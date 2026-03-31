5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, April 1

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes on April 1, 2026 while Dark Moon Lilith is active in Sagittarius as she speaks with the Sun in Aries.

There's a certain element of bravery required to live your best life. First, you have to make the decision to live life on your own terms. Then, you have to pursue your dreams with vigor. People often say that when they adopt this mindset, they lose friends or it upsets family members because of how they've changed. That's when the true test of courage happens. You realize the extent to which you've compromised to make others happy. You have to commit once again and decide whether you want something badly enough.

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On Wednesday, these astrological signs are deciding to go the extra mile when it comes to joy. After confronting any self-inflicted personal limitations, feelings of sadness are replaced with hope, making today one of the very best of the week for these signs.

1. Libra

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On April 1, you're realizing that there are things you truly want that make you feel slightly guilty for how much you want them. Lilith in Sagittarius stirs a desire in your heart for luxury and comfort. You want to look your best by investing in yourself. In part, it's because you want others to see your best side.

You also like to see yourself in the best light, Libra. Prioritizing your appearance can come across as superficial, but you want it this way. So, you focus in and enjoy it, realizing it was an incredibly good decision.

2. Leo

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You have a few private pleasures you love to indulge in when no one is around to disrupt your flow. On April 1, one of those could be playing video games or binge-watching your favorite sitcoms while eating takeout on the sofa.

You're not trying to do anything over-the-top today, but you want to release the pressure of daily life for a while. Today's happiness comes from adding the right activities to your life and avoiding those that make you feel like you haven't lived.

3. Aries

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When Lilith speaks to the Sun on April 1, you are drawn toward adventure out of town. Since Lilith in Sagittarius stokes your wanderlust, it's a really good day for looking up deals and finding places that offer lots of fun things to do.

There are so many options, and you find what is best for you. With the Sun in your sign, Aries, this is the perfect time for you to change things up. You want the world to see that you're living your best life, and you are.

4. Aquarius

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You have always been a transparent person, Aquarius. You're not afraid to speak up and share your thoughts openly, and with Lilith in Sagittarius on April 1, you are likely to talk to someone close to you. A person that you trust in your social circle can become a sounding board.

You know that you should keep a lot of things to yourself. It's not always a good idea to mix business with personal problems, but on Wednesday, it feels right. When you share what's on your mind, things turn out better than you expected. Your disclosure makes you more relatable.

5. Sagittarius

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You want to do your best each day, and you're willing to work hard to make the most of each moment. Lilith in your sign tempts you to be a little bit selfish as you realize that self-care isn't you being extra. Instead, you see it as a form of love. The Sun in Aries reminds you to value your desire for fun.

You see how enjoying yourself feeds your spirit and heart. No more pushing through when you're tired or denying your hunger when you are. Today, you do things that make sense, and that includes what you need to do for yourself.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.