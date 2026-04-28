3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On April 29, 2026

Starting on April 29, 2026, three zodiac signs feel actual happiness once again thanks to Wednesday's astrological energy. It's time for true healing to begin.

We are no longer obligated to feel sad or worried. Something in the air is giving us renewed hope and bringing us joy in ways we haven't felt in years.Chiron direct influences the moods of these astrological signs in particular. It has us feeling unstoppable. Nobody can prevent this feeling of happiness, and nobody should ever want to.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

During Chiron direct, it becomes clear that the sadness you've experienced needs to end. It's just too much to deal with, and you want out. So, like a smart person, you end your stay in misery once and for all.

Advertisement

It felt like you were trapped in a dark place with no way to escape. Yet, on Wednesday, you find that the power to be joyful never left you. It was only on hiatus. Now, it's coming out to play.

You feel like you're the ruler of the world. You only wish joy and happiness for yourself and others. Nothing gets you down because you've decided for yourself that joy is your only option. Nicely done!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It feels as if you played along with an agenda that was never really yours, Scorpio. All it ever brought you was terror and insecurity, and you're over it. You are done letting negativity consume your life.

On this day, during this Chiron transit, you find the good sense to pave your own path. It's time to take matters into your own hands. There's joy out there, and it's calling your name. Now, you're finally hearing it.

This is just the beginning for you. You have altered your fate and are now heading in a far better direction. Choosing a life of happiness makes sense, and being joyful suits you perfectly. Stay positive, and this can last a lifetime.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

For a while there, you just went along with the mob, even though you didn't like the direction you were all heading. Now, you are quite tired of seeing how divided everything and everyone has gotten. On Wednesday, during Chiron direct, you have the chance to turn things around and invest your energy into yourself.

That's right, Leo. This is a day that is dedicated to you and your mental health. You're not looking away either. You've let yourself be led by forces that you simply don't like, and you know it was a mistake. Now, you want that joy back.

Advertisement

So, if happiness is what you crave, then it's a good thing you have a reservoir of it stored up inside you. Just shake off the shell of expectations and go with your heart. Joy awaits, and you are ready to live in it right now. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.