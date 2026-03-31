Astrologer’s Easy Way To Take Advantage Of The Full Moon Energy On April 1 Is Psychiatrist-Approved

Full Moons mark the end of a cycle, and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim shared an easy way to take advantage of this energy on April 1, 2026, to make life a lot better. The best part is it's not all woo, because Grim's cord-cutting ritual is psychiatrist-approved.

"The Libra Full Moon on April 1st is going to reveal that something in your life has been thrown completely off balance," Grim explained in a video. Since Libra is the zodiac sign that rules relationships, he noted that this Full Moon energy will likely "reveal the residual energetic cords that you have with a significant ex from your past."

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This isn't a sign to get back together. Instead, it's the perfect timing for a cord-cutting ritual, Grim said. Not only will it free you, but it'll give you that new chapter in your life you've been waiting for. However, it isn't just astrologers raving about this. Mental health professionals also believe in this method.

The astrologer suggested doing a psychiatrist-approved cord-cutting ritual during the Full Moon on April 1, 2026.

According to psychiatrist Judith Orloff, it's all too easy to absorb other people's pain. However, Orloff explained that it's possible to cut ties with a cord-cutting ritual, which helps you "set boundaries by visualizing cutting an energetic cord" between you and anyone or anything that's holding you back. Here are the easy steps you can take during the Libra Full Moon on April 1 to truly take back your power and detach from unhealthy relationships.

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1. Meditate in a private space

The first step to performing a cord-cutting ritual is to meditate in a private room. Whether it's in your living room or in nature, it's crucial to find a space to clear your mind. By turning down the lights, silencing your phone, and putting on relaxing music, you can focus properly on what needs to be dispelled.

It isn't easy, but try to spend around three-to-five minutes grounding yourself and, most importantly, clearing your mind. Once you're completely calm and in tune, take a deep breath and follow the next step.

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2. Picture yourself with the person and a light connecting you

Next, visualize in great detail the person you want to cut ties with. The cord you're visualizing should be about the pain you're experiencing and your current connection. Ask yourself why you want to cut this tie, and think about how much better you'll feel once it's over.

The main purpose of this step isn't to dwell on the negative. Understanding the past, what you were grateful for during this relationship, and the lessons you've learned can make you more certain and clear on your decision.

For those who're struggling, holding onto a string while picturing it may help you visualize. So, if the connection was beautiful, pick out a white string and hold onto it tightly. If it was toxic, use a black one and repeat the same steps.

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3. Actively visualize the cord cutting

After picturing the connection, when you feel like you're ready, imagine snipping the cord with scissors and slicing your hand through the air while you imagine the cord being cut.

Repeat this multiple times until you feel the energetic cords disappear from your visualization. If you feel like it'll help, you can also say a short affirmation such as, "I release this energetic tie."

4. End with a short affirmation or symbolic action

While you might've broken the tie, it isn't quite over yet. Once the cord is cut, you must continue meditating for a few minutes and reflect on how you feel. Then, once you're ready, say something simple like, "This relationship is over."

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If you truly feel like you need to, go into your backyard and grab a stick. Break this stick in half as you recite this affirmation one more time. Then, throw the pieces on the ground and leave without looking back. By leaving the severed pieces behind or to the wind, you're letting go of the connection once and for all.

5. Avoid that person in real life

Finally, it isn't just enough to do this ritual and continue on as normal. While it may be difficult, you must do the work to avoid that person after you perform the ritual cut. Now, will you still miss them and think about them? Of course, however, this feeling won't last forever.

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Whenever you're feeling overwhelmed, meditate and journal your thoughts. Furthermore, be sure to be on the lookout for opportunities that will create further distance in that relationship. Whether it's a new job offer or mingling with new friends, committing to distancing yourself is the final way this cord-cutting ritual will work.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.