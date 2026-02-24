Your Daily Love Horoscope For Wednesday, February 25: Moon Square Venus Comes With A Subtle Warning

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for February 25, 2026. Today, the Gemini Moon squares Venus in Pisces. Gemini and Pisces both represent duality, so today's energy creates a need for patience and understanding in your romantic life.

Moon square Venus comes with a subtle warning to not make any final decisions about your romantic life on Wednesday, especially with Mercury retrograde in Pisces beginning on the 26th. Instead of forcing anything in this moment, sit with it. Reflect on the dreams you have for your romantic life, and acknowledge both the red and green flags of your relationship. Be soft with your heart, but remove those rose-colored glasses.

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 25, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Turn inward, beautiful Aries. The astrological energy on Wednesday is creating a great deal of information, but not necessarily clarity.

With the Moon's alignment with Venus intensifying your intuition, this is your chance to go within. You have the answers that you’re looking for. You don't need to get them from a partner or others in your life. Give yourself a chance to sit with this energy and have patience with the process, rather than forcing anything in your romantic life.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

People always do what you allow them to, Taurus. On Wednesday, you may feel resentful or frustrated by a lack of reciprocal energy in your romantic life. This can also include friendships.

Before you go off on a rant, be sure to pause and reflect. Other people only do what you give them permission to. Rather than solely blaming them for the lack of reciprocity, take this as a chance to raise your own standards.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love doesn’t come at any cost, Gemini. While you are known for being logical, you are also deeply romantic. This energy often comes across as you thinking that you must sacrifice everything for love. Yet, the one thing that you can’t compromise is yourself.

On February 25, focus on the beliefs that you’ve let govern your romantic life. Don’t be afraid to ask someone to meet you halfway. This isn’t about ultimatums, but the knowledge that love shouldn’t cost you the life that you want to live.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to get out of your head, Cancer. Things might not make complete sense on Wednesday, but it won’t remain that way forever. You can't force clarity by overthinking or going through every possible scenario.

Instead of driving yourself crazy trying to determine what the right decision is, tune into your intuition. You are in the process of gaining an understanding of the events from the last few years. It’s important you don’t rush it. Clarity starts to arrive next month, but until then, rely on your intuition.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let yourself be swayed, dear Leo. While you possess immense power as a fire sign, your one weakness is giving the opinions of others greater weight than they deserve. Whether this is in relation to your current partner or a circle of well-meaning friends, it’s important not to let others direct your path at this moment.

In your heart, you know that you are standing on the brink of change. You are about to make a major decision about your life. On Wednesday, take some time for yourself and avoid letting others influence your choices.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Success looks different in love, Virgo. Although you can find a clear and direct path to success in your professional life, in romance, it looks a bit different. On Wednesday, don't focus too much on having the perfect relationship.

Don't abandon yourself to complete a picture in your mind of what romantic success looks like. Instead, honor your truth. The success of a relationship isn’t determined by how long you’re together or what your relationship looks like to others, but by how you feel.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, the Moon's alignment with Venus on February 25 reminds you not to underestimate yourself or give your power away to others.

You may need more time to make a decision that honors all you want from life. The greatest gift you can give yourself is to take it. Don’t underestimate yourself and what you’re capable of, especially if it includes striking out on your own in pursuit of your dreams.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Communicate your boundaries on Wednesday, Scorpio. You may want your forever love, but you’re no longer willing to sacrifice your needs in order to achieve it.

The astrological energy on February 25 helps you to ground your relationship in reality, though it may not arrive smoothly. Be sure that you are honoring your boundaries and not letting yourself get carried away by love. Promises are beautiful, but actions define a relationship.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Think seriously before committing to anything, Sagittarius. You are starting to crave a commitment to someone special in your life. However, you must be sure that your intentions come from a genuine place of truth. Just because you have decided to settle down doesn’t mean you can do it with just anyone.

On February 25, be sure that you’re honoring what you genuinely want from a partner. Give yourself time to see the full truth of a relationship before committing to a future together.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is a balance of romance and reality, Capricorn. On February 25, you are given all you need to instill greater balance within yourself and your relationship. However, you must make sure that you’re embracing both.

You may feel called to tap into your romantic side on Wednesday, yet that doesn’t mean that your needs disappear. Be sure to create time for healthy conversations with your partner. Truly talk about everything instead of only focusing on what feels good.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be certain about what you deserve in a relationship, Aquarius. Whether it comes down to romantic aspects or how to actually construct a life together, you must focus on what kind of love you genuinely deserve.

While this may bring confirmation about a particular relationship, the clarity you’re seeking comes from yourself, and not anyone else. Be certain about what constitutes the kind of love you desire, and then refuse to settle for less.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is never one-sided, Pisces. You are in your feels at the moment, with Venus moving through your zodiac sign. While this helps you attract love into your life, you must make sure that you’re still holding space for the other person.

On Wednesday, you struggle to progress a relationship or determine where to build your life together. Rather than forcing yourself to make a decision at this moment, take time to go through the process. If you hold space for what both you and the other person need, everything becomes clear.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.