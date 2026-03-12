4 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed By The Universe On March 13, 2026

On March 13, 2026, four zodiac signs are blessed by the universe when Venus trines Lilith. When Lilith is behind the blessings we receive, we know they're going to jolt us, and more than likely lead to the kind of laughter that's actually healing.

Lilith energy may be playful, but it also wakes us up from whatever trance we've been in and gets us back to being ourselves again. On Friday, these astrological signs see that being attractive and having the power to back it up is no joke. We are blessed with charm on this day. We channel love and attraction.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Black Moon Lilith has you feeling good about saying what's on your mind on Friday, Gemini. This is especially true if it involves another person and your feelings toward them. You have that crazy verbal confidence in you, Gemini, and you plan to use it.

Advertisement

You aren't always this easy-going when it comes to being social, but on March 13, you're the charmer. You always have something interesting to talk about, Gemini. You're a plethora of ideas, and you always have been. So, don't be surprised when people flock to you, simply out of curiosity. You're blessed with the gift of gab.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your blessing from the universe looks like you giving yourself the permission to speak up and say whatever the heck you please. On Friday, what you say does the trick, Cancer. Lilith energy gives you the nerve to be as audacious as you please, and trust that this kind of nerve is actually going to lead you to great places, Cancer.

You're on the right track, for sure. The best part is that, on March 13, you open yourself up to the mass of affection that shows up just for you. Let it all in, Cancer. Accept the love and the admiration.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The blessing you receive from the universe on March 13 allows you to free yourself from that constant self-judgment you've got going on, Virgo. Enough is enough! It gets tiring, doesn't it, Virgo? You know it all too well, which is why when Lilith shows up, you allow yourself to feel good again.

For you, this is like a vacation, but it's also a lesson worth imbibing. The lesson, of course, is that you are great as you are. There's no reason you should uphold this degraded opinion of yourself. No more! Leave it in the dust. It's time to move on.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this Lilith-Venus transit on March 13, you feel love for yourself and others, Sagittarius. On Friday, you want to embrace the world by showing it the gift of your talent. Your blessing on this day looks like you sharing what you have.

You won't deplete yourself, and you won't overdo it. However, you feel great being the one who gives, because giving really is receiving. You feel joy during this transit because it helps you believe in yourself once again, not that you fell too far from that kind of thinking. Still, it's nice to live in that state of self-love and confidence.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.