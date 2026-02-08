Your Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, February 9: Things Take A Big Turn For Better

The truth arrives in your zodiac sign's love horoscope with the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Monday, February 9, 2026. Scorpio is the zodiac sign that represents transformation and alchemy.

A Last Quarter Moon is a time for emotional release, to cleanse yourself and your heart before heading into the New Moon. Take what hurt you most and turn it into your greatest gift or lesson. This lunation brings a greater purpose for love. The next New Moon is the Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Aquarius on February 17, marking the start of the Lunar New Year. Honor this time, and embrace the truth wherever it surfaces to build the love that you desire.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 9, 2026:

Aries

Release trying to control the outcome, dear Aries. Whether it involves a particular relationship or your romantic journey in general, on February 9, try to focus on letting go of the fear of control.

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, try to let go of what has caused you to control or keep the upper hand in your relationship and instead surrender to where you are being guided.

Taurus

Remove the blindfold, Taurus. Change can be difficult, but that doesn’t mean you can avoid the red or even orange flags forever.

You can often look at your relationship through blinders, seeing only the parts that fit your storyline, rather than taking in the whole picture. It’s time to address the truth in your current romantic situation, knowing that it’s the only way to keep growing into what is meant for you.

Gemini

Let go of trying to make everyone else happy, Gemini. As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Scorpio on February 9, try to release the people-pleasing mentality that has kept you from addressing your own needs.

While this can look like approaching relationships as a caretaker, it can also have you swallowing your own truth to keep the peace. Release it all and be honest with your partner about your process. You can’t try to make everyone else happy and end up happy yourself.

Cancer

Let go of associating darkness with fate, Cancer. You are one of the most loving zodiac signs, yet you can often perceive someone’s darkness as fate. Love doesn’t arrive for you to fix or to be hurt by.

Genuine, healthy love isn’t about what you have to overcome to make it work, but about being able to receive. To actually have the new beginning the universe is guiding you toward, you must let go of trying to change the person you’re with. Receive peace, and know that your fate arrives.

Leo

Deal with what is closest to you, Leo. You can’t ignore matters within your home or relationship any longer. Instead of trying to make everything look perfect, try to focus on how you want to feel. Release, keeping up appearances, and not wanting to rock the boat. You can’t talk yourself into happiness, no matter how much you try.

Instead of ignoring your truth, embrace it, and remember that once you feel confident within yourself, it no longer matters how your relationship appears to others.

Virgo

Release the idea of rules, Virgo. There are no rules when it comes to love, nor are there any specific formulas that you must follow to achieve it. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio affects your house of understanding and how you communicate within your relationship.

Instead of trying to say things perfectly or follow a formula for love, let yourself embrace your truth. Say what you mean, don’t be afraid of hurting someone else’s feelings, and let yourself become empowered to follow your own heart.

Libra

Let go of thinking you must sacrifice yourself for love, Libra. There is no medal awarded for how much you sacrifice yourself for the person that you love or their dreams that they want to accomplish.

You don’t need to suffer to receive love or have a relationship work, especially if it’s one meant for you. Try to truly step into your worth on this lunation and let go of being a martyr for love, as a healthy relationship never asks that of you.

Scorpio

Release the story you tell yourself, Scorpio. Everyone has a story they tell themselves, one that excuses and supports the choices they make in life. However, that doesn’t mean it works. You must pay close attention to the stories you tell yourself and live by.

What you tell yourself comes to fruition, whether you want it to or not. In the process, you are only holding yourself back from true love. Be willing to release the storyline and hold space for actually knowing you deserve everything you’ve tried to talk yourself out of.

Sagittarius

Let go of the past, Sagittarius. You may talk a good game about letting go of the past and starting anew, yet you’re still living your life shaped by what has come before.

Whether it’s fantasizing about an ex or past decisions, you haven’t let go of the past as much as you’d like others to believe. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings the chance for a breakthrough as long as you’re honest with yourself about what you’re still hanging onto.

Capricorn

Release the what if, Capricorn. As an earth sign, you are pragmatic and steady in romantic matters. Yet, that doesn’t mean you don’t hold regrets or obsess over the what-ifs in your life. You can’t keep engaging with them and move ahead in your current relationship.

What ifs stem from a lack of acceptance and from the belief that you could have changed the outcome if you had known then what you know now. Everything happens for a reason, though. If someone is no longer part of your life, then that’s also for a reason. Let go of the what-ifs that are stealing your chance for future happiness.

Aquarius

Let go of the idea that settling is normal, Aquarius.

You don’t have to settle or make concessions to have love or happiness in your life. Yet, to let go of this mentality, you also must validate that your needs and dreams actually aren’t too much.

Learn to honor what and who you feel called to pursue and release the idea that love equals settling. Don't settle into a love that’s meant for you, even if it’s one that hasn’t come along just yet.

Pisces

Release your fears about the future, Pisces. Fears are normal, yet that doesn’t mean they should dictate the choices that you make in your romantic life. As the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises, it’s important to release the fears you have about new love or new beginnings in your current relationship.

Fears don’t actually keep you safe, and in fact, they can affect your ability to receive what it is you do want. Let go of the fears and hold space for the confidence to move toward what you dream of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.