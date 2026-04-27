The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, April 28 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 28, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Virgo, entering Libra. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Three of Cups.

Today's theme is friendships. The Three of Cups is a positive tarot card that symbolizes the beauty of good, solid friendships. With the Moon entering Libra, the sign of balance, you're reminded to make time for people in your life that add value. With both luminaries, Sun and Moon, in earth energy, it's best to spend time with people who are emotionally in a good place. It's never good to judge, and it's right to be there for people in need, but today, be sure to enjoy healthy friendships that refuel you.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Aries: Eight of Wands

Aries, today's Moon entering Libra reminds you to spend time with people you love. With partnership as a primary theme during Taurus Season, you're perfectly situated to create value in the lives of others.

The Eight of Wands, is about quick events, so be aware of friendships that happen fast. While on the surface they may seem to be real, it's time that creates the roots of healthy relationships that last. In other words, don't only spend time with people you've just met. Be sure to include old friends, too.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Taurus: Judgment, reversed

Taurus, today you may be second-guessing yourself about who is your friend or why.

On April 28, the Judgment, reversed foretells confusion when it comes to discerning intentions of others. Instead of worry about what you can't control, aim to be true to yourself.

When you're paying close attention to how you feel, it makes it much easier to know if a situation is good for you or not.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Gemini: The Sun

Today's going to be a wonderful day, Gemini. The Sun is a positive tarot card indicating good times are ahead. On April 28, with your friendships can be a source of joy.

Consider reaching out to people you've not spoken to in a while. Take time to hear their recent stories and listen to what they have to say. Enjoy knowing that you are a person they trust and that you have a life enriched by quality relationships.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Cancer: The Hierophant, reversed

The Hierophant, reversed represents the desire to change tradition and stop doing things in the same way, especially when it involves religion or politics.

On April 28, you may be invited to consider a different point of view. At first, you might want to protect your right to think a certain way. But, good friends listen, and you are positioned to be an excellent audience today.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Leo: Knight of Swords, reversed

Delays and inaction are highlighted for you on April 28, with the reversed Knight of Swords.

You might need to give a situation more time than you prefer to work out without any manipulation on your part.

When you feel anxious that a situation is taking too long, talk to a friend or fill the time with other companionship. Use waiting as an excuse to laugh and have fun doing things you've put off for a while.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You've ready to be out of the student's chair and into the teacher's seat. On April 28, the Eight of Pentacles, reversed symbolizes the ending of a learning cycle.

You have observed things in other people's lives that you've longed to have for yourself. Going from one social circle into another requires a certain element of adjustment. Today, you see that you're fully integrated!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Libra: Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups tarot card is a happy card of emotional and spiritual fulfillment. On April 28, knowing that you have the perfect balance of me-time and friendship time gives you a sense of joy.

You don't have to sacrifice either to get things done. You can multitask with friends as you run errands and chat on the phone. You sit silently on Facetime as you both do work and enjoy each other's company.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Scorpio: The Chariot, reversed

On April 28, the Chariot reversed reminds you that you can let something go if it no longer works out for your purposes.

Having an emotional attachment to a person or an object can be hard to break, but if you know donating or gifting it to a friend will make their life better, you choose to do it. What once gave you joy now becomes their own memory of you and good times.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Sagittarius: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about having so many talents and skills that you have to narrow your time down to focus on just one.

On April 28, ask friends and family which of your skills they think you're really good at. You may discover that there are some similar thoughts and insights from each person that help you to know which one to pick for yourself.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Pentacles

Sometimes it can feel like you don't have enough money but there are ways to make your budget stretch. On April 28, the Six of Pentacles encourages you to see how you might cut corners and costs to create a flow of unexpected abundance.

See if there are things that you don't need anymore, like subscription services or unnecessary food purchase. Ask friends what they use that are cheaper or free. You'll soon see that there are simple ways to make your finances better.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Aquarius: The Devil, reversed

You can overcome the things that tempt you and on April 28, you will discover inner strength that you didn't know you had, but honest friends tell you that you do.

The Devil reversed tarot card helps you to remember vices are merely crutches, and if you replace them with something better, it's much easier for you to avoid turning toward a hurtful habit that needs to stop.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's daily tarot card for Pisces: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles tarot card on April 28 helps you to see how to generate improved financial opportunities for yourself.

You may think that you need help from friends or family to get through a tough time, but sometimes the universe is the best resource of all. With the help of a friend, you can find a permanent solution while also keeping your dignity intact.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.