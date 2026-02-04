Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, February 5, 2026

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Thursday, February 5, 2026. The Moon is in Virgo, and the Sun is in Aquarius. The Sun brings innovation, and the Moon provides the desire to structure a plan to execute an idea. The day brims with opportunity, and it's time for you to seize the moment.

The daily collective tarot card for everyone is the Seven of Pentacles, which symbolizes reflection after a long period of hard work. Right now, you're in building mode, but once you have reached your goal, be sure to appreciate the journey by honoring all you've accomplished. Work hard and be diligent, like a Virgo, but also remember to pause and value your effort when done.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, February 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands

Aries, your daily tarot card on February 5 is the Four of Wands, which symbolizes joyful celebration. It's a good idea to plan a celebratory time with friends and family, especially if you've reached a long-term goal you've worked toward.

You will want to jump to the next project, but resist. Instead, give yourself a chance to truly value the process as much as the result.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, your daily tarot card, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, highlights conflicts in collaborative agreements. When you are so determined to reach a goal, you forget to enjoy the journey.

Today invites you to find the perfect balance between the two. Be open to changing course if you need to. Sometimes you have to let projects fall off schedule to make them work later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Swords, reversed

On February 5, the Ten of Swords, reversed, tarot card suggests the ending of a painful life stage. When you're at the end of a difficult journey, you'll discover that you either want to stop short or push harder and get through it rapidly.

Today's message is to keep the pace instead of taking shortcuts or thinking progress is superior to learning from the moment. The details matter, but so does how you feel about your work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

Cancer, the Ten of Wands reversed, represents feelings of burnout. On February 5, pay careful attention to how your work ethic keeps you super busy.

Sometimes you book yourself back-to-back with appointments. But remember, it's important to include time for yourself. Listen to your body and pay attention to when you need rest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Swords, reversed

The Nine of Swords, reversed, tarot card, indicates financial stress. There are a lot of responsibilities that impact your life, and when it comes to money, you think about how to be responsible.

There are so many decisions to make, and you need to measure each one carefully. Today, how you help others matters, but do your best to take time for yourself as well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Swords

Virgo, your daily tarot card, Two of Swords, symbolizes confusion and indecisiveness.

On February 5, when there is so much to do, you can become wrapped up in a whirlwind of energy that leads you nowhere. Tough feelings of overwhelm can lead you to deny what you're going through just to cope.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Strength, reversed

Libra, the Strength, reversed, tarot card, signifies a lack of courage. You're being asked to be brave enough to face your fears.

Keep going despite your concerns that what you do won't be good enough. If you need help, ask for it; don't think you have to do it all yourself, or you'll let others down. Instead, put a plan in place and just follow it. Success follows persistence.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The Five of Pentacles, reversed, marks the end of a challenging period that can affect how you mentally feel. Safeguard your mindset on February 5, especially against any self-defeating thoughts about your efforts.

You need to look fondly on what you've overcome and how far you've come, despite the challenges you've faced. Be proud of yourself, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Cups

Sagittarius, your daily tarot card, the Knight of Cups, is romantic and foretells a sweet life stage. On February 5, you meet someone who sets your heart ablaze and reminds you how sweet a relationship can be.

You are open to exploring what the future may bring. Allow yourself to get caught up in the wonder of what-if, but also be aware that great relationships are built by work and love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Magician

Capricorn, The Magician represents the manifestation of your resources and skills. You never know when a quick idea strikes a sense of curiosity in your heart, and you feel like you're on the right path.

Today, follow your intuition and remember that small nudges from the universe are there for a reason: to show you what your next step ought to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, your daily tarot card, the Ace of Wands, reversed, is about a block in your creative energy. The truth is that everyone experiences imaginative delays, but how you handle them determines whether you get through the phase quickly.

On February 5, do something that takes you completely out of your comfort zone. Stimulate your mind with the potential of what if, and watch how insight returns to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Cups, reversed

Pisces, your daily tarot card, Four of Cups, reversed, is about boredom and feeling like there's nothing fun to look forward to. There's nothing further from the truth on February 5.

You can plan your future and make anything you want to happen with a little forethought. You need to be aware of the opportunities that come your way and avoid making excuses that hold you back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.