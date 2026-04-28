Financial Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 29, 2026

On April 29, 2026, financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. We all know too well what it's like to fear money and wonder if we'll be able to survive and thrive in the future. Yet, Jupiter direct lets us know that worry is counterproductive.

On Wednesday, we come to understand that so much of this stress is in the mind. If we want to reach our financial goals, then we must believe we can. So, the hardships come to an end, because we've finally flipped our thinking around. We have an abundant mind, and now, money is flowing our way, bringing security and helping us heal.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

There are moments in your life when you literally give yourself over to the fear that comes with having no money. Yet, the truth is, you are not broke, Taurus. You're just worried. Financial stress can be incredibly overwhelming.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, during Jupiter direct, you come to see that you never really hit rock bottom. There are people in your life who want to help you, should you need them. You're not alone, even if it feels like it.

While you don't exactly want to ask for handouts, it heartens you to know that you have a backup plan and people you can lean on. You know that you can turn this all around. You are a force of positive energy, and you have the power to change your financial outlook and your world.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've put in enough time and energy to make sure your finances run smoothly at any point in your life. Still, you can't help but worry every now and then. The economy feels unstable, and financial stress is not always logical, anyway.

Still, you're prepared, Capricorn, and that's all you can do. You've budgeted and saved, and during this Jupiter transit, you see that this preparation has enabled you to feel secure and safe. You are going to be just fine! There's no need to worry.

Your financial hardships aren't as all-consuming as they once were, simply because you know yourself well. You're not one to go down easily. You rise above, and you feel joyful and proud that you have that in your nature.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

During this Jupiter transit, you're fortunate enough to experience an unexpected cash flow heading your way. You're naturally a magnet for money, Aquarius, and now, it's especially obvious.

While you're known to be unique and unconventional, you aren't that different than everyone else when it comes to financial stress. The truth is that you worry about money just as much as the next person. Yet, you also think positively and seriously believe in your own security. This belief is what helps you to rise above the odds.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, you know nothing of scarcity or lack. You have an abundant mindset, and it serves you well. Financial hardships take a back seat, and that's just fine with you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.