3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 1, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on April 1, 2026. It's the beginning of a new month, and the perfect opportunity to believe in miracles.

It's time to seize the day. We have plenty of fuel for the fire of transformation, as we've learned many lessons so far this year. During the Full Moon in Libra, we finally feel balanced and ready for powerful and positive change.

We may not even have a plan or a direction, and yet, transformation seems to have our names on it. We're not protesting. This is all good. These astrological signs are happy to follow the will of nature on Wednesday, especially knowing this energy is positive and transformative.

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1. Aries

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During the Libra Full Moon on April 1, you get the chance to go over some of the issues that you've been having with a romantic partner or a family member. This Full Moon energy has you in the right frame of mind to be open and ready to change.

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What's great is that whoever you're dealing with is equally as open and ready as you are. This can lead to great success within the relationship. Things are changing, Aries, and the possibilities are truly limitless.

Transformation awaits you and the person you've been at odds with. During the Libra Moon, you have an equal chance to talk and listen. You are entering a powerful new era, and it's all going to work out well. Of that, you are certain.

2. Virgo

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During the Full Moon in Libra, it's time for you to admit that you need a change. Yet, you also need to figure out exactly what that change should lead to. On April 1, you're owning your mistakes and moving on from them.

This is great, Virgo. During this powerful lunar energy, you're able to take it all in stride. There's no crushed pride going on. You're not only ready, but willing and able to change, so here we go.

For your efforts, you're about to receive peace of mind. You need to let go without a major fight, and on this day, you do exactly that. You are feeling liberated and ready to enter a powerful new era. The peace you receive from it is truly inspiring.

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3. Pisces

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It's as if you wake up for the first time on April 1, and you're ready to transform, Pisces. You haven't felt stuck necessarily, but whatever's going on during the Libra Full Moon has you recognizing that change really does feel good. There's no need to be afraid.

You're experiencing a gentle renewal. Nothing that happens to you on Wednesday is harsh or too demanding. Yes, you feel you need to change certain things in your life, but you aren't stressed about it. You know you'll get around to it when the timing is right.

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So, don't fear an overhaul. Transformation is imminent, but it's not drastic. Your life is falling into place, and this powerful new era feels very promising and hopeful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.