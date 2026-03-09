Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To March 15, 2026

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from March 9 - 15, 2026. The energy is Yang from Monday to Sunday.

March is a Metal Rabbit month pillar during a Fire Horse year, manifesting fixed red energy. Red energy is associated with abundance, luck, good fortune, and joy. During Yang, it's best to pursue your passions. You want to eat warm or hot foods to boost your energy, though you restrict during times of restfulness.

Jupiter, Mars, and Mercury play significant roles in Chinese astrology and are active this week. Jupiter, the Year Star, stations direct on March 11, an initiate day. Starting a new project mid-week is highly auspicious. Mars conjuncts the North Node on March 13, on a Danger day. So, be very careful to avoid arguments with others. Mercury conjuncts Mars on March 15, a Receive day; practice gratitude and ask the universe for wisdom.

Rat

Rat, this week, you step into a role where your voice matters more than usual. Around March 11, an idea or suggestion you make gains attention with people who typically ignore your advice.

A great color to wear when you know you need to make a good impression is midnight blue. Not only does this color make you feel confident, but it also represents tranquility, which is perfect for clear thinking. A monkey makes a great mentor or confidante, since their advice gives you an opportunity to bounce ideas and improve any plans you need to finalize by Sunday.

In Feng Shui, good fortune is activated when you place a small bowl of water with three coins in the north area of your home or workspace. Do this on Sunday, when you receive rewards. Your lucky number for the week is 9, for long-term success.

Ox

Ox, this week, your personal authority and ability to exert autonomy strengthen. One color that enhances your confidence blends the heat of red and the calmness of blue: deep burgundy. Wear this color on March 10, a Stable day, as a reminder of diplomacy during important conversations.

A Snake animal sign can become a helpful collaborator this week. Their sharp thinking can help you to solve problems by taking a practical approach. Since we are in Yang energy, initiating a meeting works well for you. If you need help or advice, ask for it.

When it comes to financial improvements, a Feng Shui practice is to place a stone on the southwest corner of your home. If you have a plant in that part of your living space, set the stone in its dirt. This act reminds you to stay grounded and remain natural in your interaction with others.

Your lucky number this week is 6; when you see it, remember to nurture your best personality traits, specifically dependability, reliability, and consistency. Each of these practices is your key to success.

Tiger

Your lucky number for the week is an 11, so when you see 1s in duplicate or triplicate, remind yourself to confidently pursue the direction in life you know you're meant to be on. Golden tones, specifically warm ones, remind you of your innate leadership qualities. Gold is the color of the Sun, and it's the center of fire; each are reminders of your own assertive energy.

Throughout the week, Yang energy helps you to assert your wants. Make plans in advance. Reconnect with old friends, especially if you know a Horse. They encourage you to pursue your goals.

Since this is a Horse year, listen to their advice, especially if you are trying to pursue past goals, but fear is an inhibitor. March 14 is a day for success, so celebrate your wins.

Rabbit

On March 9, start the week on a high note by placing a bouquet of fresh flowers on the east side of your living space. Flowers remind you that spring is on the way, and give you a sense of freshness returning to your own life.

Your lucky number is 4; ponder its mathematical balanced state. Think about how to add more stability to your own life through careful planning. A Goat animal sign is a great sounding board for advice this week.

Your best day is Monday, March 9, a Balanced day. Use this time to reflect and plan ahead. Write down your must-dos for this week so you can prioritize your personal responsibilities and focus primarily on your emotional well-being.

For a calm look, wear soft cream or light colors that emphasize ivory or white tones. Use the simplicity of white's purity to motivate and inspire you to speak plainly in conversations.

Dragon

You attract some powerful opportunities this week, and you will be making a few important decisions by Sunday. Around March 14, during the energy of Success, your animal sign is slated to receive positive feedback. Reflect on how far you've come in life and on how you've changed from then to now.

A power color for you to wear this week is royal blue. In color psychology, this is the color that exudes leadership. As you pursue your goals, anticipate challenges. Thinking about the traits of 8, your lucky number, helps to remind you of life's cyclical qualities. You earn your prosperity and authority with the help of Rat, who is good at deciphering information.

An easy Feng Shui activity to try this week involves the capturing of light with a crystal. Place it on a windowsill on the southeast corner of your home to remind you of hope.

Snake

This is a week for transformative change. You're ready to learn how to be more adaptable to change, which is part of why 5 is your lucky number of the week. During transition periods, a stable Ox animal sign becomes your ally. Their practical approach keeps you from overspending or making financial mistakes.

Wear black as a reminder of prudence and power. On March 11, work on thoughtful decision-making, especially your long-term goals. A Feng Shui practice you'll enjoy all week involves placing a metal coin on your desk. This reminds you to work for abundance, to be careful during spending, and to remain strong when life is hard.

Horse

You're having a great year so far, and with Yang energy all week, it's a good time to wear red. Add various shades and integrate them into your wardrobe and accessories to use throughout the week. On March 14, you're attracting people into your life who emulate assertive energy. Talking with a Tiger can spark fresh ideas that stimulate your mind and get your creative juices flowing.

Your lucky number for this week is 17, which is the leadership traits of 1, and the meditative symbolism of a 7. Make time to learn about yourself, especially by getting involved in helping others. Read books about leadership or listen to a podcast that encourages you to act independently, where you tend to depend on others unhealthily.

Goat

Do a quick clutter-clearing and cleaning around the home to remove dust or anything that makes you feel negative. Goat, you want to improve your personal environment and reorganize. Making your personal space warm and inviting grounds you. A color to help you reflect more on the concept of grounding is earthy brown. The over-prevalence of Yang energy can feel slightly harsh on your receptive nature.

To relax, participate in activities that soothe your mind and keep you grounded. A Rabbit animal sign can provide you with helpful feedback. Since they are also Yin, their experiences serve as a source of validation and comfort. The number that's lucky for you this week is 22, for its symbolism of wisdom and guidance.

Monkey

Your intelligent nature and adaptable personality are symbolic of your lucky number 14 all week. You're drawn to be a leader, and also to bring balance and structure into daily life. One way to do this is through creativity. March 11 is your best day to put your inventive ideas into practice, especially if you have a chance to partner with a Rat.

Wearing silver or a metallic silver color helps you to stay detached and remain strong. If you need a reminder to be reflective, especially when you have to remain compassionate and empathetic toward others, keep a small mirror on your desk. A look at the glass reminds you to look and also to be open to other people's perspectives.

Rooster

Mentally prepare yourself for a highly productive and satisfying week, Rooster. To plan for success, wear something white, like a crisp, freshly pressed button-down shirt or a cotton jacket. Think about how to be the highest expression of professionalism in your office and workplace, especially if you work for an Ox.

To invite productive energy at work and home, clear clutter from the entryways and make space to breathe. White space is an excellent motivator for mental clarity. Your lucky number of the week is 7, which symbolizes disciplined energy. As you bring structure into your life, have a goal you want to work toward in mind. Aim to complete it by March 14, Success Day.

Dog

You can complete a big project or get an important task done by March 14, and a Horse animal sign can be the friend you need to see things through to the end. You want to wear navy blue because it's a positive color that boosts your energy and reminds you to stay honest.

Emotional security is worth working toward, so refresh your energy in personal spaces at home. Wash bedding and curtains. Add fresh flowers to your living spaces. The northwest corners of your space represent positive people and happy travels, so spend time beautifying these areas.

Pig

This week, you are a positive people magnet, attracting wonderful interactions with inspiring encouragers. At the start of the week, you see the brighter side of life, and to strengthen your sense of optimism, wear jade. Jade is thought to enhance personal growth, luck, and abundance.

Your lucky number is 21, a symbol of happiness and fulfillment, initiated by your choices. You want to consult with a Rabbit animal sign, who can help you to review decisions when you feel indecisive. Your lucky day of the week is March 15, and since it's a Receive day, anticipate a gift that brings you joy.

To encourage abundance, the Feng Shui practice of cleaning the kitchen and lighting the space with new light bulbs or green plants is perfect for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.