Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For February 16 - 22, 2026

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for February 16 - 22, 2026, and three cards flew out, urging us to embrace the 3 Rs: reevaluate, realization, and respect. The Four of Cups encourages us to reevaluate the month, and in this deck, that message is represented by all the phases of the moon, which is so well aligned with the New Moon Solar Eclipse occurring in Aquarius on the 17th. We're not just reevaluating the month, but the whole year. And since this New Moon Solar Eclipse is on a high-energy day when we also recognize Fat Tuesday (Happy Mardi Gras!) and the Chinese New Year of the Fire Horse, it makes sense to reflect on what's happened thus far, so we can start anew with the knowledge gained from lessons learned.

The King of Wands and Five of Wands in reverse followed, meaning this week, we relentlessly discover that previous feats may have failed because there is something else we were specifically meant to do, and you may just be realizing what that is this week. We are all awakening to our power this week. Are you ready to step into this divinely-guided role that only you can fill or play?

Weekly tarot horoscopes for February 16 - 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: Five of Swords

Aries, the tarot shows that you're about to understand where your hiccup is. You've been begging the universe for some relief, and here it is.

The 5 of Swords says that your hiccup is your perspective, because you are viewing your situation the wrong way.

You want to win, and you will, as soon as you play into your specialities or unique features. It is not in your best interest to compete. Rather, it is in your best interest to do what only you can do, especially on the 16th during the waning crescent moon in Aquarius, which says it's okay to just be you, Aries, because that is when you shine the brightest!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Swords, reversed

Taurus, your tarot weekly horoscope shows that as soon as you let go, things will flow. The 5 of Swords in reverse is screaming at you that other folk's problems are not yours!

You can support the people you love without carrying their burdens, traumas, or restrictions. You have done too much work to move forward to let old ideas hold you back, and you can absolutely thank the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aquarius for this extra boost of indifference or unbotheredness.

You've found something that makes you happy. Hold on to it, and if other people don't understand, please know that you don't have to slow down for them to catch up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Hierophant

Gemini, you are the wise one this week. I mean, you're wise every week, but this week, you don't have to explain yourself multiple times for people to get it. They get it the first time.

The Hierophant popped out for you, suggesting you are the pillar of wisdom this week. Don't just expect people to come to you for the answers. Expect them to be ready and willing to listen, because around the 21st when the Aquarius-Pisces Cusp week ends and the waxing crescent moon moves from Aries to Taurus, the people who once questioned or criticized you will realize you have been to the circus and seen enough tricks to know how the show operates and makes its money.

Your wisdom is known and appreciated, even if they are just recognizing it now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Pentacles

Cancer, the Ace of Pentacles symbolizing new abundance coming out for you during the week of a new moon solar eclipse is otherworldly! I don't know if you understand how special this is for you, but let me explain.

On the 17th, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aquarius is an amplified new moon. That means the new beginnings and fresh starts activated during this time are engulfed in some very Dragon Ball Z, Super Saiyan, Sonic Boom energy.

What do you want to do? Better yet, what have you always wanted to try? Do it. Cue "The Hunger Games," because the odds are in your favor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Wands, reversed

Leo, you are a queen or king in your own right, but this week's tarot card shows that you are questioning yourself or the position you are in.

Whether you don't care for the position and want something better, or you simply aren't comfortable where you are, the Queen of Wands in reverse is saying that you don't feel like yourself this week. Let me bring you some much-needed reassurance and relief.

When Pisces season starts on the 18th, you feel a resurgence of belief in yourself and the power that gives you the extra push you need to keep moving. Saturn being conjunct with Neptune in Aries on the 20th reminds you that it is your responsibility to keep moving, no matter what adversities you face. You got this, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Wands

Virgo, this week's tarot horoscope is telling you to jump. Because the Two of Wands came out, it means it's time to take the leap!

In this deck, the Two of Wands is represented by Daylight Savings Time and the Spring Equinox, urging you to discover something new and go it.

Embrace this new energy or new perspective during the Chinese New Year of the Fire Horse on the 17th and when Saturn goes conjunct with Neptune in Aries on the 20th.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords

Libra, it is so important for you to speak your truth this week. Normally, you push yourself to be the calm in the storm, but your tarot for this week is encouraging you to say something.

Do they know what you've done, or how much you've done? They sure do, but the Two of Swords says that if you don't initiate and demand respect, you won't get it. You'll rediscover your voice between the 16th and the 19th.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Magician, reversed

Scorpio, your tarot for this week is similar to your opposite sign of Taurus, because it is showing that you are concerned about an issue that is not your concern or in your control.

The Magician came out in reverse, meaning the situation is out of your control. Because you are who you are, this can frustrate you, but the Aquarius energy of this week begs you to see it in another way. Maybe the situation is out of your control because you are in control of something else.

Readjust your focus, and you won't be so frustrated, because you will finally set your sights on something you are meant to control.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords

Sagittarius, your weekly tarot horoscope is reminding you that you can't let past events hold you back from your future.

The Nine of Swords slipped out, and it's not to trigger you, but to tell you that the universe recognizes your struggles with the past. Your growing pains are signs that you are healing, as it is part of the process, so please take a moment to pat yourself on the back for that.

What the Nine of Swords and waning crescent moon in Aquarius on the 16th are also telling you is that it is okay to be here, in this space. Whatever you are feeling, allow yourself to feel it. Acknowledge your strength in doing so. Celebrate how far you've come.

Then, embrace the energy of February 17th's new moon solar eclipse in Aquarius, so you can take your celebration to another level, because you deserve it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot cards for Capricorn: Two of Pentacles and Three of Pentacles

Capricorn, two cards came out for your weekly tarot horoscope, and you won't believe how well-aligned they are!

The Two of Pentacles and Three of Pentacles came out not only to encourage you to see your idea of teamwork in a more efficient or productive way, but to also reflect on the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Something happened between December 25 and January 6th that was so chaotic, it made you appreciate the team you have, or the importance of having the right people on your team. This week not only reiterates that, but makes you want to put extra effort into the right teammates around the 21st and 22nd.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance

Happy birthday, Aquarius! The main tarot energy for all zodiac signs this week may be the three R's, but your specific energy for this week is the two P's: Patience and Purpose.

With the Temperance card coming out in your favor, you're being complimented on staying true to who you are as well as finding a balance between your self-awareness and who other people need you to be.

Having two moon phases in your sign this week (waning crescent on the 16th and the new moon solar eclipse on the 17th) means you are being divinely encouraged to take Genie's advice in Aladdin and "be yourself." Not only is it okay to do so, but you are abundantly blessed when you do.

Be courageous, Aquarius, and channel some Aries energy toward the end of your birthday season!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: King of Wands

Pisces, this is a tall order and a heavy expectation, but you will discover more of your destiny this week.

The King of Wands came out for you, and in this deck, where it symbolizes destiny and discovery, it is visually represented by the speed of light. This discovery is coming in so fast, you won't see it coming. It will shake up your world, and you will be grateful despite the theatrics.

We're tiptoeing on your birthday season, Pisces, where your faith is required, and dreams are made real like "The Princess and The Frog." You asked for this, but are you ready for this?

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.