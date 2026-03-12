The Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign’s Reading For Friday The 13th

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Friday, March 13, 2026. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Capricorn. Today's collective tarot card is the Five of Cups. Today's theme is moving ahead despite past setbacks, which is fitting for Friday the 13th.

In astrology, the Moon in the sign of Capricorn is in detriment, meaning emotional needs feel unmet. Rather than being coddled or nurtured, the Moon is stoic in Capricorn. The number five puts a little pressure on you to listen to your feelings because it is about change, while Cups refers to emotional energy. So, despite pressure to give in to deeply felt feelings on Friday, particularly those associated with grief and disappointment, you're encouraged to stay strong. Accept that losses do happen, but so does healing and moving forward.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 13, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords, reversed

Aries, the Ten of Swords reversed is about rising from rock bottom. On March 13, you are ready to put an end to an area of your life that's brought you down.

The moment you stop giving power over to people or to things outside of yourself, something tremendous happens. You find out how incredibly emotionally strong you are and that there's an entire world waiting for you to discover.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Strength, reversed

On March 13, your daily tarot card is reversed Strength. So, Taurus, be honest with yourself, especially if you feel tired. Today, you experience a need for closure, but it's harder than usual to find.

When your mind and body ask for rest, give in and allow yourself to emotionally detach. Ask others to do what you typically do so you can honor what your body or mind needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles is about the dance of give and take that happens between two people who value each other equally.

On March 13, giving is more than just something you do. It's a core value. You tend to love being the one who does things for others. However, it's just as generous to let others do things for you. Simply say thank you and enjoy the moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

There's a point where negative energy has to stop, Cancer. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, describes a period of time you define as unlucky.

Yet, a lack of good fortune can be a season of growth. You learn how to manage without the necessities or comforts others have. You become much more emotionally resilient and strong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Wands, reversed

According to the Eight of Wands, reversed tarot card, there's a block in your energy on March 13, Leo. Now, you have to discover what the root cause is.

It could be that you are overextended. You may feel like you're doing too much and being taken advantage of. Be honest with yourself. Use this time for personal honesty and reflection.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands, reversed

The Eight of Wands, reversed, represents sporadic, chaotic energy and delays. It means that your attention feels split among several things on Friday, Virgo, and you don't feel peace or presence.

A tinge of hustle culture may have gotten into your mindset. While the world will tell you quantity is best, this tarot card reminds you that good things do not fear the clock. You can, rightly, slow down, Virgo. It actually would be best to do so right now. Regain your clarity and centeredness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, the Ace of Pentacles says that March 13 is the perfect day to get your finances in order. Plan ahead for something unexpected.

It's better to take inventory of everything you know needs fixing over the next few months so you're prepared, rather than be caught by surprise.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess, reversed

The High Priestess, reversed, denotes that your intuition is trying to speak something to you on March 13, Scorpio, but you might be tuning it out.

Perhaps a dream or a subtle gut feeling, this tarot card suggests there might be a soft message trying to come through. It might be trying to reveal a truth, show you what in your life needs love, or shift your priorities. Whatever it is, open your eyes and ears.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Devil

The Devil tarot card is the embodiment of negative emotional patterns, Sagittarius. Receiving this tarot card is like an awakening to take back your power.

You didn't receive this card just because. You got it because the change you crave is here, ready to happen. In fact, there is a future version of you who is proud and patient with you presently. Today, consider what negative spiral you want to lose.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands

On March 13, the Two of Wands implies it's time to look to the future, Capricorn. You are burning with ambitious energy. Instead of keeping it complacent, now is your time to apply it to something practical.

You are in an exciting place where you can pause for a moment and see where you would like to go. Plan, and then don't hesitate to act, Cap.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Swords

Aquarius, when you have the Queen of Swords as your daily tarot card, it means that all of your sorrows have only made you stronger.

You proved that the pain you've experienced was not pointless. You have taken every stone cast at you and built a house, Aquarius, brick by brick. This card represents how you have grown in honesty and thinking for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands symbolizes a self-assured, confident leader. When you receive it in your reading, Pisces, it means these qualities are highlighted in you. This card encourages you to apply the passion you feel towards your goals.

While you enjoy your solitude, the Queen of Wands also reminds you of the advantage of being interconnected. It is through your connections with people that you can grow the most, both personally and professionally. So, lean into the social energy.

