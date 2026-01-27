The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Your Zodiac Sign In February 2026

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month is here for February 2026. February brings the forward momentum you need, but it also carries a few unexpected surprises. While you marked the beginning of a new calendar year in January, February brings the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, February 17, along with a New Moon Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius.

This is intense energy that serves to shift your timeline dramatically over the coming weeks. The year ahead is a Fire Horse marked by new beginnings and possibilities, but it can also be unexpected or unpredictable. Ground yourself in what you are trying to manifest and in the small details, so when that lucky opportunity arises, you will actually be in a position to seize it.

While the Lunar New Year will provide a dramatic shift in energy, it’s not the only major event occurring in February. On Tuesday, February 3, Uranus will station direct for the last time in Taurus, bringing fruition to events that have been unfolding in your life since 2018. Saturn will also finally make its final push into Aries, where it will remain through 2028, bringing in a new era of dedication and commitment.

February is the month when everything in your life will feel different, and the pace will be much different than in years past. While there will be forward momentum, it’s still essential to remember that you don’t need to rush or be impulsive. Continue working with due diligence toward your dreams and goals, trusting that the luck needed to bring everything to fruition is finally flowing into your life.

Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Sunday, February 1

Design: Your Tango

Focus on what it means to be happy, dear Aries. As you prepare for a new chapter of Saturn and Neptune within your zodiac sign for the next two years, take a moment and reflect on what happiness means to you. Luck isn’t only found in career success or financial independence, but also in reaching a state of happiness in your life that you can finally experience peace with where you are.

On Sunday, February 1, the Full Moon in Leo rises in your house of joy, creativity, and love. This brings to fruition the lunar cycle that began on July 24, 2025, with the New Moon in Leo. Instead of only tying your happiness to what you can accomplish in the future, let this Full Moon be a time of enjoyment where you are at this moment. Choose joy every chance you get, and set an intention to create a life centered on what makes you happiest.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Tuesday, February 17

Design: Your Tango

Prepare for a new phase, Taurus. On Tuesday, February 17, the New Moon Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius will rise in your house of career and public recognition. This is the start of a new eclipse cycle that will carry you through January 2028. Aquarius governs this area of your life, and as the North Node begins its shift into this air sign, you will experience dramatic shifts and changes within your professional life.

With this being a Lunar Eclipse, pay close attention to how you feel, as what arises during this lunation will be the root of what you work on in the next two years. Be sure you’re not limiting yourself in any way and that you're following your intuition in your work life, as that is what will bring a newfound sense of luck and abundance.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Tuesday, February 17

Design: Your Tango

Get ready for a lucky streak, Gemini. You’re one of the zodiac signs that have felt stuck or stagnant in recent years. Although it served a purpose, it doesn’t mean that you haven’t grown tired of feeling like every day was more of the same. Yet, all of that changes as the New Moon and Lunar Eclipse occur in Aquarius on Tuesday, February 17.

Aquarius represents your house of luck and new beginnings, and, as an air sign, this energy is sure to bring forward momentum. In the next few weeks, stagnancy leaves your life, and in its place is a dramatic series of events that help you take your dreams to the next level. Any dream that you have had on a soul level is granted in this new era.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Thursday, February 26

Design: Your Tango

Second chances are a beautiful stroke of luck, Cancer. You invested a great deal of effort in transforming your life, achieving success, and discovering your purpose in this lifetime. The only problem is that Saturn in Pisces has made it very difficult to actually see those goals come to fruition.

Instead of seeing immediate results from your actions, you had to dig deep into your reservoir of hope, trusting that rewards would find you at the right time. While Mercury Retrograde is often thought to only cause delays and headaches, for you, it brings the second chance you’ve waited for.

On Thursday, February 26, Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces, bringing about a lucky time for you in your life. Venus, Pallas, and the Sun is in Pisces, helping to give you the wisdom to trust this abundant turn of events. Mercury is retrograde in Pisces through March 20, but pay close attention to what arises after Mars shifts into this water sign on March 2, as you receive the rewards for your efforts.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Tuesday, February 3

Design: Your Tango

It starts to make sense, dearest Leo. Uranus first shifted into Taurus in 2018, challenging your career path and requiring you to start asking yourself the tough questions about your professional goals. Over the last two years, you have experienced significant instability in your career and have already had to make a few changes.

However, as Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Tuesday, February 3, you are entering the period of rebuilding. From February 3 to April 25, Uranus moves through its final weeks in Taurus. This helps bring about positive developments in your career, professional reputation, and sense of success. Pay attention to offers that come in during this period, because you have to believe that you deserve the success that you’re seeking.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Tuesday, February 3

Design: Your Tango

Don’t look back, Virgo. On Tuesday, February 3, Uranus stations direct in your house of luck, urging you to move forward toward a new beginning. Uranus in Taurus since 2018 has affected your life plans, ability to move ahead, and asked you to question themes of stability and abundance.

This has been a testing period for relationships, professional choices, and your own healing process. Yet, as Uranus stations direct in Taurus through April 25, when it begins a new cycle in Gemini, you are being urged not to look back.

You should feel that you’ve made it through a trying time and are now free to live as you wish. This should be a time of greater stability and freedom, and you finally feel grounded in the new reality that you’ve worked hard to create.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Tuesday, February 17

Design: Your Tango

Listen to your heart, Libra. The New Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius rises in your house of creativity, romance and family on Tuesday, February 17. This is the first glimpse into a new series of Eclipses, although the North Node won’t officially be in Aquarius until July 26. Aquarius governs your house of creativity, which can relate to work projects, career or what you devote your time to. It also represents your house of marriage, the kind of relationships you crave and how you define family.

This area of your life undergoes a massive transformation, beginning with the New Moon and Lunar Eclipse, so it’s essential that you listen to your heart. Instead of doing what you think you should, let your emotions guide you and trust in what and who resonate most deeply with your soul.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Sunday, February 1

Design: Your Tango

Pay attention to where you are directed, Scorpio. You have already felt yourself moving into a new era where you can focus on what you want, rather than what others want for you. On Sunday, February 1, the Full Moon in Leo rises in your house of professional goals. This defines the educational plans you’ve begun to develop. Leo energy in your house of career requires you to take up space, get noticed, and be bold about what you want to achieve.

The New Moon in Leo occurred on July 24, 2025, so take time and reflect on what has occurred in this area of your life over the last few months. The Full Moon now brings matters to fruition, whether it’s a new job, finally being ready to relocate for work, or knowing in your heart what you’re meant to do. Just don’t be afraid to take up the space that Leo requires, as that is how you tap into your greatest luck.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Sunday, February 1

Design: Your Tango

Your intuition is always right, Sagittarius. The lunar cycle that began with the New Moon in Leo on July 24, 2025, wraps up on Sunday, February 1, as the Full Moon rises in your house of luck.

While this energy always marks an opportunity to check in with your intuition, this year there is greater importance placed on your ability to do so. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, shifts into Leo on June 30 later this year. Yet, you realize your dreams, wants and needs with this lunar cycle, which helps you understand where to channel your energy once Jupiter is in Leo.

The Full Moon in Leo may not mean that you’re taking action on something, yet it marks a pivotal moment in knowing which direction you should take your life in. Pay attention to your intuition and feelings, as this sets the foundation for the luck you receive once Jupiter shifts into Leo in June.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Tuesday, February 3

Design: Your Tango

Only what is meant for you has endured, Capricorn. Since 2018, Uranus has moved through Taurus in your house of marriage, relationships, and family. This energy has caused profound changes in your romantic life, as well as in the kind of life you deem your best. Uranus brought unexpected changes and opportunities, yet you’re now entering a period of increased stability.

Uranus stations direct in Taurus for the last time in this cycle on Tuesday, February 3, where it remains until April 25. This period is meant to help you continue building what you started and to embrace the life you have created. During this time, there's increased luck and stability in romantic and family matters, as well as greater opportunities concerning buying a home.

It is safe to trust who and what are in your life that are meant for you. Instead of always thinking about the next best thing or downplaying your emotional connection, it’s okay to admit to yourself just how happy you are.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Tuesday, February 17

Design: Your Tango

Hold space for deep transformation, Aquarius. On Tuesday, February 17, the New Moon and Lunar Eclipse occur in your zodiac sign of Aquarius, kickstarting a deep phase of transformation and helping you to manifest a life that genuinely resonates with your soul.

This is the first eclipse in a series that continues to play out for the next two years, even before the North Node officially shifts into Aquarius on July 26. With the North Node in your zodiac sign, you are being asked to grow in new ways. Honor your originality and authentic spirit.

Cease giving away your power to others or entertaining a life that you don’t actually feel connected to. Embrace this time and finally move past any limitations and call in a life that actually feels good for you, and the kind of romantic relationship you dream of.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Tuesday, February 3

Design: Your Tango

This is what you’ve worked towards, Pisces. Since 2018, you’ve journeyed, learning and exploring what life means to you. You embraced themes of communication in your career or how you interact with the world through avenues like publishing, writing or social media.

You embrace a new chapter, though it was one you never expected due to Uranus continuing to move through Taurus. Yet, this chapter is ending, which means you are reaching a point of fruition in your life. As Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Tuesday, February 3, in your house of communication and learning, you experience the rewards of all you’ve done since 2018.

This is a time for professional advancements, new contracts, and financial benefits. While all of this helps secure your place in the future, it is also about you breathing a sigh of relief as you realize everything that has led to this moment.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.