The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, March 19 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Thursday, March 19, 2026, is here. Today, there is a New Moon, which means that the Sun and Moon are at the same degree while in the zodiac sign of Pisces. The collective tarot card for everyone on Thursday is the Nine of Wands, which spells victory after a tough journey.

This card fits nicely with a New Moon day because we are starting a fresh lunar cycle. It's time to think about what you want to happen in your future. You have learned lessons from the past and can apply newfound knowledge now, moving forward. Let's see what this means for your astrological sign starting now.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, March 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Three of Wands

Aries, the Three of Wands is full of promise for the future. Three is about creativity, and Wands is related to thoughts and ideas. Your mind is brimming with dreams about your future.

After the New Moon in Pisces, plan what you want to do. Get creative and don't hold yourself back from envisioning all that you wish to experience in your life. Think big!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords is a double-edged sword, Taurus, which means you have two options: you can build with someone or destroy. On March 19, it's up to you to decide how to handle a relationship.

If you think that there's no future, now is the time to strike it down. If you believe there is something worth creating, see how you can build it. Since Aces in tarot are related to singularity, this is about you and your wants. The power of decision-making is in your hands.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Nine of Swords

Gemini, it's great to think, but the Nine of Swords warns against contemplating your options so much that you fail to see how you're starting to worry about things you can't control.

On March 19, reel your ruminating back in check. Do what you can to make the most of the day. What has to be left to fate, trust that your higher power is in control and will work in your favor.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Ten of Cups

Everything you desire is falling into place, Cancer. When it comes to your relationships, projects and overall plans, there are things that you have done to create success.

The Ten of Cups is a card that foretells joy and happiness, with an emotional sense of fulfillment. Your heart can be as glad as it desires. There are friends whose supportive love guides you. You are where you're meant to be, so enjoy this moment.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Leo: The Lovers

You're finding what is meant for you, Leo. If you're single, you'll meet someone who shares your mindset, and the relationship will feel balanced. If coupled, your partnership is about to improve.

The Lovers tarot card is about harmony despite all obstacles and threats in the world. What matters on March 19 is that you view your life as a journey full of adventures.

Of course, there will be important and hard choices you need to make. However, if you consider your priorities, the people who trust and believe in you, and follow your heart, there's truly nothing that you can't face.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Moon

Imagine what you can do with your life and talents if you allowed yourself to dream, Virgo. The Moon tarot card is about illusions and seeing things not as they are, but as you imagine them to be.

On March 19, it's easy to get lost in an idea. However, sometimes your imagination is a sign of future potential. Today, your job is to search for what's real, what's fake, and what's a possibility.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Two of Wands

Take small steps, Libra. The Two of Wands is about making little decisions and planning ahead. You don't have to try to do something extraordinary right now if you're not ready.

What you can do is work with what's in reach. Improve your timeliness by working or exercising for a few minutes longer than you ordinarily do. You can choose to spend less time watching shows and more time journaling instead. On March 19, wins are all about the small joys you used to skip but now make time for.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Five of Cups

Scorpio, a loss could be on your mind. You may be thinking about a relationship you wish had turned out better, or perhaps you have lost income and need to find a new source of income.

The Five of Cups is a promising card for you right now. It acknowledges the despair you're going through, but it shows that not all is hopeless. There is still a chance for you to fix what feels broken. On March 19, don't give up; take a step toward the healing you need.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords

Everyone has a moment when they feel life can't get any worse. The Ten of Swords manifests during times when emotions are overwhelmed by sorrow, and you wish things could be better.

On March 19, you may not feel ready to face another day, but each day will get easier. In a matter of time, you'll see how pain turns into victory, and you'll be much stronger as a result.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Knight of Swords

You're so ready to try a new idea that the Knight of Swords is warning you against being blinded by your passion. Desire is very strong on March 19, to the point where you are likely to view a situation as more promising than it truly is.

It's wonderful to feel motivated and driven to try new things. What's important is to let the heart lead while also being guided by your mind. It's best to strike a balance between the two, so you don't miss a problem that could have been prevented.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Seven of Cups

You're in this beautiful transition where love can flow so smoothly. Yet there's also a risk of losing sight of what truly makes a relationship last: hard work.

Aquarius, the Seven of Cups is a reminder to pay attention to both the joys and the potential pitfalls that come with partnership. On March 19, care with an open heart, but remember to avoid loving with your eyes wide shut.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Five of Swords

All victories, like losses, have consequences. Pisces, the Five of Swords is about winning at any cost. You have to measure the value of what you received to justify how you had to pay for your win.

Today, don't just think about how good it will feel to be successful. Consider the effects your decisions can have on others in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.