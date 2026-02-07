Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, February 8: Venus Squares Uranus

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for February 8, 2026. Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Sunday. Venus rules relationships while Uranus fosters surprising events, so you may suddenly feel restless in your relationships.

You become bored with old dynamics and are unwilling to keep old versions of yourself active. What no longer feels alive is urged to change. Together, Venus and Uranus create tension between the desire for emotional freedom and the need for material or sensual safety.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, opportunities arrive on February 8 as invitations to step into greater visibility and influence. Even if moments of vulnerability come alongside excitement, see them as signs that you’re stretching into a meaningful beginning.

You're learning to receive recognition without shrinking and to accept success without guilt. Walk forward with confidence because you belong in the rooms opening for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Venus square Uranus strengthens your relationship with your own voice and authority. You're discovering that self-expression doesn’t have to be forceful to feel powerful.

When you speak from self-respect, people naturally respond with greater consideration. You’re setting new emotional and energetic standards in every space you enter on February 8. You shape your environment through your presence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a beautiful lightness is returning to your life on February 8 as you release emotional and mental clutter. You’re recognizing which commitments nourish you and which quietly drain your joy.

As you simplify, you create room for adventure, and it’s essential to your spirit. Sunday is a day of emotional renewal that restores your natural sparkle. New connections and ideas flourish when you honor your need for freedom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are stepping into a deeply fulfilling era of emotional clarity and renewal. On February 8, your heart may feel even more open than before.

New beginnings in friendships and community are supported as Venus squares Uranus, giving you the chance to create meaningful traditions and lasting bonds. You’re learning to choose connection from alignment rather than obligation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is your season of self-celebration, Leo. As Venus squares Uranus on February 8, it manifests as radiance and magnetic confidence.

Every moment you invest in your wellbeing multiplies your sense of joy and creative power. Acts of self-care, beauty, and pleasure are restoring your glow from the inside out.

On Sunday, you remember how honoring yourself is a necessity. As you treat yourself with devotion, Leo, watch how others follow your lead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you develop a refined emotional intelligence and discernment on February 8. Venus square Uranus supports you in trusting your instincts about what deserves your energy and what is best kept sacred.

You don’t need external validation for every decision on Sunday. Your inner compass is strong. This is a day for quiet confidence and thoughtful pacing. Your patience and wisdom are quietly laying the groundwork for future success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are redefining success in ways that honor both ambition and well-being. This is a powerful day for choosing professional environments that support your creativity, balance, and emotional health.

When your work aligns with your values, productivity feels natural rather than forced. You learn that harmony is a form of prosperity. Beauty, peace, and purpose can coexist, and on February 8, you are learning how to cultivate all three.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, new experiences are awakening your sense of wonder and belonging on February 8. Whether through travel, or soulful exchanges, you are reconnecting with life’s richness and depth.

Each new perspective strengthens your emotional roots and sense of purpose. You’re remembering that growth doesn’t require abandoning stability. It actually enhances it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are integrating wisdom and experience into embodied confidence on February 8. This day of reflection allows your ideas to mature into lived truth.

Rest, contemplation, and inner stillness help you refine your long-term vision. Rather than slowing you down, this phase strengthens your foundation. You emerge more focused and aligned with your deeper purpose.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your emotional world is softening in the most beautiful ways. On February 8, you open yourself to richer expressions of affection, intimacy, and care.

Today invites you to receive love as freely as you give it. You are learning that strength and tenderness can coexist. You deserve connections that feel nourishing and alive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you reconnect with your body on February 8, finally seeing it as the source of wisdom and power that it is. Movement and breathing exercises restore your emotional equilibrium on Sunday.

As you ground yourself, your intuition sharpens and your creativity flows more freely. It’s extraordinary how, when you feel centered in yourself, you become unstoppable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your capacity for love, kindness, and emotional generosity is creating beautiful ripples in your life. Every gesture of warmth you offer returns to you multiplied on February 8.

By nurturing your friendships and creative bonds, you are building a rich emotional ecosystem. Joy flows most easily when you allow yourself to give and receive freely.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.