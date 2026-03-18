3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On March 19, 2026

On March 19, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. During the Aries Moon, big surprises are heading our way, and they're all good.

These astrological signs are quick to react when the news hits on Thursday. Because we've kind of known something good is about to happen, we're ready to make the very best of it when it does.

Good fortune is something we cherish because we know that it's not an everyday occurrence. Still, we feel we can take what we receive on Thursday and make even more of it. We really do believe in the power of positivity, as it helps us attract luck and good fortune.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The way the unexpected luck shows up for you on March 19, Virgo, is in how you're suddenly able to manage your own schedule and timing. You aren't always that good with it, but the Aries Moon shows you that you can rely on yourself for action.

Advertisement

This implies that, oftentimes, you turn to others for direction and guidance. However, during the Aries Moon, you feel brave enough to simply do it your way. It may surprise you, but your way works well, Virgo.

What starts out with a little confidence on your part turns into a windfall of productivity. You can do it all, and now, you believe in yourself enough to go through with it. Luck and good fortune are yours for the taking.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You jump at a chance that's handed to you on March 19, Sagittarius. You've been feeling antsy for the last few weeks, and now, out of nowhere, you're being given something to sink your teeth into. Nice!

It feels good to suddenly be involved in something this special. During the Aries Moon, you feel grateful to be involved, Sagittarius. You also feel more inspired and creative than you have in a very long time.

It's as if you've been given a prompt, and that ignites all the creativity in you. You want to put something out into the world on Thursday. You want to make things. You want to seize the day! Luck is on your side, helping you do just that.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

While your good fortune seems to appear out of nowhere, you're OK with that, Pisces. You've been feeling as if you've been on hold for a while now, and that's gotten stale. It's just so boring, and you're over it.

March 19 is your chance to get into something exciting again, and this feels like it matches your character. Patience is one thing, but hanging around waiting for an opportunity is a snore to you. You are ready to take advantage of the luck and good fortune you are attracting during the Aries Moon.

Advertisement

The beauty of this lunar transit is that once it helps you break out of that stuck place, you're not returning to it ever again. You have luck on your side, and you can feel it in your bones, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.