Your Daily Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 3: Eclipse Season Ends

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for March 3, 2026. On Tuesday, the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo rise, concluding eclipse season and creating a space for release. This transit reveals where you’ve been holding on, instead of allowing yourself to let go.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a breakup. Rather, it shows you that you can’t control the outcome of a relationship regardless of how much you try. Instead of avoiding what must be dealt with or digging in your heels, you are urged to surrender. Acknowledge the truth of yourself and your relationship, and trust that when you let go of what isn’t working, you finally attract what will.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 3, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t avoid change any longer, dear Aries. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 3 puts the focus on how you live your life. This can include how you care for yourself, as well as the narrative you try to control in your romantic life.

If you haven’t already, consider working with a trusted counselor during this time and allow yourself to face what feels daunting. You are finally becoming better for yourself, which helps you attract the love you desire.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love isn’t avoidance, Taurus. You prefer everything to remain the same, as that is how you define stability. Yet, you see now that this is no longer working.

The Virgo Full Moon and eclipse on Tuesday push you to face what you’ve been avoiding in your relationship. Whether it’s the truth of a connection or even your own patterns in love, you need to acknowledge what's been going on if you want to improve the situation.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t control the outcome, Gemini. No matter how much you grow or how loving you are, you can’t make something into what it isn’t.

The Virgo lunar cycle affects your romantic relationship and home life. This means it’s time to step back and observe, rather than putting forth more effort. A relationship is about two people, meaning the effort of your partner matters just as much as your own.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of trying to say everything perfectly, Cancer. It’s not your job to rehearse or edit what you say to your partner. Regardless of how much you prepare for a conversation, your partner still may not understand you or be on the same page.

On March 3, simply speak from the heart. Don’t censor yourself. In the right relationship, you never have to be so careful with your words.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Deservingness is a two-way street, Leo. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on Tuesday are all about self-worth and value. You are coming to understand the kind of love you deserve and what is most important to you.

Yet, this transit can have you so hyperfixated on what you’re getting that you miss what the other person deserves as well. Try to focus on a reciprocal exchange of energy and don’t try to buy your way into love.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t deny it any longer, Virgo. Your feelings have changed, and so has what you want for yourself. No matter how much you’ve tried to convince yourself that you can continue as you are, in your heart, you know that’s not the truth.

You want and deserve more from love than you’ve been settling for. On Tuesday, you must be honest with how you feel. Trust that sometimes change is exactly what you need to upgrade the relationship in your life.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There’s no point in second-guessing yourself, Libra. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on Tuesday is a powerful opportunity to stop doubting your inner self.

This doubt may be part of your inner child wounds that you’ve recently been guided to heal. Your intuition is always on point, but you have to stop talking yourself out of what is meant for you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Judgement only ever destroys love, Scorpio. The Virgo lunar eclipse asks you to reflect on the romantic relationships and friendships you have in your life. You may find that you’ve been judging yourself or others too harshly.

Both Scorpio and Virgo are known for being the most judgmental signs in the zodiac, so you must be certain that you’re seeing everything clearly. Love isn’t about pedestals and judgment, but about accepting one another as you are.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love doesn’t wait, Sagittarius. You’ve been on a quest to make something of yourself. Whether you’ve been seeking professional success or wealth, you've put off romantic matters until it felt like you achieved enough of your goals.

The truth is that this is rooted in you not feeling enough as you are. Be sure that you’re not delaying taking action on romantic matters because you feel like someone is out of your league. You can still pursue your dreams and have that special person next to you for the journey.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no perfect moment, Capricorn. No matter how you try to prepare or ensure that you are set up for success, the idea that there is a perfect moment is only an illusion.

Whether this is about a relationship or something else in your life, recognize that you get to decide when to take action. The moment you decide you’re ready, you create the perfect timing.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to have the upperhand in love, Aquarius. Although you are a free-spirited soul known for trusting the process, you don’t always approach relationships with the same energy.

You’ve been hurt in the past, but you don’t need the upper hand in love to feel safe. Allow yourself to open up and be vulnerable. Let yourself take a chance on your forever love.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is all that matters, Pisces. The New Moons in Virgo in 2025 invited you to start thinking about what kind of love aligns with your truth. This was the beginning of the process, and now, with the eclipse cycle coming to an end on March 3, you finally get clarity in your romantic life.

Be sure that you’re not sticking with any old patterns or holding yourself back. This is all about the beginning of a new era of true love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.