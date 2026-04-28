4 Very Easy Things To Do On The First Day Of Every Month To Attract Luck & Abundance, According To A Manifestation Expert

Luck sometimes feels like it falls out of the sky for some, while others aren't quite so, well... lucky. A manifestation expert named Michelle shared on TikTok that we can actually influence our luck, but it takes a little work. Simply put, you need to get in the habit of performing monthly actions to welcome the abundance and luck you deserve.

Each month is an opportunity to set your intentions and to clear out any lingering negative energy. Stagnation doesn't have to be assumed, and that means you get a clean slate to bring on the luck and prosperity you deserve. It's a bit of an adjustment, but following Michelle's four go-to steps will have you feeling more in control of what comes next, especially the good stuff.

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Four very easy things to do on the first day of every month to attract luck and abundance, according to a manifestation expert

1. Sweep out any negative energy

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As the saying goes: Out with the old, in with the new. The first thing you’re going to want to do to attract luck at the start of every month is sweep out any lingering negative energy. According to Michelle, grabbing your broom and sweeping everything towards the front door isn’t just a simple cleaning hack. In the spiritual world, it’s seen as a way to clear away bad energy that may have accumulated over the past month.

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In fact, in Wiccan practices, the broom, called a besom, is a sacred magical tool. Herbalist Danielle Prohom Olson explained, "These hallowed tools were used to sweep out the old and sweep prosperity and happiness back in. Besoms were considered so powerful that making a wish when a new broom was first used would cause it to come true."

Most of us aren't chomping at the bit to sweep, but by making this practice part of a monthly routine, you're not only keeping your house tidy, but you're setting yourself up for an awesome month. That somehow makes it a whole lot more palatable.

2. Say three affirmations as soon as you wake up

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Beyond cleaning, mindset is integral to successful manifestation. While people can perform whatever rituals they want, according to Michelle, as soon as you wake up, saying three affirmations in the morning is one of the best ways to manifest abundance.

She explained, “I make sure that I have them written down the night before so that the first thing I say when I wake up is those three affirmations.” Repeating these phrases can truly rewire the way you view things.

3. Make a fresh batch of prosperity rice

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Do people truly want to cook after a long day of work? No, but if the goal is to have a life of prosperity and abundance, making a fresh batch of prosperity rice is a must. Besides, you're absolutely not going to eat this!

So, gather rice, bay leaves, and cinnamon powder, then put them in a bowl and mix them together. Add a pinch of salt for financial protection, and say your affirmation of choice. Afterward, let this rice sit by a window all night. Allowing the moon's energy to charge the rice, you’ll carry this rice in a ziplock bag with you wherever you go.

As Michelle explained, “This is going to be your good luck charm,” until the next full moon.

4. Light a green candle

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Finally, the last step you’ll take to gain the most abundance is by lighting a green candle. Michelle shared, “I light a green candle to bring in the energy of money.”

According to tarot reader and witch J. Ryan, lighting green candles is a "wonderful way to attract wealth and prosperity into our lives." He added, "Before lighting the candle, take a moment to center yourself. Focus on your intention for wealth and prosperity. Visualize your financial goals with clarity, allowing the energy to flow through you and into the candle. Some have even said to picture money flowing into your wallet/bank account/pockets. Whatever visualization works for you."

Whether it’s receiving money through a promotion or through a business, lighting a candle is much more than symbolism. It’s letting the Universe know your intentions and sending them out, allowing luck to enter your life.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.