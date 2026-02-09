A Powerful Energy Shift Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign From February 9 - 15

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week, and it affects each zodiac sign differently from February 9 to 15, 2026.

The Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week helps us navigate ongoing changes with greater self-assurance. On February 12, the Moon moves into Capricorn, followed by Saturn’s entry into Aries on February 13. This marks the beginning of a new Saturn cycle. As these powerful changes unfold, we begin preparing for the upcoming Solar Eclipse in Aquarius, feeling its influence start to emerge on February 15.

Aries

This week brings new shifts for the collective, especially now that Saturn is in your sign, Aries. There is a greater focus on friendships, and you may begin the healing work that you need to do.

Although Saturn can feel like an abrasive energy, you will learn how to be more mature and diplomatic. During this period, try not to be impatient and make sure to actively listen to others. Overall, the themes for you are centered on your accomplishments and what you would like to create as you get closer to the solar eclipse next week.

Taurus

The transits this week push you to discover a new story that will unravel over the next several years. Focus on strengthening your skills or learning new things from those you trust. Consider taking a course or reading a book on a new topic. You’re going to have to learn new perspectives and expand your current philosophy. This will be further emphasized during the eclipse next week.

Gemini

This is a period for building, Gemini. Aquarius season has allowed you to connect with mentors and learn from them. Venus enters Pisces this week, helping you repair relationships at work. This transit also makes you more charismatic and allows you to feel more aligned with your goals and dreams.

Saturn is also now in Aries, making you more hopeful. It removes some of the pressure within your career or academic sectors. This new cycle is making you more optimistic and prepared to face any challenges.

Cancer

There is an emphasis on relationship dynamics this week, with the Scorpio Moon reminding you to have fun. Venus in Pisces magnifies the romantic energy. If you haven’t been optimistic about love, then this is a period when you change your mind. Venus shows you how to open your heart.

The Moon in Sagittarius asks you to be courageous and release any thoughts that may be blocking you as we approach the eclipse next week. Prepare to be braver with Saturn now officially in Aries at the end of the week.

Leo

This is a profound period filled with intense and overwhelmingly heavy emotions. This week is preparing you for the challenges that arise during the upcoming eclipse. You may find yourself looking back at past relationships and noticing how they have impacted you.

There is also a focus on your career, with Saturn changing signs this week. Consider your personal evolution over the last several years and understand how you have protected your boundaries since Saturn was last in Aquarius.

Virgo

This is a powerful week with Saturn entering a new sign. More blessings arrive with Venus entering Pisces, bringing closure and understanding. Take time to analyze what Saturn has taught you, the challenges you faced, and the victories you achieved over the last several years.

Now with Saturn in Aries, you are asked to step out of your comfort zone, use your voice, and fight for your dreams. This is a period for you to take on a new role, especially if you’ve been more on the observant side. Get ready to become a leader.

Libra

This week puts the spotlight on your relationships, Libra. If you need anchoring, Saturn is here to help. If you are already in a relationship, get ready for tests. Yet, these tests serve to unite and bond you and your partner. Any relationships that aren’t meant to be may evolve during the Saturn transit. For those who are single, the eclipse energy shows you the characteristics you seek in your future partner.

Scorpio

Prepare for new developments, especially as a Fixed sign with the eclipse energy looming. This week is all about working hard and giving it your all. This is an illuminating week that connects you with your family and community. You may spend more time with siblings or work together to solve a problem. You are here to work and build with others, so don't try to do everything on your own.

Sagittarius

For the rest of the month, you are connecting with your inner artist, Sagittarius. Mercury in Pisces fuels your imagination and dreams, helping you push forward with your work. Embrace new ideas, open up the drafts you may have forgotten about, and edit ongoing projects. With Saturn no longer in Pisces, you are able to expand on your ideas and free yourself from any creative blockages.

Capricorn

As a Saturn-ruled sign, Saturn’s entry in Aries is important to you, Capricorn. You are entering a new chapter of growth. Brace yourself for hard work.

The Moon in your sign makes this a good time for you to see what you need to improve within your professional life. There could be more restructuring as you craft your blueprint before Mercury stations retrograde later this month. Be mindful of your schedule because things can easily begin to pile up.

Aquarius

This is a transformative period as we prepare for the eclipse in your sign next week, Aquarius. The Moon in Scorpio and Sagittarius shows you a lot about your motivations and dreams. This energy pushes you to embrace a more positive mindset. You are learning how to add things that bring you happiness into your life. Pluto is already bringing intensity, but Venus adds harmony, showing you to pour love on yourself every once in a while.

Pisces

This week, you need to take care of yourself, Pisces. You may be giving your energy away to too many people at once. This is a time for you to slow down and concentrate on the people who are willing to reciprocate. You are learning how to be appreciative of the people who love and support you.

Now that Venus is in your sign, you get a fresh start that allows you to build and grow the way you want to. This boosts your confidence and is an excellent way to bid adieu to Saturn in Pisces.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.