6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Prosperity On April 29, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and prosperity on April 29, 2026. Wednesday is an Initiate Day and that name means exactly what it sounds like.

This is the day the Chinese calendar specifically marks as favorable for putting something into motion that you want to build momentum behind. The energy accelerates new beginnings. We're in a Water Rooster day pillar, which sharpens discernment so these animal signs wake up Wednesday with wind at their back.

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1. Rooster

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Wednesday is your animal sign’s day and you are going to feel that in your gut before you even understand why. There’s a decision you’ve been going back and forth on and the timing is finally right on April 29.

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Initiate Days exist for exactly this moment and Water Rooster energy makes you more certain than you've felt in weeks. Whatever you put into motion today has real staying power. When you look back, you’ll see that today’s the day everything good started. Yay.

2. Ox

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Someone reaches out to you on Wednesday and what they're bringing is real. Oxen have been patient and patient and patient and Wednesday the universe starts returning on that. Say yes to what comes in on April 29.

The thing that gets started between you and this person on an Initiate Day is the beginning of something that runs long and runs well. Good stuff!

3. Horse

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You are being divinely guided today, dear Horse, specifically around visibility. Something you created or put out there gets real traction today. We’re talking actual interest from actual people who want what you have.

Wednesday is the day you stop being the best kept secret in your space. Let people find you. Don't downplay what comes in. Your prosperity is tied to people knowing your name.

4. Dragon

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The Water element is stacked on April 29 and Dragons are sitting in the middle of all of it. Something financial that you initiated weeks ago starts showing returns today and you see proof that it worked in the form of actual money.

Check what's been quietly growing in the background. Something matured while you weren't looking. Isn’t that lucky?

5. Snake

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On April 29 you have a conversation that reframes your entire understanding of what you're worth. Someone tells you what they'd pay for what you do and the number is higher than what's been in your head.

Snake energy is already attuned to this kind of intelligence but Wednesday it hits different because it comes with receipts. Once you have the details you cannot unsee them. Everything you price, pitch, or propose after Wednesday changes. And for the better.

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6. Rat

Wednesday something you applied for or put yourself up for comes back with a yes. It's a job or opportunity you threw your name into and then tried not to think about too hard because you didn't want to jinx it.

It lands on this Initiate Day which means what starts here has real energy behind it. This is the beginning of a whole new chapter. That bet on yourself paid off. Yay.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.