3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune During The Month Of April 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting good fortune during the month of April 2026, when happiness feels much more attainable.

As the energy changes from Yang to Yin mid-month, you go from being assertive and bold to more receptive and open. To draw positive things into your life this month, it's important to work toward whatever you hope to receive for the first two weeks. If you want to find happiness through relationships, work on yourself and be intentional. If you want a job or promotion, send out your resume and openly discuss what you hope to achieve.

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Luck comes through self-discipline, and it involves an element of order and doing what you know needs to be done. Being receptive doesn't mean inactive. Instead, these animal signs are letting their intuition guide them this month, attracting luck and good fortune in the process.

1. Ox

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The area where you're experiencing the most luck in April is in a relationship. You really start seeing signs of the good fortune you're attracting into your life around April 21 this month. Since it can take 21 days to form a new habit and we are in Yang energy at the beginning of the month, create a little plan and be consistent in your work.

One way to maintain consistency is to establish a routine that supports romance. Aim for a weekly date night throughout April, ideally on the 12, 18, and 28. Have connection points during the day that are routine and easy to do. You don't want to get caught up in shortcuts or fast gains. Instead, you're aiming for a steady pace.

With your lucky number being a 6, practice nurturing what you want to enjoy in your life. Let your tender side shine through. Consider wearing dark browns that signal depth and emotional security after April 11. You can ease into your plan more around this time and see improvements in your relationship. Your best interaction is with a Rooster, and if you love books, place one in the southwest corner of your home to remind you to anchor yourself in stability.

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2. Snake

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A great month awaits, Snake. As you look ahead, mark April 10 on your planner, when you experience a slight change in perspective that gives you a reason to make a move in a new direction.

You're looking for harmony this month. Your lucky number is 2, which helps you see both sides of all stories, including your own. An ally who helps you stay loyal to yourself is the Ox, who teaches you how to pause before committing to anything. You want to own your power and avoid feeling pressured to do things that you know aren't right for you.

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3. Monkey

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Keep your eyes open and your mind alert this month, because your luck improves through awareness. You're noticing the things that friends and family miss, which positions you to listen and get to know someone important. Being willing to listen and not interrupt is key to capturing upcoming opportunities.

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Good fortune arrives through a project or idea. You see how small steps help move you forward. Pay attention to the number 11, a Master number that reminds you to share the knowledge you have. A great metal to wear this week is silver for strength.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.