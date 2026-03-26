Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, March 27: The Leo Moon Leaves No Room For Playing It Safe

Written on Mar 26, 2026

zodiac signs daily love horoscopes friday march 27 2026 Design: YourTango | Photo: CoffeeAndMilk from Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro
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Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for Friday, March 27, 2026. Romance is in the air as the Leo Moon trines Neptune in Arties. 

The Leo Moon is bold and attracts attention in all the right ways. This energy helps you declare your feelings or take action in your romantic life without fear. Neptune recently entered Aries and is getting accustomed to this fire sign after being in Pisces for the last decade. Neptune in Aries still dreams, but it’s not content to be patient or trust in the process. Instead, it inspires you to be bold and take action in your romantic life.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 27, 2026:

Aries

aries daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t give up, beautiful Aries. On March 27, the Leo Moon is helping you to honor your feelings and dreams for your romantic life. You must make sure that you’re paying attention to any current romantic situation, though. 

This energy either helps confirm your relationship or reveals where it’s been only an illusion. Your dreams can be real, but you must make sure you’re seeing any situation clearly.

RELATED: Everything Gets Better For 5 Zodiac Signs During Aries Season, From March 20 - April 20

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Taurus

taurus daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Check in with yourself before making any big decisions, Taurus. Neptune in Aries initiates a new spiritual journey in your life, but it also leaves you feeling confused. 

You may judge a situation with a romantic partner unfairly, or not realize that you’re acting from a trigger instead of the truth. Be cautious with any decisions you make on Friday, as the issue may be within yourself, not your relationship.

RELATED: Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, March 27: A Little Drama Arrives With The Leo Moon

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Gemini

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It’s up to you to change this dynamic, Gemini. As the Moon and Neptune align on Friday, you can change your relationship for the better

Neptune helps you remember the dreams you had for love, while the Moon allows you to direct positive change. Don't hold back and make sure to be completely honest with how you are feeling.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 27, 2026

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Cancer

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Love takes on an energy of abundance as the Leo Moon trines Neptune in Aries on March 27.  Neptune in Aries helps you believe in yourself and what you want from romance, while the Leo Moon brings in confirmation for your choices. 

This transit helps you to enjoy an incredible day of romance and bliss. Just be sure that you are affirming what you deserve.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity On March 27, 2026

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Leo

leo daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It's about time to start listening to yourself, Leo. On Friday, you are urged not to just believe in your dreams, but to take action on them. 

Honor what you want for yourself, without thinking it’s unreasonable or too much. Then, focus on the small details. Make a plan for love and for all your dreams coming together.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Big Financial Upgrade During Aries Season From March 20 - April 20, Says An Astrologer

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Virgo

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Release your fears on Friday, Virgo. This is not the time to fear your emotions or the reactions of others. There is no room for doubt or second-guessing during the Leo Moon on March 27.

In order to make decisions you won’t regret, you first need to know what you want. Listen to yourself and honor your desires. Then it’s only a matter of not letting anything get in your way.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From March 30 - April 5

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Libra

libra daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust those who care for you, Libra. You are moving through an important but tender phase in your romantic life. While this can bring commitment, it also can bring false twin flames and deceptive karmic contracts. 

This is your journey, but it serves you well to listen to those closest to you. Whether it’s a friend or family member, they may have some advice that could save you from further heartbreak.

RELATED: The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From March 30 - April 5, 2026

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Scorpio

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Small changes eventually add up, Scorpio. Don’t underestimate the small decisions you make. By consistently choosing yourself and prioritizing your needs, you create greater space for romance in your life. 

This is what occurs on Friday, as you have an unexpected encounter with someone that you feel an instant connection with. This is the start of a new romantic journey with the kind of person you’ve always been worthy of.

RELATED: Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs All Week, From March 30 - April 5

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Sagittarius

sagittarius daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You never stop falling in love with the right person, Sagittarius. Friday's alignment of the Leo Moon and Neptune in Aries brings about a sense of adventure and romance into your existing relationship. 

If you’re not already married, this could indicate an elopement or exotic plans for your nuptials. You’re seeing that, with the right person, commitment is a privilege. It can also bring love better than you ever dreamed of.

RELATED: The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In April 2026

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Capricorn

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Only you can improve your situation, Capricorn. Neptune in Aries helps you understand the dreams you have for romance and family. This energy helps you heal any previous wounds and make sure that you’re not settling for less than you deserve. 

As the Leo Moon meets Neptune in Aries on March 27, be sure that you’re focusing on the positive changes you can make. Don’t be afraid to take a risk, as it helps you feel at home with the one you love.

RELATED: Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs By The End Of April 2026

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Aquarius

aquarius daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Communication is key, Aquarius. You have been sidestepping an important conversation in your relationship. It’s understandable that you’d have fear about how your partner would react.

However, March 27 is the day to talk about the future and see if you’re actually aligned on your long-term goals. You will likely be pleasantly surprised to find out just how much your partner has been envisioning you in their future.

RELATED: Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of April 2026

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Pisces

pisces daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your future is in your hands, Pisces. The Leo Moon trines Neptune in Aries on Friday, bringing about an important decision or action that you are guided to take. 

Neptune in Aries is about manifesting the love and life you’ve always deserved, while the Leo Moon reminds you of your own power to direct your destiny. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, it’s important to love yourself in the ways you deserve

RELATED: Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of March 2026

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.

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