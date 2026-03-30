How The Incredibly Powerful Full Moon On April 1 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful Full Moon is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from March 30 to April 5, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Libra on Wednesday, closing old stories and ushering in a new beginning.

Venus enters Taurus on Monday, March 30. This abundant and creative transit allows us to repair relationships and expand our social calendars. We’re focusing on our artistic pursuits, too. Although Aries season brings challenges, the Libra lunation is a calming force as we adjust to the turbulence.

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Aries

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This is a very interesting lunation because it focuses on two sides of the same coin: your independent side and your codependent one. If you’ve been giving too much on one side, you need to find equilibrium.

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Saturn is already in your sign. This is a deeply charged transit that pulls at your heartstrings. You must learn how to manage your emotions, especially if you've been avoiding them. Remember, vulnerability is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of empowerment, and it's good for you to be vulnerable every now and then.

Taurus

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This is your time to shine and take the spotlight more comfortably, Taurus. Aries season reminds you of the potential you hold. With this Full Moon in Libra, you see that the slow progress you’ve been making now brings a lot of rewarding experiences.

Your relationships with friends and colleagues transform this week as well. For those in school, it's easier to connect with classmates. Your desire to collaborate with others is stronger right now.

Gemini

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With the Libra Full Moon, it's important to be more vigilant of your energy levels. You're learning to be kind to yourself and give yourself the nourishment you need. This is especially important now, as Aries season can feel chaotic.

During this time, you’re empowered to close any cycles. Take time to reflect on the learning experiences and relationships that have shaped who you’ve become.

Cancer

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You are becoming more accustomed to taking center stage during Aries season. You are also beginning to accept your role as someone who guides others. Saturn allows you to hone your leadership skills while providing tests along the way. It can be frustrating at first, but in the long run, it only helps to strengthen you and give you the tools needed for the future.

Leo

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During the Libra Full Moon, you are learning how to work well with others and be more present for them. This lunation also refines how you present your ideas. Mercury is now direct, and you can brainstorm ideas with more clarity, particularly within your professional sector. If you’re working on something personally, you are more motivated during this time. You may even finish your project.

Virgo

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During this Full Moon transit, you feel tempted to go back to school or learn something new. With your ruler, Mercury, now direct, you want to reach for the stars and explore new terrain.

The way you treat yourself is also tied to this lunation. If you’ve been your own worst critic, this is the time for you to change that dialogue and learn how to be your biggest cheerleader and best friend. This potent transit helps you transform.

Libra

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The brilliant Full Moon rises in your sign, which can only mean that you are leveling up. Even with Saturn in Aries bringing some challenges, you are going to succeed. You have what it takes, and you're not afraid of hard work

This week helps you discover the power that you hold. You're learning how to fight for what you want and trust yourself, so you can move forward. You are entering a new phase in which you need to become comfortable being more independent.

Scorpio

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With the Full Moon in Libra, this is a time to analyze the relationships you have with others. If you are in a romantic relationship, this lunar transit allows you to get to know your partner on a deeper level. Your bonds deepen, and you are able to communicate more effectively with Mercury now direct.

If you are single, this transit also allows you to connect with potential friends or colleagues. Your career or your academic life starts to flourish. You’re feeling more comfortable talking to others and being more of a team player.

Sagittarius

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This transit reminds you to take care of yourself and be mindful of your needs. It's time to stop putting yourself in second place. If you’ve been burnt out and need to reclaim your time, this lunation teaches you how to establish boundaries.

Rest and take it easy. Don’t go rushing ahead, even though you may be tempted during this Aries season. Go slow and be patient. Remember to ask for help if you need it.

Capricorn

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The Libra Full Moon motivates you to reach new horizons and see the leverage you have. As a cardinal sign, you feel enthralled by this transit, as it helps you to build step-by-step. You finally have the momentum you have desired over the last several weeks when Mercury was retrograde. Now you can establish concrete plans and build alliances.

Aquarius

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This week, during the Full Moon transit, you are connecting with your family and learning to be more present for them. Consider digging up your family’s history and learning how it connects to your present. You may be surprised by what you uncover.

You have the support of family and friends. The Full Moon brings maturity and growth as it allows you to see things in a new light and change your perspective. It’s also a good time for you to reconcile with those around you if you’ve had a conflict.

Pisces

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The Venusian energy this week shows you that the past can serve as a lesson plan. This lunar transit reminds you to cut the chords and not to give those old stories so much power.

Aries season helps you to rediscover your talents and connect with your creative energy. Prepare to be more comfortable with your self-expression. With Mercury direct, you are inspired, and others are charmed by what you have to offer.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.