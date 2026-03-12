4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday The 13th

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on March 13, 2026 when Venus in Aries trines Lilith in Sagittarius.

On Friday, a high level of impulsivity combined with determination is necessary to get what you want from life. Venus in Aries demands things like honesty and quick decision-making when it comes to material gains, while Lilith amplifies a desire for independence and self-sufficiency when in Sagittarius.

Authenticity is required on Friday. There's no room for mincing words or playing games when it comes to abundance now. The path is instead to ask for it, and if it's not given to you, then look for another means to acquire it. When it comes to luck, you make it yourself. There's no waiting for random happenstance to generate it. Instead of waiting around for the right moment or for certain circumstances, these astrological signs create momentum on Friday. It's in action that life yields to the demands of your soul.

1. Taurus

You attract abundance and luck into your life when you face your darkest fears, Taurus. On March 13, Venus in Aries shows you what holds you back. Venus in Aries symbolizes the dark, beautiful side of your vices. She symbolizes how you feel about spirituality, endings, secrets, and your subconscious mind. Because she speaks to dark moon Lilith in Sagittarius on Friday, your deepest desires for companionship, intimacy, and closeness are open for discovery.

You want to be close, but you fear being absorbed by another person's demands or expectations. You long to be spiritual, but you avoid it at times because you don't want to feel controlled. You learn that sometimes these compromises are helpful boundaries. They allow you to structure your life in a way that fosters concentrated power and energy, leading to results.

On March 13, you decide to let your fears become the foundation of your growth. By doing so, you take control over them. New courage creates confidence that enables you to do what you need to do to spark your luck.

2. Libra

Libra, you attract significant abundance and luck in your relationships on March 13 because of your level-headedness. Venus in Aries connects you with the house you rule, which represents partnerships, but it's not the easiest spot for your planet to be. Venus acts impulsively when in the first fire sign of astrology. While you love the idea of getting something quickly, you also worry that you can lose it just as fast. When an impulsive Venus speaks to Lilith in Sagittarius on Friday, it's a get-out-of-dodge moment for you.

Libra, you realize that you want lots and lots of love and commitment. You want the whole enchilada! On March 13, you desire to go all in when it comes to partnering with the right person. So, you put the brakes on despite the urge to act without thinking. You choose to control the narrative instead of letting your instincts drive you. By leading with your mind instead of your heart, you stay in the driver's seat. You don't pick someone because of how they make you feel in the moment. Instead, you talk and listen, choosing long-term companionship over quick bonding that could later become toxic.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, on March 13, you discover something you didn't know about yourself. Lilith in your sign unveils all the darker parts of your desires. Venus loves freedom in Aries, and Lilith wants full self-ownership. Your desire for self-governance increases, and you intend to keep this mindset active. You attract abundance and luck on Friday by romanticizing these dark traits.

Embrace the boldness of your honesty on Friday. If you don't want to compromise because you hate feeling controlled, embrace your independence. If you love to be independent and introverted, your lifestyle choice is gloriously upheld and even glamorized. You want to live authentically, which makes you feel rich no matter your circumstances. The more you are true to yourself, the better you feel. Truth becomes a closed circuit. When your inner power flows, it empowers momentum.

4. Gemini

Gemini, your relationships, particularly those you do business with, are where you attract abundance and luck on March 13. You become quite the people magnet on Friday, and your friendliness increases exponentially now. Your gift of gab is quick and witty. You can make people laugh, and they adore your charming personality. You realize that the path toward greatness isn't meant to be taken alone; instead, you see your relationships as an essential part of the journey.

Lilith in Sagittarius encourages you to use your "It factor" to create more friendships. You realize that if people find you attractive, they are more likely to be on board with your ideas. You harmlessly flirt for fun, and because you have no intention of leading anyone on, to you, it's a compliment. Teasing and casual conversation are where you shine. In a delightful way, your merrymaking helps you make yourself and others feel good.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.