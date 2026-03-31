Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, April 1: The Pink Moon Brings A Romantic New Beginning

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 1, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Libra on Wednesday, bringing with it a new beginning that revitalizes your romantic life.

The first Full Moon following the Spring Equinox is known as the Pink Moon. While the Moon won’t turn pink, its name speaks to the wildflowers that begin to bloom during this time. This lunar transit brings renewal and beautiful new beginnings. The weight of past tribulations melts away, allowing you to say yes to love and the future you have always dreamed of.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 01, 2026:

Aries

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Hold space for a new beginning, Aries. With Libra governing your romance and dating, the energy of the Full Pink Moon is especially strong for you. This is all about a new beginning, but it may show up in different ways.

On Wednesday, focus on what is just starting, whether it’s a connection or a new feeling of ease. This is a new beginning, not just for your romantic life, but for yourself as well.

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Taurus

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You can find balance in all things, Taurus. The Full Pink Moon in Libra rises on Wednesday, turning your focus to boundaries and how you structure your life. This helps you understand how to achieve the balance you need.

Be sure that you are listening to what your partner needs if you’re in a relationship. Compromise is key to successfully using this energy.

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Gemini

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It’s time to trust in what arrives, Gemini. Libra governs your romance and relationships. With the Full Pink Moon in this air sign on April 1, you are guided toward an incredible new beginning in love.

This lunation is one that you'll remember for years to come. Whether it organizes the divine meeting of someone new or helps you finally say yes to the love of your life, it’s time to fully trust in what arrives. You have always been destined for love.

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Cancer

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Peace finally returns, Cancer. The Full Moon in Libra rises on Wednesday, restoring peace and balance to your personal life. Reflect on what was going on around October 21 of last year when the Libra New Moon rose.

It’s likely you were just beginning a new journey around this time involving a relationship or family. While it hasn’t been easy, you are now on the other side. Focus on all you have created and try to let go of the fear of something else going wrong.

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Leo

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A new beginning is in your hands, Leo. You have always had the power to create whatever you wish. However, to do that, you must first know what you want and feel you deserve it.

On April 1, the Libra Full Moon helps you to approach a conversation that you’ve been needing to have for some time. This is about forgiveness and forging a new beginning together. Just don’t let your ego stop you from going after the love you’ve always wanted.

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Virgo

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Don’t question the abundance that surrounds you, dearest Virgo. You often question when matters in your life start to feel too good. You seem to think that something negative has to occur for every wonderful moment that you get to experience.

This is not the way the universe works. On April 1, stop worrying about losing or ruining what you have. Instead, try to trust that you deserve a life this good.

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Libra

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Rise in your power, Libra. The Pink Full Moon rises in your zodiac sign on Wednesday, helping you reflect on all you’ve learned since last October, when this lunar cycle began. A Full Moon in your zodiac sign represents a time of power and an inner shift that affects your outer world.

You can choose what resonates with you and truly feeds your soul. Let this be the start of no longer tolerating what you are offered. Instead, choose what you have always dreamed of.

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Scorpio

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Go within, Scorpio. Once you start reflecting on your choices, or the parts of your life that have shaped who you’ve become, you begin a process that truly has no ending. There is no such thing as being fully healed.

Once you start healing, you are forever in a state of healing, as you continue to learn and grow. The Pink Full Moon on April 1 brings up another layer of this, specifically around your inner child, and finding greater peace. Give yourself time to reflect on your own process, as it is important for the future of your romantic life.

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Sagittarius

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You can’t make everyone happy, Sagittarius. That's not your job, and frankly, it's an impossible task. This is a lesson that you are familiar with, especially when it comes to the decisions you make in your romantic life.

As much as you want everyone to love the person you love, you can’t make decisions solely based on that. Instead, let the energy of the Full Pink Moon on Wednesday remind you that love is something you must choose for yourself.

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Capricorn

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Believe that you deserve greater ease, Capricorn. The Pink Full Moon in Libra on April 1 brings a positive turn of events in your career, but it also benefits your romantic life.

This energy is about allowing yourself to feel like you deserve a life of greater ease. This is also reflected in the relationships that you choose. Tap into the energy of ease with this lunation so you can attract what you hope to receive.

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Aquarius

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A new beginning is gently unfolding, Aquarius. Even the smallest moments or shifts create greater ripples with time. For you, Libra governs abundance and new beginnings, making this Pink Full Moon a powerful one.

On Wednesday, listen to your intuition and trust in where you are guided. Know that sometimes you must take a chance to have the life you’ve always wanted.

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Pisces

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A passionate love can also be a healthy one, Pisces. You don’t need to choose what feels like a rare soul connection, but lacks consistency or support. Your most amazing, dynamic love also shows up for you on your hard days.

Be sure that you remain aware of this balance in all romantic matters on Wednesday. The Full Pink Moon may also bring in a surprise new love. This balance is key to actually seeing where it goes.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.