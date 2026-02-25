Your Daily Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 26: Mercury Retrograde Begins

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, February 26, 2026, is here. Today, Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces. Although this transit is known for confusion and miscommunication, this one benefits you greatly.

During Mercury retrograde, you gain greater clarity about the last few years and find the confidence to move forward. It's not about what happened in the past, but what you hope occurs in the future. This is your chance to understand the lessons and your own truth. However, it's not a good time to break up or start a new relationship. Instead, embrace the process, as you figure out exactly where your heart lies and what direction to take your life in.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 26, 2026:

Aries

You’re not meant to have all the answers at this moment, sweet Aries. As difficult as that may feel, you need to experience this Mercury retrograde to understand the purpose of the last few years.

Mercury is moving through your house of secrets and intuition. This is your chance to process and heal what you’ve been through so that the next choice you make lasts forever.

Taurus

Don't be so quick to walk away, Taurus. Although you are beginning a new chapter in your romantic life, you must not rush any decisions.

During Mercury retrograde, pay attention to who remains in your life. Don't rush to make that decision for yourself. The universe always reveals the truth to you if you allow it.

Gemini

Your purpose is greater than love, Gemini. Mercury retrograde in Pisces is all about self-validation and finding your divine purpose. While this impacts your career in all the best possible ways, you must remember that love is your purpose as well.

This doesn’t mean you’re solely meant to get married and settle down. Yet, the person you choose affects where you take your life, so use this time to see who is worthy of walking beside you.

Cancer

Say yes when the opportunity arises, Cancer. For a while, you have felt stuck and unable to move ahead. On Thursday, as Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces, past opportunities for love reappear.

Be sure that when these opportunities show up, you allow yourself to say yes this time around. What is meant for you is never lost, even if it may seem like it.

Leo

Your authenticity is your power, Leo. Mercury retrograde begins on Thursday. This transit allows you to step back into your authenticity and recognize where you’ve been giving your power away.

Be sure that you’re not using physical intimacy as a way to control a relationship. Instead, allow yourself to be loved for who you are. This journey helps you understand yourself and teaches you how to approach love from a healthier standpoint.

Virgo

Be cautious with your heart, Virgo. This Mercury retrograde may bring back past exes into your life. In fact, you are the zodiac sign most likely to see an ex return during this period.

Sometimes, an ex returning is about closure or a divine test from the universe. Other times, it’s your second chance at love. Only you can make this decision, and it’s one you need to embrace the process of. Be cautious with your heart, but stay open to what arises.

Libra

This is your chance for a redo, Libra. On Thursday, Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces, initiating a journey of self-reflection and improvement. Pisces impacts how you live your life and what it takes to become your best self.

This is a chance to renegotiate the terms of your relationship, or finally choose yourself, depending on the nature of your past decisions. Be patient with yourself and know that you deserve a love that fosters all you’ve ever wanted to create and experience in this lifetime.

Scorpio

Forever isn’t something that can be promised, Scorpio. As much as you may want to promise forever or hear those sweet words from another, it’s not something you can speak into existence. Instead, it’s found through actions and the ability to follow your truth.

On February 26, Mercury retrograde in Pisces gives you a chance to ensure you are on track in your romantic life. Don't avoid anything that must be dealt with. It's time to face the truth of your relationship.

Sagittarius

Build a home that heals your heart, Sagittarius. Whether this involves a romantic partner you live with, family, or your own dreams, on Thursday, your focus is on your home.

This energy may involve healing inner child wounds or reinvesting in the relationships closest to you. Remember that home isn’t just about who you share it with, but the intentions you put into it. Knowing your own heart allows you to create a home that reflects the best parts of yourself.

Capricorn

Express what's on your mind, Capricorn. During Mercury retrograde in Pisces on February 26, it’s crucial that you speak up. Yet, you must also be wary of any decisions you make. You are meant to complete this entire retrograde cycle before making any decisions about your romantic relationship or life.

Continue to speak up and ask for understanding. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable. Save any final decisions for when Mercury is direct, so you don't have any regrets.

Aquarius

Reflect on what you deserve, Aquarius. On Thursday, take the time to go over any financial challenges with your partner, especially if you share any accounts. Yet, this period is more than just reflecting on your budget.

During Mercury retrograde, you are able to see if this relationship truly honors what you deserve from love. Remember, you can’t force someone to love you in the ways you need. You can only hold space for the truth.

Pisces

Take this time for yourself, Pisces. Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign is especially impactful. Since 2011, Neptune has been moving through your sign, and Saturn has been doing the same since 2023. This was all about healing and creating something that can last.

Yet, a great deal happened during this period, and you need time to process. On Thursday, try to focus on yourself. Reflect and journal. Allow yourself to see the purpose of what is happening, as this helps you move forward wiser and ready for true love.

