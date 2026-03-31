4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, April 1

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on April 1, 2026 when the Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra.

The Moon goes from being motivated by work and productivity in Virgo to feeling inspired by balance and relationships once in Libra. This is a more-the-merrier day, where being around lots of people works best. Your charm brings you opportunities. Your easygoing side leads you to an experience you won't want to miss.

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It's the perfect day for being sociable, and kindness is available in abundance. Libra Moon energy encourages listening to people when they talk and avoiding one-sided conversations. It's not about what you accomplish by the end of the day. Instead, Wednesday is full of lucky social interaction that prepares these astrological signs to take their lives to a new level.

1. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, the Moon enters your hidden enemy sector on April 1. You're learning to let go of the things that hold you back in life. Sometimes, when you want to experience abundance but feel unlucky, it means you're holding on to stuff you don't need, which brings you down.

It's easy to get so consumed by tending to problems and managing your day-to-day routines that there's little room to receive what you desire. But on Wednesday, you learn to ease into your life without forcing any one outcome. You adopt a fresh mindset. When you surrender to the process, you open your heart to receive what's meant to you. This surprisingly leads you to forgive people who've hurt you. You feel lighter in your spirit, and it makes you feel so much happier than you've been in a long time.

2. Gemini

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When the Moon leaves Virgo on April 1 to enter Libra, your attention shifts from what you need to do at home to enjoying your life. All the ways you can have fun and enjoy pleasure are revealed. Some of these activities don't even have to cost you money. You can enjoy your own home more.

Sit in a space and use it for personal enjoyment. Perhaps you have a few craft items that have sat dormant in a drawer, and you decide to take them out and finish them with a friend. Today's perfect for playing music and dancing in the living room, or going for a walk, or sitting on your patio, enjoying your own backyard. Little pleasures remind you how abundant your world can be without much effort.

3. Virgo

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Your life is heading in a new direction on April 1, Virgo. After the Moon leaves your sign to enter your second house of personal property, things start to shift. You feel grateful and more excited for what you have. You no longer feel as though you're lacking. Instead, you feel rich, and your life appears already abundant.

Little things start to happen that confirm what you sense already. You find money in a pocket or an item you once lost. You discover that you have so much more than you realized, and that you need to share with others in need. Today feels like a boon, and you're in a place of abundance.

4. Pisces

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Your abundance comes in the form of inner confidence. Today, you're focusing on the various ways some secrets can create luck. When you are silent, someone can't steal an idea. They also can't talk you out of it.

Sometimes, when you tell someone your goals or what you're thinking of doing, it gives away your power. However, when the Moon enters Libra on April 1, you realize that you need to keep quiet. You have a vision that you're ready to work on, but it will take time to turn into reality. So, instead of talking things over with another person to get validation, you do what needs to be done and wait.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.