Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, February 26: The Moon Aligns With The Pisces Sun

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 26, 2026, is here. The Moon in Cancer forms a trine with the Sun in Pisces, heightening our empathy.

On this day, you might feel protective of someone, or crave protection yourself. It’s fertile ground for intimate conversations and creative projects. This is also a good time for spiritual reflection. If you’re an artist, create from a powerful memory or dream.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’ve been living in the future, measuring yourself against who you’re becoming instead of who you are right now. But Thursday slows that momentum just enough for you to notice what you’ve been skipping over.

Remember, the present isn’t a stepping stone. It's important to live in the moment. You get more out of life when you go with the flow and allow it to breathe new inspiration into you

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there is a hunger in you on February 26 that doesn’t want to be negotiated with. It doesn’t want polite compromises or half-fulfilled desires. It wants fullness.

The tension you're feeling comes from the need to decide if you are willing to risk vulnerability to claim it. On Thursday, you’re invited to ask for something that feels slightly audacious.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, on February 26, something is stretching you beyond your carefully curated identity. You like being adaptable and intellectually agile, but this feels deeper than that.

On Thursday, it feels like you're being asked to grow in a direction you haven’t rehearsed, and that’s unsettling. You can’t outthink this one. There’s an expansion happening that requires your emotional courage.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your instinct is to hold on to and protect what’s known and what feels emotionally safe. But on February 26, there’s a subtle shift happening in your relational world.

Some connections are evolving, while others are falling away. The question is all about alignment. Who genuinely supports the direction you’re moving toward? Who only loves your past self?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you’ve worked hard to become who you are now, and that version of you deserves to be honored. When new people enter your orbit, you may be tempted to soften your edges or downplay your intensity. Don’t.

Connection should not require contraction. The right dynamics amplify you, not shrink you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, on Thursday, you are thinking beyond the immediate. You’re thinking about sustainability and impact. You are imagining the architecture of your future.

That kind of vision requires careful discernment about who you allow into your inner circle. Not everyone can handle your depth or your quiet intensity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, balance is rarely about dramatic declarations. It’s about micro-adjustments and subtle shifts in what you tolerate. On Thursday, you are making small recalibrations in how much you give versus how much you receive.

You don’t need to redraw the entire blueprint. You just need to tweak the dynamics. Notice where you’re overextending and set the necessary boundaries.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you say you want success and recognition. Yet, wanting something and being prepared to hold it are different states.

Thursday asks you to examine your readiness. If everything you desire arrived at once, would you feel grounded enough to receive it without sabotaging it? It's time to let go of the parts of you that still doubt your capacity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your imagination is so vast right now, it's almost mythic in scale. But dreams without structure evaporate.

On Thursday, you’re challenged to ground your vision in something tangible, not to limit it, but to give it form. This is about discipline that doesn’t feel restrictive. It feels clarifying. The moment you commit to consistent action, your ideals start feeling achievable.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you thrive on control and strategic, long-term planning. But growth doesn't occur inside your comfort zone.

You need to place yourself in environments that stir something physical in you. Spend time in spaces that disrupt your composure just enough to make you feel alive. Notice what activates you internally, as it’s pointing somewhere.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are not who you were six months ago. Your desires are shifting, and your needs are recalibrating. It may feel disorienting to admit that what once felt essential no longer resonates. But that’s not instability; it's growth.

Give yourself permission to update your identity. You are allowed to outgrow old preferences and dynamics. You're even allowed to outgrow old ambitions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, there is a gentle reckoning happening inside you. Some dreams still glow warmly, while others feel hollow, like echoes of who you used to be.

The difficult part isn’t admitting that something has changed; it’s letting go of the attachment to what you thought your life would look like. But release creates space, and space allows something more authentic to emerge. You don’t need to rush clarity.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.