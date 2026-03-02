Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of March 2 - 8, 2026

After the week of March 2 to 8, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. This is a transit-packed week, beginning with Mars in Pisces on Monday, March 2.

Mars is the planet that motivates and drives us toward our goals. When in Pisces, we act more on intuition. This transit brings about a noticeable energetic shift, as we begin operating on feelings rather than logic.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises in Virgo on Tuesday, March 3, allowing for deep reflection and healing. It's time to release what no longer serves us, including patterns and ideas that hold us back. Why are we expecting perfection from ourselves or others when perfection is nearly impossible? A positive mindset works wonders this week.

Mercury is still retrograde, so we can expect delays and miscommunications. Avoid making major purchases or important decisions. With a Virgo eclipse and retrograde Mercury, it is time to clear out our closets, both literally and metaphorically. Take time to rethink and redo what needs to be fixed before moving forward.

Ending the week, Venus leaves Pisces and enters Aries on Friday, March 6. This passionate transit encourages us to take a fresher and more exciting approach to love and our social lives. Be bold and confident. Above all else, Venus in Aries loves playfulness and adventure.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in your sign serves as a reset, Virgo. This is an intense period in terms of personal identity and relationships.

Mercury is retrograde, so there is a good chance you experience communication problems and relationship tension. If this is not with a personal partner, it is with someone you deal with on a regular basis. Mercury’s opposition to the eclipse confuses matters, so it may be harder to focus.

You need to set some firm boundaries with partners or associates this week and focus more on yourself and self-care. Watch your communication with others. If things go in the wrong direction, try reflecting as opposed to reacting.

Certain things slow down or are stalled this week. It may take more strategic planning to accomplish what you are used to. Stress can cause health issues, and self-care is called for this week.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Mercury is retrograde, which causes communication problems and confusion. This is further complicated by the lunar eclipse in Virgo. Expect some stressful situations, either with personal or business relationships.

This week forces you to grow or make changes in significant ways that are not always easy or fun. You may face a reality check concerning yourself or someone you are close to.

Saturn and Neptune both lower your energy, so your top priority should be your health. The most important thing you can do this week is to ground yourself through self-care and exercise. Make sure to get enough rest as well.

The energy is intense this week, but it is important not to take this out on someone else or let them take it out on you. Focus and stay grounded. Reflect instead of reacting. Clear the clutter in your mind and life and stick to a routine.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

This is an intense week full of stress and pressure, especially with Mercury retrograde. Add to this the Virgo Lunar Eclipse, bringing even more pressure at work. Multi-tasking is more difficult this week, and confusion is to be expected.

Avoid major decisions if possible, especially if you are feeling overwhelmed in some way. If you have no choice but to make a decision, reflect, reflect, reflect! Make a list, and if you have a project that requires a lot of energy, break it down into smaller parts. Approach it bit by bit to avoid feeling even more overwhelmed.

Since the eclipse, you may experience issues at home or even with a parent or family member. This week requires discipline and a lot of thought to get everything done that you need to. Yet, if you approach things slowly and thoughtfully, you can get through the week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.