bigger, even if you don't feel ready?

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, lately, you may have been caught in cycles of overthinking or reacting to what’s immediately in front of you. Yet, something inside you is now asking for distance.

On Sunday, your experiences start to make sense as part of a larger journey rather than isolated moments. When you let yourself think bigger, your life begins to reorganize around that vision.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, on May 3, you feel drawn into deeper emotional waters. Surface-level understanding just isn’t enough for you anymore.

Something within you is asking for honesty and vulnerability. You must be willing to transform instead of merely maintain. It's time to release something old, whether it’s a fear or a version of yourself that no longer feels aligned.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your relationships are acting as catalysts for growth right now. They show you perspectives you might not have considered on your own.

This is not about losing yourself in connection, but about allowing connection to refine you. On May 3, pay attention to the dynamics that feel energizing. Notice the conversations that linger and the people who challenge you in a way that feels expansive rather than draining.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you have a desire to bring more intention and joy into your routines. On Sunday, you have the chance to reimagine what once felt like an obligation.

This is an opportunity to align your habits with the version of yourself you’re becoming. Whether it’s your work, your health, or the way you structure your day, small changes now create a ripple effect that carries you forward.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, on May 3, you’re reminded of your natural ability to bring warmth and joy into everything you do. This is a moment to lean into what feels good and makes you feel alive.

Whether it’s through art or love, there’s something deeply healing about following your pleasure right now. Allow yourself to play again. You don’t need to justify it or make it productive.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, on Sunday, your inner world is asking for care and a deeper level of understanding. Emotions are rising that you’ve been too busy to fully process

You have a desire to reconnect with what makes you feel grounded and secure. You can access a new level of power by tending to your foundations and making sure you feel supported from the inside out.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, your mind is active and ready to explore new ideas and perspectives. On Sunday, you feel more inclined to speak openly and ask questions. You're connecting the dots in ways that bring clarity to yourself and others.

This is a moment to trust your thoughts and follow your curiosity. Engage with the world around you more intentionally.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, on May 3, you’re asked to take a deeper look at what you value beyond appearances. This is not about temporary satisfaction, but truly recognizing your own worth.

On Sunday, you find yourself thinking about what you give and what you receive. Do your exchanges feel balanced?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, on Sunday, you’re reconnecting with a part of yourself that has felt distant. This is a powerful moment of self-recognition that asks you to honor who you are becoming rather than who you’ve been.

You feel more confident expressing yourself and more willing to take up space. Let this be a time when you choose yourself fully, without hesitation or apology.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, on May 3, you feel a pull inward, as if something is quietly shifting beneath the surface of your awareness. This is a time for reflection and rest.

Listen to what your inner world is trying to communicate. There’s value in slowing down and allowing yourself to process. Trust that clarity will come in its own time.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you feel inspired by the people around you and drawn to new communities. On Sunday, you're more aware of the role you play within your wider network.

This is a moment to collaborate and share ideas. Make new friends and recognize that your dreams don’t have to exist in isolation. There’s something powerful about aligning with others who see the world differently and challenge you to think bigger.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, there’s a change happening in how you see your professional path forward. It’s bringing a new level of clarity to your ambitions.

Right now, you feel more focused and aware of what you want to build for yourself. On May 3, align your actions with your goals and trust that you are capable of creating something meaningful.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.