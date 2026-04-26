How The Powerful Scorpio Full Moon On May 1 Affects Your Specific Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful Full Moon affects each zodiac sign differently the week of April 27 to May 3, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Scorpio on Friday, awakening our desire to be victorious and show others what we are capable of.

With Uranus in Gemini, the Virgo Moon at the start of the week feels welcoming and playful. It's a good time to message friends and have both lighthearted and deep conversations. The Libra Moon on Tuesday, April 28, adds a romantic energy, with Venus in Gemini making us express ourselves in a more flirty way.

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Aries

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Going within is a dominant theme of this Full Moon in Scorpio, which brings emotional intensity. This is a period for you to become more emotionally intelligent. Cry it out and be mindful of your stress levels. Channel this energy through meditation or journaling. Consider confiding in someone you trust.

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Taurus season shows you that running away from your emotions does not work. You need to understand them in order to evolve. You may be tested with Saturn in your sign, pushing you to transform.

Taurus

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With Uranus now in Gemini, prepare to see your relationship dynamics undergo a reset. As the Uranus in Taurus chapter closes, you have a better understanding of what you want in your friendships or business connections moving forward. At the same time, it's ushering in a new era when material possessions and what you value are at the forefront. The Scorpio Full Moon echoes this story. Do you value yourself? If not, the lunation brings this to light.

Gemini

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During this Full Moon, you are asked to show up for yourself and be more mindful of your energy levels, especially with Uranus now in your sign. This is a wonderful and inspiring time for artists and writers. Make room for your creative energy and establish a new disciplined routine that helps you prioritize your hobbies and ongoing projects. Acquiring discipline is essential for you to become more comfortable with self-expression

Cancer

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Uncovering your power and going within are connected to this dynamic Full Moon. You are meeting new people, and through these connections, you begin to understand yourself a lot better. Taurus season is showing you that the past should be left in the past. It's time to embrace the future.

Leo

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Expect to see a lot of changes within your friendship circles during this time. Home is a grounding force during this Full Moon, and you are focused on cooking or having people you love in your abode. Connect with family and reach out to friends. Taurus season inspires you to make your home environment more pleasant. Consider redecorating or organizing your room.

Virgo

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Are you comfortable working with others as a team? This question pops up during this Full Moon. Taurus season allows you to feel more comfortable in leadership positions, showcasing your talents.

You also have to learn how to compromise with people and listen to them. This is a time to be more empathetic and less critical of others’ mistakes. Working well with others means being a team player. You could surprise yourself with what you could accomplish when colleagues or classmates see you as a friend.

Libra

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If you’ve ignored your finances, you're in for a rude awakening as the Full Moon sheds light on what needs to be adjusted moving forward. However, those who have been making an effort feel the pressure wear off, with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing hope and clarity.

Another theme of this lunation is your independence. You are learning to be more present with your needs. Protecting your energy is important this week, with Mars in Aries showing you who is there for you and who isn’t worth your time.

Scorpio

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The Full Moon in your sign encourages you to step up and begin trusting yourself once again. A new beginning awaits with Uranus now in Gemini, no longer bringing upsets or surprises within your partnerships. This week, you are compelled to reconcile with those people who meant a lot to you. The transit also shows you where you need to make upgrades to your routines to take more control of your daily activities.

Sagittarius

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Don’t be afraid to tap into your creative energy. The Scorpio Full Moon pushes you to dig deep and discover dreams and ideas you previously abandoned. This is also a time to perfect your skills, especially with Uranus in Gemini, helping you brainstorm and enhance your communication.

Connecting with your muses is possible since you feel motivated to socialize and meet new people who push you to explore your creative side. Have fun with this transit. Enjoy this week and don’t criticize yourself too much.

Capricorn

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The Full Moon in Scorpio allows you to set the groundwork for what you want to accomplish in the next several years. There is a lot of pressure brewing with these planets in Aries, but as long as you have the momentum, you can come out victorious. You are ready to overcome obstacles and any surprises that are thrown your way because you don’t shy away from challenges. The Moon is showing you how to strengthen your plan and be more meticulous.

Aquarius

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There is a wonderful and romantic energy with this Full Moon, allowing you to set your sights on love. Uranus in Gemini adds positive energy to your romantic sector, even with the surprises it brings. Although there may be some instability with love, you are more disciplined and focused on finding a partner who is aligned with you.

Meanwhile, the Full Moon makes it possible to reflect on your past experiences and consider how those mistakes have shaped who you are now. Either way, you are more optimistic about what awaits in the realm of love.

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Pisces

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The Full Moon brings a closing of chapters, as you gain wisdom and understanding. This week, you have a desire to explore and learn more about the world around you. The Moon in Scorpio brings an expansive energy that highlights the beauty that surrounds us.

For those in the academic or professional sectors, focus on increasing your skill sets. However, with Uranus in Gemini, you must prioritize what’s essential. Don’t get too caught up in the possibilities. Give your energy to the tasks that matter and don’t waste your time on insignificant things.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.