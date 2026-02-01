3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From February 2 - 8, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune from February 2 - 8, 2026. The week ahead is full of Yin energy, which means you should be receptive, open, and optimistic about what you want to receive.

You can easily become frustrated while patiently waiting for what you want. However, don't let impatience push you to do things out of fear. Faith and self-belief are important right now.

Your sincerity gets tested from Monday, February 2, through Wednesday, February 4. You will be invited to fall back into old patterns or cling to what's familiar. This is the time to stay true to your goals and choose what aligns with your intentions.

On Thursday, February 5 and Friday, February 6, practice gratitude when you receive what you hope to attain. Pay it forward by giving to someone in need, encouraging an abundance mindset in yourself and fostering faith in others. Over the weekend, choose quick projects that can be completed within 24 hours. Respecting time is a great way to celebrate your wins this week.

1. Ox

You are positioned to attract abundance and luck all week in the area of personal home projects. The energy peaks around February 8, a Closed Day. Set a goal that is doable within a short period of time. You are built for commitment, but there are times when good fortune requires speed. Make quick decisions.

Don't delay, and make decisions rooted in your conviction. You know what you want and need, so don't take long to admit it to yourself or another. The more you say no to this week, the better; choose only what aligns with your path. Place a bay leaf in your wallet or purse to keep luck nearby.

2. Dragon

Dragon, your professional relationships are where you're most likely to encounter abundance this week. You want to position yourself so that luck comes to you organically. You thrive under pressure. When the week of February 2 starts with a need to address problems and avert chaos, you find a way to deliver peaceful solutions. You gain recognition for your calm demeanor.

You're perceived as influential and powerful by others. This creates a need for your presence in work and leadership roles. The best day for you to attract abundace is on February 5th. Place coins in the center of your living room to draw the luck of money into your life.

3. Rat

Design: Your Tango

You're likely to attract abundance in social situations, and the closer those scenarios are to your home, the greater the luck. If you've thought about entertaining or hosting a dinner this week at your place, consider doing so on Sunday, February 8.

Your keen observation skills help you spot areas in your life that are wide open to luck, including who you meet when you're relaxed and enjoying time with friends and family. You will be at your most productive on February 6; the day's energy aligns with your strategic intellect. Clear clutter from your front doorway to invite fresh energy into your home this week.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.