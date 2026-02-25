5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Thursday, February 26

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on February 26, 2026. Pluto and Saturn have entered a conversation that challenges how you view work and earn money.

Pluto emphasizes changes that benefit the people. Saturn in Aries gives you the strength to start over, even if it's on a small budget. Together, their energy is powerful. Saturn helps you make change practical and controlled, while Pluto encourages you to get uncomfortable and embrace it.

Thursday is exceptionally great for these five astrological signs, as they often get stuck in a mental rut, believing life has to be a certain way.

1. Taurus

Taurus, on February 26, you were made to win. But sometimes life has to shake things up a bit to make you aware of your opportunities. Today, during the Pluto trine Saturn transit, you realize an unpleasant truth. A fact that brings out the worst in you because it needs to change.

In the middle of Saturn's chaos in your house of finances, you discover something you didn't know was draining your budget. You possess untapped potential and could be paid for a skill. You have an area to be recognized on a large scale. Saturn says that first, you must remove the obstacles. There are barriers that hinder your progress.

Today, a new era of thinking begins. You're ready for change, and Pluto empowers you to do so. Today, you make budget changes and shift a few priorities around. Each gives you space to create a life you want to live. Those changes make you feel great.

2. Scorpio

On February 26, Saturn in Aries encourages you to stop a bad habit that you have always known was hurting your health. Pluto in Aquarius works harmoniously with Saturn, encouraging you to see how much people care for you. You fondly reminisce about how innocent you used to be, and you want to get that feeling back.

You want the energy of joy and the vitality of youthfulness. You decide that even if you can't quit cold turkey, you will do everything in your power to put things under control.

3. Aquarius

On February 26, you decide that less is more when it comes to speaking your mind. Saturn in Aries takes any iota of impulsiveness and puts it in check. Since you're ruled by Saturn, it's easy for you to do. You're commanding now while your planet is in Aries. You have the power of creativity, and it gives you the gift of the gab. Your words create impact that fuels change and motivates others to try new things.

With Pluto in your sign, you're changing as a person, too. You're learning to step outside of your comfort zone. Compromise is no longer a dirty word. Instead, it's a mechanism for getting what you want so that others get what they need, too.

You're in a powerful position of authority right now, and this energy lifts your spirit. The potential you possess gives you new meaning. Things are just getting started, and your life seems to be shifting for the better.

4. Leo

On February 26, Saturn in Aries puts a stop to any thoughts you might have had related to travel. Sometimes traveling isn't the best move. There are times in life when staying close to home is the answer. Your relationships, especially intimate ones, improve when you're fully present. Fewer external distractions mean you have more time to dedicate to what means the most to you.

Today centers on intimate moments, and you build each with care because you realize time is precious. You don't want to waste time or energy on what you need to change tomorrow. You don't want to focus solely on what you have to do for someone else. Today, doing for yourself and your loved ones instills an extraordinary sense of peace and wholeness.

5. Cancer

Saturn brings a serious tone to your career, and when you focus intently on professional growth, miracles happen. In the process of self-discovery, you've done quite a few things. You tried things to see what you liked. You participated in various activities because they helped you network and gather knowledge for the future.

Now, you're ready to take what you've learned and focus on one thing only. You perceive yourself to be ready to level up your game at work and earn more money or recognition from your coworkers. You realize your experiences position you as an expert to an extent.

You're older and wiser now, and that affects your perspective. So you want to share that wisdom with others using social media. Today, change your outlook and the action you take as a result. The day goes from meh to great!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.