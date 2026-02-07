The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, February 8 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Today's daily tarot horoscope is here with a message for each zodiac sign on February 8, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius on Sunday, focusing on humanitarian efforts. Meanwhile, the Moon is in Scorpio, symbolizing transformation and drawing on others' resources.

The collective tarot card is the Two of Pentacles, reversed, which represents your personal income and highlights how overspending creates problems. Today, think about any ways you've been carrying the weight of others to the point of self-sabotage, and see where you can bring things economically back into balance.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Sunday, February 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Pentacles

Aries, it's time to look at the big picture. On February 8, your daily tarot card is the Knight of Pentacles, which is dedicated to hard work.

Hard work doesn't always pay off as soon as you'd like, so if you're working hard but feel like you aren't advancing, ask yourself whether you can work smarter rather than harder. Do a brief review of how you spend your time to identify where you can better manage your energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Cups, reversed

Taurus, the Nine of Cups, reversed, symbolizes a sense of lack and a feeling of meaninglessness in your work. On February 8, list areas of life that leave you unsatisfied. If you can delegate those tasks to people who enjoy them, do so.

If there are things you spend time on that don't need to be done, consider eliminating them from your schedule permanently. There will always be mundane tasks, but put in more joy when you can.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is about harmonious, balanced relationships, Gemini. On February 8, surround yourself with people who think of you as much as you do them.

Avoid situations that you know are unhealthy. It's never easy to limit your access, but it's better to do so for your own happiness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

It's so tempting to cut corners when you're feeling burned out, Cancer. That's the overarching message from the Eight of Pentacles, reversed tarot card on February 8, but you can be one step ahead of fatigue.

Set boundaries and recalibrate how you spend your time. Instead of placing everything you do ahead of your health, put yourself ahead of all you need to do. Then, when you are working, you come from a place of joy with plenty of energy to get things done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: The Hanged Man, reversed

The Hanged Man, reversed, is about being too stubborn to see things for what they are. On February 8, you find it difficult to distance yourself from a relationship. You have framed your identity around what someone else thinks, and the person who ends up short is you.

Today, you decide to stop waiting to live your life and go out and do things that make your life easier. The single change makes up for lost time, and it's a huge energy boost!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Swords

Virgo, the Queen of Swords is about clear thinking. Insightfulness is exactly what you need on February 8, especially if you are working hard to overcome a financial setback.

Today, take a step back and objectively look at the decisions you made leading to a certain problem you want to solve. Then seek ways to fix it from a different perspective.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Temperance

Libra, your daily tarot card for February 8 is Temperance, which symbolizes balance. Balance is key to avoiding overspending and taking on problems that don't involve you.

Libra, when you feel something is off-kilter, ask yourself what you can do to bring things back into order. Pay attention to how you feel. Test out different things to see what reduces stress and simplifies your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands, reversed

The Five of Wands, reversed, teaches you to walk away from stressors, Scorpio. On February 8, this advice is ideal to follow in situations that promise to be fun but end up bringing you down later.

For example, if you're invited to go out with friends, but know it's not in your budget, you can say so. You'll be glad you did later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, the Queen of Wands, reversed, is about low self-confidence, which can happen whenever you overthink or question yourself.

On February 8, be gentle with yourself, especially if you make mistakes. You are human and know that when someone falls short, you treat them with respect. Consider giving yourself the same treatment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Life moves quickly, Capricorn. The Eight of Wands tarot reveals swift responsive action on your part. On February 8, your ability to navigate life in motion is sharp.

The key is to know when your reaction is best for you, not one driven by a crisis caused by someone who needs to take personal responsibility for their actions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Devil

Aquarius, you are much stronger than the things you face. On February 8, The Devil is about overwhelming temptation. But your practical and thoughtful approach can help mitigate its effects on your life.

Choose to replace a temptation with a healthy option, and see how that helps you avoid habits you know aren't good for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Swords, reversed

Pay attention to how someone treats you when they have power over you, Pisces. On February 8, the reversed King of Swords is about domination and how it affects you.

Initially, you might think that you can't do anything about it. But today's message is to own your power and speak up against what you consider an injustice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.