4 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Significant Abundance & Luck All Month In March 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck all throughout March 2026. The month brings changes to the signs below, and through their experiences, they rise like phoenixes.

Mars enters Pisces on March 2, encouraging us to continue dreaming. Mars might be quirky in this position, but there is still a plethora of positive outcomes since it makes an aspect to Jupiter in the next several weeks. Venus enters Aries on the 6th, a period for selfish love and discovering our inner beauty. Jupiter stations direct on the 10th, getting us closer to revisiting the lessons from last year.

Advertisement

The New Moon in Pisces on the 18th provides a recap of this intense Pisces season, and on the 20th, the Sun enters Aries, encouraging us to lead. Mercury stations direct on the same day, encouraging us to fall in love. On the 30th, Venus enters Taurus, the sign of its domicile, setting the tone for the wonderful energy that April will bring.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

We are still in your season during the first part of the month, Pisces, and this brings a lot of favorable energy to you. Mars enters your sign on the 2nd, boosting your ambition and allowing you to not give up on your dreams. The following day, we experience the eclipse in Virgo happening in your partnership sector. Prepare to meet new people who expand your ideas, leading to fruitful collaborations. You're becoming a leader with Mars and Mercury in your sign, joining forces to empower you and push you to meet your potential.

A financial boost is on the way with Venus entering Aries on the 6th. Stay practical with your spending habits and focus on savings because Venus here could make you impulsive. However, Venus here teaches you how to show love to yourself. Mercury stations direct on the 20th, the same day the Sun enters Aries. This is more positive energy that helps you transform and develop a stronger connection with yourself. March opens doors to abundance and broadens your perspectives while teaching you how to be your best friend.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As a water sign, Scorpio, the beginning of the month brings passionate and sentimental energy with Mars entering Pisces on the 2nd. Single people are likely to meet someone that they perceive as the one, so it’s best not to take things too seriously until the nebulous Mercury in Pisces stations direct on the 20th. However, those in relationships actually benefit from this impactful period as you open your heart and could decide to collaborate with your partner on a home improvement project.

On March 3, the Full Moon in Virgo brings to your attention your friendships and the people who show up for you. Transformations are in progress, and you may also meet up with people from the past. Venus enters Aries on the 6th, instilling discipline in your routines. You could be more dedicated to taking care of yourself and might even focus on being healthier.

When the New Moon in Pisces takes center stage on the 18th, open up your heart or dive into creative endeavors. You're confident in expressing yourself throughout the Pisces season, and beginning on the 20th, Aries season shows you how to build on your talents. Mercury stations direct the same day the Sun changes signs, allowing you to work on something new or put plans into action. Venus entering Taurus on the 30th sets the stage for the wonderful and expansive relationship energy you will experience in April.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

You feel a lot more in your element in March, Aries. Mars, your ruler, is in Pisces on the 2nd, which could bring some obstacles. However, you experience breakthroughs if you’re patient. Focus on prioritizing self-care over the next month and don’t rush the process. Mars in Pisces is beneficial for those working on a challenging project because it reinforces discipline with your work, and those around you notice.

Venus enters your sign on the 6th, making you feel beautiful, charismatic, and magnetic. New career opportunities come with this energy through networking. Prepare to be invited to events or parties. You may just be the one in your circles who stands out.

Advertisement

On the 18th, the New Moon in Pisces meets up with Mars, bringing potent emotions to the horizon. Navigating emotions with care is important as you experience a lot of healing after weathering the storm. Mercury stations direct on the 20th, the same day the Sun enters Aries. March is encouraging you to emerge and rekindle your power.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Things intensify this month with Mars entering Pisces on the 2nd, making a square to your sign and shining a light on the home front. The Full Moon on the 3rd continues to teach you about your professional goals, a reminder to build alliances, maintain the peace, and avoid conflicts.

Venus enters Aries on the 6th, a very beautiful and motivating energy. Venus meets Saturn, adding insight into savings opportunities for the next several weeks. The boost this transit provides will also help you to build in your career sector. You are learning how to work more efficiently without draining your energy. Jupiter, your ruler, stations direct on the 10th, a triumphant transit that helps you appreciate what you have accomplished over the last year.

After the Sun enters Aries on the 20th, more of your creative talents are revealed over the course of the next several weeks. Mercury also stations direct on the 20th. A project you may have started at home may be close to completion, or this could be a time when some family history might be revealed. On the 30th, Venus enters Taurus, preparing you for more excellence. Venus here is essential for progression in the academic or professional sector next month.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.