The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, April 29 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 29, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Libra. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Five of Pentacles.

Today, it's important to remain calm even when life feels off-balance. The Five of Pentacles signifies economic problems. One of the hardest trials to go through is financial instability, and when you are unsure how bills will be paid or feel unsure about the future, worry quickly sets in. While the Moon and Sun are in signs ruled by Venus, in cardinal and fixed energy, our actions and feelings tend to foster a sense of security. Yet life is always changing, and you're reminded to stay proactive.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign starting on Wednesday, April 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Aries: Four of Pentacles

You like to be a free spirit when it comes to money, and often your sign is associated with spending. Yet, the Four of Pentacles tarot card reminds you that putting your finances in order is important right now.

It's good for you to know a few things like where your money is spent, how you earn it and where you can save or invest. Make plans to schedule time with a professional or to sit down and map out what your situation ought to be soon.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Taurus: Strength, reversed

Taurus, today, a test of will arrives, and you learn to say you don't know the answer. Knowing what your limitations are isn't a sign of weakness, though. It's true that there are times when you'll doubt yourself.

So, on April 29, when you have the Strength, reversed tarot card, you learn a few things about self-limitations and what you can and can't do sometimes. It's best to admit them rather than pretend. Truth is what sets you free.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Gemini: Four of Wands

Both your daily tarot card for April 29 and the Moon in Libra focus on overwhelming joy. The Four of Wands is about finding the right emotional balance.

You experience your own share of ups and downs, but they are all part of what it means to be human. Enjoy learning about yourself and how feelings keep you connected with others.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Cancer: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to break out of your comfort zone and enjoy time with others. On April 29, both your tarot card and the Moon in Libra signify home as a place where you find comfort.

The Hermit, though, is in reverse, urging you to go out and meet people. You need to connect with others after a period of introspection. Being too long in solitude can create psychological problems. Spending time with your friends is a positive thing to do today.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles references financial gains. It's on April 29 that you, Leo, can talk with others about money in a way that is helpful to all.

Today, take the time to call the person you need to speak to about loans, credit card payments or other bill-related matters. Work on your budget, or if you have time and resources, consider making a donation to a charity.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Virgo: Four of Swords

Virgo, you appreciate constant movement. With all of your ambitions, you can't afford to stay stagnant on April 29.

However, the Four of Swords reminds you that breaks are a necessary part of being productive. Breaks, when used at the right time, allow you to think about what to do next.

Your creative mind needs relaxation, and it improves how you work. Consider incorporating more breaks into your schedule this week.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Libra: The Lovers, reversed

Libra, listen to your heart, especially when the Moon is in your sign. The Lovers, reversed, indicates a sense of disconnect between you and another person. Don't let worry fester if this happens.

On April 29, if you experience self-doubt or question why you can't make another person happy, stop. People, even in relationships, are ultimately responsible for their own happiness.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Swords, reversed

The past is in the past, and when the Moon is in Libra, you catch yourself reminiscing about what you could have done better or how things might have been worse.

On April 29, the reversed Five of Swords highlights the process of letting go and the importance of recalling situations without clinging to them. Instead, it's time for you to move toward healing and growth.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Swords, reversed

Friendships are a vital part of your human experience, Sagittarius, and with the Moon in your house of social connections, you're ready to break free of any constraints that hold you back.

On April 29, the Eight of Swords, reversed, shows where you've become emotionally and mentally stuck in a rut and can break free. Listening, living and doing life with good friends who know what to say to change the way you think are part of this process.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Capricorn: Death

The Death tarot card references endings and when things in your life are about to stop short of what you hoped they would or could be. On April 29, the area most affected could be your career or a dream involving a change in your status.

There may be reasons behind the scenes why what you hoped for doesn't happen now. With the universe, it's important to trust the process and know that things happen when they are supposed to.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You're living and learning, and this requires an element of bravery on April 29. Your daily tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, teaches you to be timely when you get an opportunity you don't want to miss.

You could be inclined to think or put it off for another day, Aquarius; however, it's best to act fast and do what you know is right for you when your intuition speaks.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's daily tarot card for Pisces: Three of Swords

Heartache can strike when you least expect it. You may hear news today that disappoints you about a celebrity, a friend or something in another country.

On April 29, allow yourself the time you need to process any harsh emotions. It's best to honor what you're going through and not rush the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.