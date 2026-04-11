Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, April 12: Jupiter Brings Harmony And Luck

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 12, 2026. On Sunday, a lucky alignment between Venus in Taurus and Jupiter in Cancer brings harmony and luck to your romantic life.

Venus in Taurus is abundant and peaceful. It's grounded and wants to invest in a love that lasts. As it connects with Jupiter, the planet of luck, in Cancer, it brings an immense amount of positive energy into your life. During this lucky transit, romantic matters see a sudden breakthrough, but so does where you call home. Create space for romance and love. Redecorate your home or invest in a property that feels joyful. Focus on the small moments, knowing they ultimately lead to your greatest happiness.

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 12, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Whether you’re looking to purchase a new home or update your space, Sunday's energy is about to beautify your life. Venus and Jupiter bring in a sudden influx of cash, or just a desire to live comfortably.

While it positively affects your relationship, it’s also about enjoying your home more through physical changes and upgrades. You deserve to live somewhere that fosters all of your dreams.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Something is revealed on April 12, Taurus. The energies of Venus and Jupiter bring in an offer or a new way of approaching a romantic situation.

Venus in your zodiac sign helps you to attract what or who you want. You are also feeling more attractive and confident, which helps in anything you want to do. Trust that whatever arrives on Sunday is meant for you.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your intuition is connected to your fate, Gemini. With Venus in Taurus, you must listen to your inner self. This can also come through as feelings or signs from the universe.

By listening to your intuitive side, you are able to experience the abundance of Jupiter in Cancer. You know exactly the kind of relationship you should be in, and are feeling well taken care of, too. This is everything you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Never underestimate how valuable and loved you are to your partner and those in your life. The energy of Venus in Taurus and Jupiter in Cancer brings an awareness of how you are seen by others and how special you are to them.

Be sure that you’re open to receiving and not dismissive of compliments or offers. April 12 could be the start of you finally receiving what you deserve.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your wildest dreams, Leo. You feel unstoppable on Sunday. Venus in Taurus helps you believe in the impossible and gives you the fortitude to plan for your success. This energy is extraordinarily abundant.

On April 12, whatever you choose to do in your romantic or professional life is blessed. Just be certain you’re honoring your deepest dreams and not just doing what you think you should.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Have faith in this new beginning, Virgo. Venus in Taurus brings luck and fresh starts. On Sunday, focus on what it means to live your most abundant life.

Be ready to meet that one special person who changes your life forever. Trust in where you are guided, and be sure to say yes when the opportunity arises.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have always deserved a life you love, Libra. April 12 brings an offer or source of help that fosters growth and a newfound excitement in your life.

Venus in Taurus and Jupiter in Cancer expand what you thought was possible, and help you focus on your own dreams. You're not sacrificing yourself to make a relationship work, but truly being loved and valued for the unique person that you are.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let jadedness stop you from believing in love, Scorpio. Venus in Taurus is all about romance, while Jupiter in Cancer helps to bring luck to whatever you begin on Sunday.

This energy is about taking a chance on love, or yourself, if you’re exploring a phase of being consciously single. Don’t hold back or talk yourself out of something before you even try. You deserve this and so much more.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself become better, Sagittarius. You don’t become better because of an ultimatum or because someone else wants you to. Instead, it must always be a personal choice.

April 12 finally brings an opportunity to improve yourself and also how you approach matters of the heart. You have always wanted to be someone that others can count on, and on Sunday, the pieces finally fall into place.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are lucky in love, Capricorn. The energy of Venus in Taurus and Jupiter in Cancer is focused on your romantic life. This makes Sunday an incredibly lucky day for any matters related to love.

Whether you’re looking to go on a first date or to solidify the future of your current relationship, it is all possible. Believe in yourself and in the luck that you are surrounded by. No matter how hard your past has been, it doesn’t mean your future still can’t be beautiful.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what makes your heart happy, Aquarius. Venus in Taurus makes you especially grateful for where you live and with whom. This energy translates into wanting to make your home special, and with Jupiter in Cancer, you also want it to be a respite from the world.

Take on new remodeling projects with your partner or host a dinner party in your garden. Embrace the beautiful home and life that you have created for yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your inner romantic, Pisces. You are the most romantic sign in the zodiac. However, you’ve been through a lot in recent years, and so you’ve packed away some of what makes you, you.

The energy on Sunday helps you to return to your inner romantic. This helps your love life, but also has you feeling like yourself again and seeing life through those beautiful rose colored glasses. You’re wiser now, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t believe in fairytales.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.