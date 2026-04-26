4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On April 27, 2026

On April 27, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, we're beginning to move into a truly special time in our lives.

This isn't about some gigantic change, but making small adjustments that have a long-term impact. Like the Waxing Moon, we, too, are just at the beginning of a great event.

1. Virgo

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On this day, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, you get a preview of where you're about to go. In other words, the inspiration is there, but the action hasn't yet started. For you, Virgo, that's totally OK.

You love getting an interesting idea in your head and then sifting through it to see what you believe will work and what's not worth investing time in. The sign you receive on Monday is not so big, but it's powerful, and it's just what you need right now to jumpstart something new in your world. The good stuff is only just beginning.

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2. Scorpio

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One might not see this day as powerful, but you do, Scorpio, and that's all that matters. This is your life, and if you get inspired by what's going on in the cosmos, then so be it.

Little by little, the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo brings into clarity something you've wanted to try for a long time. Now is the time to put your energy into this great idea. The sign from the universe shows up as potential, and once you start seeing things with an optimistic mindset, it's clear that you have a lot to look forward to.

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3. Aquarius

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The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo brings you a fine-tuned look at an old idea you've had kicking around in your brain. While it was once just a passing thought, it now seems to be on its way to something more.

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With you, this could very well become an obsession, and that's OK too. You are passionate about what's going on, and this is what drives you to make it a reality. But you don't want to take too much time thinking about it, instead of actually doing it. This is day one of a new era. You are finally on your way.

4. Sagittarius

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You like to convince yourself that everything is OK as it is. That is, until you get some kind of wild inspiration that shows you that things can be even better. That's the kind of day it is for you, Sagittarius.

During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, you feel as if the beginning is the best place to be. You're gathering your thoughts and working with the signs the universe is throwing at you.

Now, you feel as though you can let in a little change, and perhaps watch as it becomes even bigger. Everything you do is for the sake of your health and well-being. On Monday, you're on your way to something better, and healthier, too.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.