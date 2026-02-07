Your Daily Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 8: A Peaceful & Fated Era Begins

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday, February 8, 2026, is here. The North Node in Pisces aligns with the Scorpio Moon today. Both bring insight into your fate and the path you are called to embrace over the next five months. The North Node wraps up its time in Pisces, which means you're moving into a place of fruition, especially if you have significant Pisces and Virgo placements in your natal chart.

While the North Node in Pisces brings about a peaceful and fated love, the Scorpio Moon represents the path you must take to get to it. While Scorpio is the zodiac sign of the alchemist, it also represents a certain darkness you must walk through to reach what you desire. The path to fated love relies on you embracing your truth. Deal with anything that comes up and hold space for your feelings, especially the uncomfortable ones.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 8, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to surrender to the process, Aries. The Scorpio Moon creates opportunities for you to grow on February 8 as you learn what it means to surrender to the divine plan for your life.

You come face-to-face with uncomfortable qualities within yourself, and a new lightness surrounds you. Love can’t be controlled or manipulated, but only received. Trust that if you just let go, you are carried to where you are destined to be.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

What is meant to be can’t ever be stopped, Taurus. Sunday's astrological energy represents a process of romantic growth you’ve been moving through.

You are reluctant to start over or to make a decision about a relationship in your life, but the universe is trying to guide you toward what is meant for you. Face the truth of your current relationship or romantic situation in your life, and don’t be afraid to start over in a way that works for you.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your fears are not destined to come true, Gemini. It’s normal to have fears about a new relationship or moving into a phase of greater commitment. Having fears doesn’t mean that they all come true, though.

Often, fears arise so you move through them, not to stop you from taking a chance. On February 8, work through the thoughts and feelings you have. They aren’t meant to stop you from pursuing a special love, but to help you see just how different your relationship can be.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are not destined to repeat your patterns, Cancer. Take some time to reflect on the worries and concerns you have about repeating past patterns. Although you are guided into new beginnings in your romantic life, you’re still hesitant to move forward.

A big part of this is the darkness that you’ve walked through in previous relationships. You are not the same person you were, and neither is any relationship you enter into.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace change, dear Leo. As the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Scorpio Moon on February 8, you are prepared for an immense phase of change.

This energy represents moving in with a romantic partner or a significant change in your own life path. What you are currently surrounded by in your life no longer aligns, and so it’s time to embrace change.

Let yourself be guided to what is meant for you, and don’t be afraid of what it seems like you lose because the universe has something even better in store for you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should inspire growth, dearest Virgo. You approach a period of immense manifestation as the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Scorpio Moon on February 8. While you’ve contended with healing your generational wounds and conditioning thanks to the South Node in Virgo, you’re clearer about what you must do.

Today's energy is all about communication in your romantic life. Don’t mince words or try to soften any blow. Just be radically honest and let the chips fall where they may, knowing that the love meant for you always meets you where you are.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t plan your life according to what you think is your fate, Libra. A steady energy has been guiding you to focus on your personal goals and plans over the last few months.

This is about you honoring what you want for yourself and what you're guided to create, without changing anything because of love. The person meant for you never holds you back or makes you give up on important aspects of your own purpose. Continue creating a life that aligns with your truth, and know that you are worthy of having it all.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Go within on February 8, dearest Scorpio. The Moon is in Scorpio today, urging you to turn within and face the feelings or darkness that you've been avoiding. The North Node in your house of happiness, family, and marriage, makes it crucial that you stay aligned with your inner self.

There are aspects of your past that need healing. This would allow you to remain true to yourself and your connection with spirit. Whether you choose a new love or remove yourself from a difficult situation, the key to achieving what you desire is in the feelings you’ve been trying to avoid.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t think too hard about this, Sagittarius. You’ve an incredible phase of growth recently, but that also means you’ve learned what balance actually means.

Be practical and logical in your decisions. You now see that you can’t overthink matters of the heart. Instead of dissecting a particular connection or romantic opportunity, try to listen to your intuition and heart.

The choice that you’re being guided to make brings some difficult moments, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not part of the path you’re meant to take.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open up about your past, Capricorn. The North Node has steadily encouraged you to be vulnerable with your emotions. This is part of a growth phase that has already challenged past beliefs and sparked a new outlook on life and love.

With the Scorpio Moon on February 8, you must be honest with your partner or new love interest. When you talk about the past, you also remove its power over your life. Then hold space for it, but it's up to you to open up.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The choice will always be yours, Aquarius. As an air sign, you envision multiple lifetimes or variations of your fate. You see how one path or person aligns, and how that is true for others as well.

Rather than feeling like you must choose only one, give yourself the power to pick and choose. You create not just a relationship that aligns with your needs, but an entire life. Don’t limit yourself to thinking it looks only one way.

You truly have the freedom to choose what your best life and love look like, so be sure you’re embracing it.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be ready to embrace new possibilities on February 8, Pisces. Although the North Node has moved through your zodiac sign of Pisces, so have Saturn and Neptune. This limited some of the opportunities this period typically offers.

However, as Saturn prepared to leave the watery realms of Pisces behind, it’s important to return to the dreams that you’ve had for yourself. You're entering a phase of acceleration in your life, so it’s important that you’re ready and that you are truly ready to believe in all that is possible.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.