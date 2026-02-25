3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After February 26, 2026

After February 26, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. Mercury retrograde is here, but don't let that stress you out.

Whenever we know this transit is in town, we automatically get nervous, as if nothing good can come of it. Well, that's not always the case. In fact, this Mercury retrograde is opening up the gates to new opportunities.

Three zodiac signs aren't falling for the idea that only bad things are going to happen. Instead, we are going to attract goodness in the form of new choices and exciting adventures. Sure, we're dealing with a retrograde, but we are not the retrograde itself. We know that we have a lot to look forward to. We are a force of optimism. We reign supreme!

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Nothing gets past you on this day, Taurus. You're the one person you know who has a full handle on how the retrograde works. You know exactly what to do to combat its less-than-stellar intentions.

You're prepared for the communication upsets and technical failings that often come with this transit. In fact, you're so well prepped that you're magnetic when it comes to bringing in positive energy.

Because you're practical and not subject to panic or alarm, you're able to take full advantage of opportunities that others are too scared to take up. You trust yourself, and you take your time. You're the smart one in the bunch during this retrograde season, and because of that, you have so much to look forward to.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

The main reason you're able to thrive during Mercury retrograde is that you are consciously denying its power over you. Guess what? It works, Leo. Nicely done.

If you go about your business as usual, then there's a good chance that you won't all fall apart. Sure, we're all used to quivering with fear when we hear that this transit is going to take us all down, but you won't let it faze you.

You, Leo, are having none of it. On this day, you prove to be ultra-creative and free from cosmic expectations. You move along at a brisk pace, setting trends and defining purpose. You have so much to look forward to.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The very interesting thing about you, Pisces, is that inspiration and opportunity don't always come through invitations, but through dreams. Pay attention to some of those dreams during Mercury retrograde.

There are hints and clues in your dreams that help you to see what you're capable of, Pisces. The truth is that not all opportunities come from outside of you. There is a lot going on in that dreamy mind of yours.

You may also experience what it's like to go back to an old idea, just to see if there's something there. You are so filled with great ideas that you sometimes leave them behind. However, on this day, a revisit does you a world of good. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.