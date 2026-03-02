3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On March 3, 2026

On March 3, 2026, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. During the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo, things really start looking up.

Three zodiac signs get to see what was invisible to our eyes only a day ago. This is a time when corrections take place, and we feel satisfied that we took that second look

We take responsibility for whatever it is that we once got wrong and work hard to mend things. Thankfully, we succeed. This is how our fortune turns around, and for this, we are grateful. Tuesday is our lucky day.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On this day, enough is enough! During the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo, it's time to change things up, especially when it comes to work and health. The old ways just aren't working, and you know it, Aries.

Advertisement

You've always been someone with great discipline, and this day is no different. You are thinking about what you can do to change the things in your life that are draining you to pieces.

If the chaos has won, then it's time to get rid of the chaos. You're smart enough to recognize the truth of that matter. You do whatever must be done, Aries, because you are strong and driven toward living a better life. This allows you to attract luck and good fortune effortlessly.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your turn of fortune is both satisfying and inspiring, Taurus. It's something you've needed in your life for quite some time. You're a creative person, and dry spells tend to depress you.

During this exciting lunar transit, you see that all it takes is a flick of the wrist, so to speak. In other words, you need a change of perspective. Luckily, the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo is here to give you just that.

Once you see that you can do something about your own fortune, you jump right on that bandwagon and make it happen. You're not sitting around, waiting to be saved. You're proactive and ready for the flow of positivity. This mindset shift attracts so much luck and good fortune into your life.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

This day and the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo open up your eyes, Libra. Suddenly, you see a truth that was once kept from you. And as they say, once you know, you can't go back to not knowing.

This day shows you what a reversal of fortune really is. Your world is greatly impacted by this new and very positive information.

Advertisement

So, you can now kiss goodbye the old ways, Libra. Your life is transforming before your very eyes. On Tuesday, peace of mind comes with a rush of happiness. It sounds like a good thing, and it is! Luck and good fortune are heading your way right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.