Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, April 25: Uranus Enters Gemini

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for April 25, 2026. Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, enters Gemini on Saturday, encouraging you to release the carefully made plans and rules for love that you've abided by.

Uranus works in electric ways, targeting the areas of your life that need change. It disrupts what isn’t working and asks that you have faith in the process. The main purpose of Uranus in Gemini is to free you from the stereotypes that you've outgrown. This energy allows you to create the relationship that is right for you, instead of just following a blueprint for love. Be open-minded and don’t try to cling to or control outcomes, as the change that begins now is exactly the kind you need.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 25, 2026:

Aries

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How you show up in the lives of others matters, Aries. On Saturday, Uranus in Gemini asks that you transform how you communicate and show up within a relationship.

This invites new ideas about what love is or how to define a relationship. Yet it also encourages you to start focusing on finding a greater purpose for yourself.

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Taurus

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You have to be open, Taurus. Gemini governs your self-worth and values. With Uranus in this expansive air sign on April 25, you are invited to reflect on what brings value to your life and is most important to you in a relationship.

This energy shifts your priorities from financial to adventure. You find yourself inexplicably drawn to someone you would have never expected, and you're willing to change your life in ways you never imagined. Just stay open, and don’t forget to honor what you deserve.

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Gemini

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This is the beginning of an exciting new journey, Gemini. With Uranus now in your zodiac sign, it’s important to prepare for what this energy means for you and your life.

Uranus in Gemini is deeply personal. It disrupts plans and some of what you’ve already created. However, its rewards are well worth it. This often affects your romantic life as well, specifically committed relationships or marriages. On Saturday, allow yourself to grow and trust in where you are guided.

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Cancer

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Nothing is holding you back, Cancer. As Uranus enters Gemini on April 25, you enter a period of divine intervention. This helps increase your resiliency and heal from what you’ve been through in the last few years. It’s not about pretending it didn’t happen, but realizing it doesn’t have to define you.

The energy coming in allows you to move beyond the life you’d begun to settle for. Pay close attention to any new people you meet, because they may just be that soulmate you’ve been dreaming of.

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Leo

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Let life surprise you, Leo. Gemini governs your relationships and social connections. With Uranus in this air sign on Saturday, you can expect to experience sudden shocks in terms of who you surround yourself with and the goals that you pursue.

This brings immense transformation to your romantic life. Just be sure you’re practicing integrity and allowing yourself to grow into a new version of you.

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Virgo

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While Uranus in Gemini brings in favorable opportunities for your career, it also helps shift your relationship goals, Virgo. On April 25, it’s important to focus on the energy of innovation.

Go for what is new over the tried and true. This applies to partners as much as it does to types of relationships. Don’t be afraid to experiment and let yourself discover what truly resonates with your desires.

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Libra

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This is your sign to start living, Libra. Uranus in Gemini brings a shocking wake-up call. On April 25, your worldview shifts, as does what you deem to be important. Your relationship needs to be adventurous as well as meaningful.

You want a true partner for life, though what you create will be anything but traditional. Seek what feels good and never underestimate the importance of having the right person by your side.

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Scorpio

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Even challenging moments lead you where you’re meant to be, Scorpio. Uranus in Gemini is about increasing your inner power and freeing yourself from restrictive relationships and situations. However, you may experience a challenging situation as this new energy begins.

Try to take care of your heart on Saturday, and look for the greater meaning. Whatever happens now is redirecting your life in a positive and fateful direction.

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Sagittarius

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Fall in love with the unconventional, Sagittarius. Uranus in Gemini ushers in an active and exciting time in your romantic life.

While this energy favors freedom and the unconventional, the ongoing Aries Stellium is about commitment. On Saturday, you're trying to find a balance between the two. Remember that you don’t have to choose. You just need to show up for the process.

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Capricorn

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Become adaptable, Capricorn. Gemini energy governs your daily life and how you care for yourself. In your romantic life, it invites you to focus on the health of your relationship and how you can improve your connection.

Uranus in Gemini on April 25 brings in some unpredictable challenges and changes. It’s important to remain flexible. Rather than resisting out of discomfort, try to remember it’s all happening for your greatest good.

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Aquarius

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Define the love that works for you, Aquarius. You are entering an incredible period for love and romance as Uranus shifts into Gemini on April 25.

You feel torn between creating a traditional relationship and the freedom that still calls to you. With Uranus in this air sign, you won’t have to choose. This is a time when you are able to create whatever works for you, no matter how nontraditional it may be.

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Pisces

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You are home, Pisces. Uranus in Gemini brings up unexpected opportunities for relocation or long-distance love. Yet, it also brings in new shifts in your family dynamics and who you live with.

While matters are changing rapidly, remember that you are your own home, and allow yourself to trust the process. This helps you find the security and freedom to keep experiencing all life has to offer.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.