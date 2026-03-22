Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To March 29, 2026

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from March 23 - 29, 2026. This week can feel rocky, but everything falls into place by Sunday.

Mercury retrograde is over, and spring is finally here. Yang energy is still available, and we are in the Year of the Horse, which emphasizes independence and freedom. Monday is the day to start a new project. However, Tuesday and Wednesday will be when things feel slightly more intense than is comfortable. You'll need to remove obstacles to your time. You'll feel the urge to say no to opportunities that are nice but not necessarily good for you.

Advertisement

On Thursday, you see how holding your ground pays off. Life will move forward as you had hoped earlier in the week, and the reason it didn't will become clear. Closing deals and making decisions will feel natural to you on Friday. Over the weekend, Saturday is perfect for getting so much done, but plan to rest on Sunday. You'll enjoy having a day just for yourself.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dress for power this week, Rat. You're going to stand out as a person to know, and on March 27, it's best to wear black for power and confidence. You could get information that helps you make a little extra money. You don't have to do anything drastic because your energy attracts opportunity through small, deliberate actions.

The number 4 is lucky for you all week. You'll work best with a Dragon for their thoughtfulness. You want to be sure to keep in touch with people that you promise to connect with later. Don't drop the ball when it comes to fulfilling your promises. What you say, be sure to do.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Put something red near your front door to remind yourself all week to bring more money into your life, Ox. To get your mind thinking like an attraction magnet, review your finances, including what's coming and what you need to pay. Even if you're currently living paycheck to paycheck, it's best to have a clear idea of what you're working with.

Your best day of the week is March 28, and there's a chance that you will run into a snake. Snakes bring luck into your life, and you notice that things seem to be moving in an improved direction around the same time.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your week, Tiger, and you're making moves that count. You have been sitting for a while, unsure of what your next decision should be regarding your life. But now, with the start of spring, you're prepared to make important changes. Your best day for innovation and change is on March 26.

Pay attention to the highly spiritual number 9, because it helps you to remember how you have a lot to look forward to. One thing you can do this week is clear away any clutter, old books that you'll never read, or papers on your nightstand. Anywhere there are old items, remove them to invoke clarity and help you think without distraction. You'll ditch perfectionistic behavior this week and want to team up with a Horse for their high energy and determination.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mark March 26, your best day of the week, in red for both luck and purpose, Rabbit. Something good is coming into your life. In fact, if the weather permits, air out your living quarters by opening your windows. The fresh air helps you remember that energy is always flowing, and you are in control of what you allow in and what you keep out.

Your ally in animal signs is Pig, and your lucky number this week is a 7, for its quiet, spiritual meaning. Keep soft green things around your home, like plants, throw blankets, or a pillow. When you are asked what you want or need, be honest and direct. In fact, truthfulness helps you quickly find what you're looking for. It's hard for others to try to figure it out, so instead of being guarded, share from the heart.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is the week when you feel recognized for who you are and what you offer the world. You're growing more popular among friendship groups, and you will notice a growing bond forming between you and a Monkey animal sign. Your lucky number this week is 8, which suggests moving from hardship to success.

To remind you of your courage and strength, place a reflective mirror on your desk. When you see your reflection, remember who you are as a person. Be willing to accept compliments when they are given, and don't be so quick to dismiss acknowledgment of your accomplishments.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a week when silence truly is golden, Snake. Learning to keep your best secrets to yourself until the timing is perfect is ideal. You want to work quietly until your success shines so brightly that it speaks for itself.

This week, especially on March 27, plans start to take root and show promising signs of success. A strong color for you to wear for power is black. You may experience significant changes that feel disruptive, and if you see the number 5 in a sequence, take note of what you're doing. A friend who's a Rooster can provide the support you need and remind you why you need to finish what you start.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Put your favorite song on repeat this week, Horse. You're ready to boost your confidence and get in the mood for an excellent time. Open the window of your home to let fresh air in, and you can sense the negative energy going out! A shift is happening this week with the start of the Spring Solstice, and since this is your year, it's like getting a fresh start again.

If you need a change of pace, consider where you want to focus your time and attention. Maybe you're ready to relocate or get involved in a new friendship group. Wear red to inspire you and to tap into the Yang energy of this week. Your best number is 34, which involves order and creativity.

Set your schedule in a way that you like and works for you. By resisting the urge to fill your time with stuff for others, you feel more confident. Spend time with or research the Tiger animal sign. Their go-getter energy will inspire you more than you realize all week.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

This is the perfect week to accomplish a goal on your to-do list, Goat. Pick the action you've been avoiding, and don't let yourself procrastinate. With spring finally here, it's time to stop waiting for life to happen. You're the one who needs to begin it. Set a deadline, such as March 26, which is your lucky day this week.

You can wear beige, a color that represents comfort. Just think how good it will feel to know you've done things that you put off for so long, and your life is moving forward in a way that you planned. You want to connect with a Rabbit due to their vigilance. Remember that inner work is the first step toward outer change. So, when you feel uncomfortable, ask yourself why and work on it.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

You have so many wonderful things to offer the world, and one of them is your versatility. That could be the reason why you're likely to solve a really big problem, and once you do, you'll break a cycle that is no longer healthy for you to continue. Aim for doing one thing that changes your life in a small way on March 23, and when you do, wear silver. You want to emulate the qualities of a strong metal, and silver is more perfect than gold.

Advertisement

Your best number this week is 11, a master number that reminds you to trust your intuition. An animal sign that you enjoy being around will be a Rat because they are so sharp and witty like you. With a friend on speed dial, you'll remember to think before doing your work, which helps you avoid wasting time. The bottom line is to simplify your life and avoid thinking that doing so has to be complicated.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Everyone can use a little reset, Rooster, and you are ready for change in so many ways. Your best day to start a new regimen is on March 26. You can choose any area of your life, but the bottom line is to do one thing that makes you feel in control. You can start by cleaning and organizing your personal space.

You don't want to ignore little messes that you know bother you. Instead, you can focus on self-nurture, which is part of why your lucky number this week is 6. It's good to remember that you need love, too. You can wear white or even put something white in a room to admire and reflect on.

Pay special attention to when a Snake animal sign enters your life. They typically show up when your life is about to improve.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, start the week with a floral bouquet featuring blue flowers. 10 is your lucky number for the week, so consider selecting 10 fresh-cut flowers from a bouquet and giving the rest away to someone. This act reminds you to be generous and to act kindly. Starting on Monday, your mood matters more than you realize because it sets the tone for how others accept you.

Your goal for this week is to be around people and situations that feel like home. Avoid situations or scenarios where you are invalidated or called into question for no reason. It's one thing to be challenged because good friends do that, but it's another to feel like you're being put down. Instead, invest in the relationships you want to grow, especially if you know a Horse.

Advertisement

Their lucky energy for this year can be super inspiring to you. In fact, plan a coffee chat on March 27, with people who are positive and uplifting to remind you of the type of friend you want to be now and in the future.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Green is your color for the entire week, Pig, and that's because you're in this unique space where your life is about to improve. At first, you may feel discouraged by various circumstances that make it seem your situation isn't getting any better. But don't give up. If you've been waiting for something special, this is a Yang energy week. So take action that makes the most sense for your needs.

Before doing anything, presume yes is the answer, instead of assuming no is what you'll hear. To remind yourself that growth takes time, put a green plant by the front door. Each time you enter or exit your home, tell yourself that you're growing, and with the right environment, you will produce new fruit.

To stay in harmony with yourself, do things in 2s. 2 is your lucky number this week due to its balanced nature. A good friend or person to talk to is a Rabbit. If you have anything to schedule, aim for March 26.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.