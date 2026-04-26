The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, April 27 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 27, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Virgo. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Tower.

Today's theme is discernment during times of trouble. When both luminaries are in earth signs, you get a double dose of practicality in your life. The Tower tarot card reminds you that even under the most controlled circumstances, trouble can still happen. When possible, do your best, but also realize that certain problems can only be solved the way that they arrive, which is on their own terms.

The daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Monday, April 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Aries: Three of Pentacles

You have a sharp mind, Aries. On April 27, use it to know who to ask for help. When trying to solve a problem, don't go it alone. The Three of Pentacles foretells the need for teamwork.

Aim to connect with others and open up about your concerns. You can choose friends or family. The point is that discernment means knowing when to work on your own and when to let someone else carry your workload.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Wands

On April 27, the Nine of Wands tarot card reminds you to be strong and resilient in the face of adversity. There are times when you want to run from a problem, but on Monday, it's best to face it head-on to see what you can learn and do to manage it.

Problems can be useful even if they are inconvenient because they help you see your emotional limitations and your strengths. Give yourself permission to grieve, but work hard.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Pentacles

Financial worry comes up often, Gemini. But on April 27, you discover a glimmer of hope even during the harshest of economic circumstances. Your tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles, highlights abundance on the horizon due to changes in your circumstances.

You may see a solution you missed until today or hear advice that clicks and gives you hope. When you feel you have limited or no options, trust your feelings and pursue them.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Swords, reversed

Deep down in your heart, you know that you're meant for so much more, Cancer. On April 27, listen intently to your inner voice when it speaks about your life path.

Your tarot card for the day, the Ten of Swords, reversed, indicates that during a time of rest, your mind becomes more open to what the future holds. Don't dismiss a random thought because it seems impossible. A waking dream may be an idea to work on.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Leo: Queen of Wands

Know who to follow and who to avoid, Leo. The Queen of Wands symbolizes a person who exudes energy and passion about the work you want to do.

On April 27, you start to see the difference between one person who does work because they have to, and another who chooses the same path for the love of it.

You want to surround yourself with the most positive energy you can find, so you are in the flow of creative potential from a true source that helps you grow authentically.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Virgo: The World, reversed

Not all situations demand that you stay committed, Virgo. There's a time and place to quit, and on April 27, you may feel like it's best for you to close a door on an opportunity.

The World, reversed, symbolizes unlucky events or lost causes, and it's good to admit when something isn't working or when you aren't where you need to be. The lesson you need to learn may not be perseverance, but to know when to move on to something else.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Libra: Page of Cups, reversed

You know that it's best not to ignore emotions when they are intense. On April 27, the Page of Cups (reversed) highlights healthy handling of intense feelings, especially those that can linger and create problems in the future.

Libra, feelings are not good or bad; they just are. And, it's best to honor them. Sometimes you have to ask for the day off or tell friends you need to reschedule plans so you can think and have space to feel your emotions.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Swords

You can always tell when you are in a situation with multiple layers for you to explore. Listen to your inner voice when it tells you to probe further, Scorpio.

Today, you're meant to dig deeply for information. The Page of Swords represents a need for active curiosity. Ask questions and be willing to go the extra mile to find out what people may not tell you unless you inquire.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Wands, reversed

It's always a good idea to know what you'll do when you have a chance to plan ahead. It's during the planning phase that you discover potential problems and resolve them before they start.

On April 27, the Two of Wands, when reversed, encourages you to push through moments of uncertainty. Test the waters of your fear and don't worry that you won't be able to overcome whatever challenges you worry about right now.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Wands

Being discerning doesn't mean you won't have to carry a heavy load, but it does mean you can mentally prepare for moments when things feel like more than you can handle.

On April 27, the Ten of Wands reminds you that strength and endurance often come from practice. You have everything you need within yourself to make it through.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles

Aquarius, sometimes you have to take a risk and then get the benefit of your work later. On April 27, the Nine of Pentacles foretells all the benefits and rewards of hard work and effort. Friends and family may not understand why you choose a life path that is harder than one they would be willing to work toward.

Yet, if you know that this is what you have to do to take your life to the place you're meant to be, bet on yourself. Your goal may not be to prove them wrong, but you can teach them to trust you when you speak.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's daily tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

The Seven of Cups, reversed, is about gaining insight that you originally didn't have, and it's on April 27, that you feel like you know yourself so well that you don't need advice from others to guide you.

Don't let yourself become discouraged about not knowing what's ahead. The era of self-sufficiency is here, and it gives you a chance to dream and make a vision for your life come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.