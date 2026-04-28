4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, April 29

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on April 29, 2026. Today, Venus, the planet of love, fortune, and luck, will square the North and South Nodes.

There is a lot of mutable energy at play today, and when it is harsh, you feel a change. Venus in Gemini is curious about what others want and need. When Venus receives a much-needed push to take action, it fosters service-oriented activities that could generate income. If you have a little side gig or have thought about one, this is the time to think about what that could look like. It's easier to solve others' problems. People are more receptive to advice when it's given. The way to share is to ask questions and get to the heart of the matter.

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Abundance is easier to find through positive, enriching conversations, even without exchanging money. You feel more useful when you help others for free. Sometimes the luckiest moments are when you happen to be in the right place at the right time, encouraging a person to reach their dreams. Four zodiac signs are positioned to capture the vibe of today's energy.

1. Taurus

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Venus in Gemini is currently in your sector of finances, and when it speaks to both the North and South Node, it makes you want to be happy. Happiness is the quickest way for you to feel lucky and abundant. You realize that you don't need much to enjoy your life. Instead, craving for more is replaced by gratitude. You are thankful for your friendships. You don't see faults; instead, you see collective strength.

Taurus, you observe how past loves and romances got you to where you are now, even if they didn't manifest into anything lasting. You view history as legacy building and decide to review the past for common threads. Today brings you the kind of abundance you have only when your life is enriching. Your luck is that you've lived long enough to realize how good your life has been.

2. Libra

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You're ruled by Venus, and when she's working overtime, talking to the North Node in Pisces, you review your life decisions in depth. You're ready to change directions and try new things. It's important to focus on your mindset because health is truly the greatest wealth.

The South Node in Virgo encourages you to do the hard work required to put an end to stress factors. You know that it costs you time and energy. Rather than investing in another project, you put in the time necessary to improve your thoughts and mind, choosing what brings you joy. Libra, you know that whatever changes you make now aren't going to be immediate. Nothing this major could ever happen overnight. But it's a step in the right direction, and you feel positive about your decision to walk a different path.

3. Virgo

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The North Node in your sector of marriage and business partnerships reminds you that to have what you want, you need to work for it. On April 29, you feel eager to create results that are visible to the world. You don't want to hide your relationship behind closed doors. You're comfortable with the world knowing your struggles, defeats, wins, and greatest achievements with others.

Instead of keeping things private, you decide how to disclose your thoughts. Social media could be one way to go, or to share openly with friends when you're out together. You know that shared experiences enrich you. Even though it's atypical for you, today, you want to be the person who blesses others with your life story as it unfolds.

4. Pisces

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The North Node has been in your sign all year, and it's when Venus speaks with it on April 29 that you realize where true wealth comes from. Feeling abundant comes from enjoying time with friends, family, and the people you love. Life can be hard at times, but you feel so lucky when you relate well to others. Conversations flow seamlessly.

There's a sense of effortlessness that makes it easier for you to get through tough conversations. Even during disagreements, you can get on the same page fairly quickly. The South Node square Venus reminds you how far you've come. You realize that history does not have to repeat itself if you don't want it to. You don't have to change who you are or anyone else to feel like things are good.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.