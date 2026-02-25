The Tarot Horoscope For February 26 Is Here With A Powerful Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Thursday, February 26, 2026, when the Sun is in Pisces and the Moon spends the day in Gemini. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Seven of Wands.

Today's theme is creative self-expression. The luminaries encourage creativity all day. The Seven of Wands invites you to stand tall when you express your imaginative nature. People are often easily intimidated by a person's originality. Inventiveness can be perceived as a threat because it challenges the status quo. As you explore what you're passionate about, know that it can attract negative opinions from people closest to you. That isn't a reason to stop. In fact, most of the time, it's a sign to keep going.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, February 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands, reversed

You'll find a way, Aries. The Three of Wands, reversed, indicates delays in your plans. Ride with the flow and embrace it.

What happens on February 26 could be interesting and worth writing about later. You learn more from unexpected incidents anyway, Aries. Today could give you a flair you wouldn't have without the inconvenience of an adventure story.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil

Turn to your hobbies to channel any negative energy on February 26, Taurus. The Devil tarot card is about vices and addictions that are part of a downward spiral.

You have a decision to make on Thursday. You can either numb your pain or do something productive with it. Choose the healthier path that lets you express your creativity and fosters a new response to stress when it happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Strength, reversed

The Strength, reversed tarot card, is about overwhelm that leads to inaction or failed expression of courage. On February 26, you experience a loss of self-control, thinking that problems are much bigger than you are.

This is when you ought to double down your efforts to see where an opportunity lies. You'll be surprised that not all problems need solving, Gemini. Sometimes they are happy occurrences that reveal a unique way to live that's perfect for your current needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Emperor

Your thoughts and feelings are valid, Cancer. The Emperor tarot card signifies logic and reasoning, as well as the right to think a certain way. This tarot card is about leadership, and sometimes, being a leader means doing things that don't make sense to others, but you know are right to you.

On February 26, a challenge arises that forces you to question how you process information and your autonomy. Rather than let others intimidate you into changing or thinking that you need to adjust, take a stronger approach and stand firm.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords, reversed

Distract yourself on February 26, Leo. Some people will do anything and everything to make you feel small. When they do, listen to the advice from the King of Swords, reversed, since it highlights tyranny.

On Thursday, you can sense when the timing is right to end a situation that's imbalanced in power. Your mind is creative, especially under pressure, and it often comes up with scenarios that will work. Try one!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords represents an internal conflict, often stemming from difficult decisions. On February 26, you stand at a crossroads where two paths look fairly similar, but one is better for you.

Don't get caught up in details or what others think, Virgo. Instead, listen to your first instinct, since often it's the right one. Even if your gut tells you to try something you've never done before, consider the possibility of it being right.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers, reversed

Libra, the path of love is confusing at times. When you face a decision in a relationship on February 26, you're tempted to make someone happy.

The Lovers, reversed tarot card, warns against codependent behavior that often develops when a person loses sight of their own wants and desires for the sake of another. On Thursday, reflect on your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. See how they align with your actions.

When you do something that's the opposite of what you know you need, make a change to make things right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Cups, reversed

You can sometimes get caught up in your imagination, Scorpio. With the Seven of Cups, reversed as your daily tarot card, which is about being grounded after heightened creative thinking, you're signaled to put both feet on the ground.

You don't want to get lost in fantasy, even though it's a wonderful source of creativity and unique ideas. To make your vision come true, you need a combination of reality and dreaming. Only then can you have the perfect storm to make a dream come true.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords

Amazing things can happen after a breakup, Sagittarius, even when you're in the darkest part of the healing journey. The Three of Swords is about betrayal, and you may still feel the sting of a past hurt that stopped you from feeling safe or believing in relationships.

On February 26, you learn to take your experiences and use them for a higher purpose. You gain so much wisdom after you've experienced something so intense. Today marks the start of a journey that heals you and brings hope to all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Wands, reversed

The Nine of Wands, reversed, is about hope, which does so many positive things to your heart. It pushes you to believe in the impossible. Few emotions instill creative thinking like the idea of what could be.

On February 26, look for reasons to feel hopeful in your life. Take the smallest sign from the universe and use it to give you motivation to perceive that the best is yet to come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Pentacles

There are so many ways to share what you have, even if it's a little. On February 26, you have a beautiful opportunity to be generous, Aquarius.

The Six of Pentacles is about giving resources to others and encourages taking the initiative to support non-profits, those who are less fortunate than you, and friends who you know could use a little pick-me-up!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Cups, reversed

Boredom is a mental playground, Pisces. On February 26, the Four of Cups, reversed, reminds you to re-engage with life and to have fun. Think of all the adventures you've recently seen and thought you'd like to try.

Consider simple, free activities. Breaking the monotony doesn't have to be expensive. It can be anything that makes you happy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.