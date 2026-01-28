Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope is here for February 2026. This month starts with a bang, beginning with a Full Leo Moon. What's interesting about this month is that the Moon begins and ends in Leo, emphasizing pride, courage, and visibility in a regal way. Leo energy aligns with the Sun tarot card, which means this month already looks amazingly positive, and it's good to maintain an optimistic mindset. The New Moon and solar eclipse will be in Aquarius on February 17, so we reset the collective's energy, moving into a new chapter and building on the past. The Sun enters Pisces on February 18, starting a season related to endings, spirituality, and creativity.

On February 4, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, bringing closure to themes related to money, personal property, and food. If life felt zany and unsteady over the last seven years, you'll have a chance to fine-tune your solutions and implement them to reduce disruptions. The Hierophant relates to Taurus, expect changes in tradition, banking, and religious institutions. On February 6, Mercury enters Pisces, followed by Venus on February 10. Mercury and Venus improve romance. Mercury and Venus meet on February 28, a great day for couples. Saturn enters Aries on February 14, strengthening leadership skills. Aries rules the Emperor, so act ethically and morally, and exercise discipline. Mercury retrograde is on February 16, associated with the Magician tarot card — evaluate your talents to choose which to develop in March before the astrological new year starts.

Monthly tarot horoscopes for February 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Aries: The Devil

February themes: habit awareness, power dynamics, reclaiming autonomy

Saturn enters your sign this month, prompting you to be more responsible and to take work seriously. You were born to be a leader, and this month you'll spot what's holding you back from assuming this role.

The Devil tarot card highlights patterns that limit your independence, Aries, asking you to notice where control, fear or overwhelm has taken hold of your life. In February, you recognize the underlying motivations behind your actions. Breaking unhealthy habits frees up your time so you can focus on your goals, thereby improving your financial future.

The New Moon solar eclipse in Aquarius brings attention to friendships. When you people-please or work too much, you'll sense whether it's to earn approval from others or to gain control. The Mercury Venus conjunct provides a sweet opportunity for balance. Self-awareness grows in February, helping you change how you approach situations as they arise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Cups

February themes: family life improvements, peaceful communication, and making new friends

This month prompts awareness as Saturn enters your sector of hidden enemies, and the New Moon encourages you to network and meet people different from you. Your comfort zones will push challenges that force you to look at your choices, especially with Uranus ending its time in your zodiac sign this year.

Taurus, the Ten of Cups is about a social circle that's welcoming, warm and mutually supportive. You will experience improvements in your home and family in February. Cultivate an environment that's made for play and innovation. Think of stability and seek it emotionally, but also be open to change; Venus in Aquarius gives you a mind that's open and receptive.

Once Venus enters Pisces on February 10, it's exalted in your sector of friendships. Expand your social circle or get to know the people that make your life better more intimately. Schedule date nights or social outings for enjoyment (not just for work). Focus on peace-making and positive communication. Prioritize time with people who make you feel good and avoid situations with individuals who disrespect you or cause drama.

Initially, it may feel awkward to set your sights on social activities for emotional benefit rather than on work. Still, this mindshift can be incredibly rewarding for you, beyond what you're used to. Align your commitments with your values.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Gemini: Four of Swords

February themes: self-respect, closure, and rest

Gemini, this month, it's time to take a break and stay consistent with the plan you set. You'll feel the effects of your efforts in January. Rather than push yourself to ramp up, slow down and pay attention to what's working and what isn't. The Four of Wands is about rest and recovery. Set a doable pace for yourself. Focus on consistency and routines that you can repeat easily every day that work towards your goal.

The first Mercury retrograde of 2026 begins in Pisces this month, which means it's time to evaluate your options. The Full Moon in Leo gives you a chance to talk a problem through and solve it in a way that requires courage and self-respect.

Uranus direct in Taurus forces you to review what you have and what you don't need. Instead of focusing solely on money matters, use this month to turn your attention to other areas of your life, like friendships and love. Mercury retrograde starts on February 26, so use this month to reflect, write, review, and think about the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Wands, reversed

February themes: rebuilding confidence, learning about yourself

Cancer, in February, the Queen of Wands, reversed, indicates a heightened sense of uncertainty. You may question your decisions and motives. It's better to be the one to do that than someone else, though, and on February 1, when the Leo Full Moon perfects, remove what doesn't align with your ideas from January to make room for a more improved approach.

The Full Moon in Leo prompts changes in your life related to property, money, and your values. It's normal to feel a little insecure about the future when you start changing how you view the world. The month of February is about gaining confidence and understanding deeply what you want from life this year.

Keep some of these changes a secret from the world. Work privately, keeping only the people you trust closest to you. The New Aqaurius Moon on February 17 is a good time to start a new project or to take your life in a different direction. Aquarius energy is innovative and unique, so don't be afraid to be yourself, even if you think it's awkward or weird to others initially.

Pisces season begins on February 18, opening the door to higher learning and deeper thought. You'll begin adopting new philosophies that align with your future goals. Mercury retrograde in Pisces may have you review your educational needs, and you may decide to go back to school or sign up for an online course in March to satisfy those gaps.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Leo: Leo: Knight of Wands

February themes: bold action, mental pressure

Your February tarot card is the Knight of Wands, Leo, which is about action and desire. The month of February delivers a surge of energy that calls you toward change and swift action.

Two main events take place affecting your zodiac sign this month. The Full Moon in your sign on February 1, and then the New Moon solar eclipse on February 17. It's time to shed old beliefs that limit your growth, then cultivate relationships that support your desired changes.

The Knight of Wands is about risk-taking and chasing something you find enticing, but be careful, Leo. Acting hastily can lead to mistakes. You will recognize when you can do something without a plan.

The Mercury-Venus conjunction on February 28 may spark clarity that helps. Still, you'll also want to have a strategic plan available to avoid unnecessary waste of your time, energy or resources.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man, reversed

February themes: impatience, new perspective, return to action

There's a bit of restlessness taking place in February, Virgo. The reversed Hanged Man points to impatience and a growing desire to get your life moving forward after a period of being stuck. You realize that waiting for the right moment has become a form of avoidance, and you decide to change it. When Mercury conjuncts Venus, an idea on how to resolve a problem could manifest.

Your ruling planet, Mercury, is highly active in February, and it brings energy to your partnerships. Mercury enters Pisces on February 6, and it retrogrades at the end of the month, so expect an emphasis on communication and how you do things each day.

With Mercury retrograde beginning at the end of the month, your clarity comes from a change in perspective rather than forced decisions. Small changes in your habits and routines help you make major life adjustments in February.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups

February themes: emotional release, acceptance, recalibration

The Five of Cups is about regret, Libra, so in February, your attention turns to unresolved issues, unmet expectations and unresolved disappointments.

Saturn enters Aries this month, bringing maturity to your love life. It's time to grow up, and during this process, both good and memories manifest. Do inner work to adjust your mindset. This month, you get an opportunity to see the present for what it is without losing motivation for the future because of a letdown. Venus enters Pisces in February on the 10th, where it's exalted.

During the New Moon in Aquarius, you mentally prepare to focus on romance, love, hobbies, children, and, if you're married, your partner. You feel more in tune with love, which enhances your empathy and emotional sensitivity. Focus on self-acceptance and quiet restoration during emotionally trying moments.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Swords, reversed

February themes: mental clarity and improved communication

Scorpio, your monthly tarot card for February is the Page of Swords, reversed, and it's about communication breakdowns. Work on improving your communication skills, ranging from using AI to how you text, write and public speak. Protect your information by implementing enhanced communication features on your apps, cell phones, and computers.

Throughout February, your ruling planet, Mars, is in Aquarius the entire month. So, your focus is on family and the home. When the Sun shifts into Pisces on February 19, you become enamored by a hobby or a new romantic love interest. Because Mars will be in conjunction with Pluto, be careful when making plans this month, because a lack of detail can hinder or derail them. You don't want to move too quickly when scheduling a trip. Slower is better. Double-check everything.

This month also encourages focusing on facts. Don't speculate; instead, ask questions and seek clarity in everything. As Pluto remains direct (and no longer in sextile to Lilith), your ability to refine communication improves and becomes a strength.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Wands

February themes: vision and growth

Three of Wands is about creativity and expansion with the future in mind, Sagittarius, so in February, create your game plan for the year. Your outlook grows broader, and opportunities to take action open up this month. See how your experience connects to your long-term goals, and note the outcome so you can strategize the changes you want to make.

Your ruling planet remains in Cancer all month, and it fosters a desire for intimacy, which you may express through art. With planets entering Pisces, it's the perfect time of the year to do work from home and enjoy the comforts of your residence in silence and privacy, where you can focus.

Sagittarius, you discover how to combine patience and intention this month. Finding time to work through ideas feels manageable, and your mind is open to hearing input and taking what you need without feeling overwhelmed. There's no need to force results. Instead, your expectations refine, and your heart remains open to tweaking what you do. Inner trust grows each time you take a step forward, knowing that you are moving closer to a goal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Capricorn: The Tower

February themes: truth revealed and sudden restructuring

Capricorn, your monthly tarot card, the Tower, is about change that clears out structures you used to depend on but that no longer support future growth. Pisces season starts on February 18, so the first two weeks of the month are dedicated to personal property, money and what you need to feel secure and stable. Pluto and Mars in Aquarius bring decisive shifts that force you to improve your life.

From February 1 - 13, areas of instability reveal themselves. These disruptions force clarity. Make room to build a life that sustains your dreams. You are aiming for resilience. When Saturn enters Aries on February 14, you are ready to turn attention toward home and your comforts. Home and family are a primary focal point for the year. From February 15 - 28, your focus turns inward.

Mercury conjunct Venus in Pisces emphasizes writing and positive communication, so be kind to yourself. The changes you experience this month help you to improve self-awareness; you move with intention rather than make rushed decisions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Aquarius: Death, reversed

February themes: delayed endings, stuck cycles

February highlights what you've tolerated out of habit, Aquarius. The reversed Death tarot card is about a situation that's gone well beyond its end date. Your ruling planet, Uranus, will station direct this month, bringing seriousness to your home and family sector. You want peace, and with Saturn entering Aries mid-month, your mind is set to attain it.

You don't like addressing the unknown, especially if it's been an area of fear for you in the past. Yet you notice that when you circle the same situation, hoping this time your life will be different. It won't, but your clarity will grow until you make a decision and change your circumstances.

When the Pisces season officially starts on February 18, create space in February for something better to reach you. Once you do, you end the month free and clear for a fresh start.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February 2026 tarot card for Pisces: Page of Swords, reversed

February themes: reflection, restraint, inner dialogue

Pisces, your monthly tarot card, the reversed Page of Swords, focuses on mixed signals and what you say before you have thought things through clearly. In February, you may feel pressured to act or do things you have not had time to process.

Two areas of your life are in focus this month. What needs to end and what needs to begin. With the Sun in Aquarius, you see your past with purpose. You realize that experience has uniquely positioned you for great things to come.

With Saturn entering Aries, life takes on a serious tone, especially as it relates to money. You will want to make a plan and stick to it, not doing the opposite of what you say you will do. Addressing haste can help you avoid problems that lead to scattered thinking or a lack of commitment. Pause before responding to questions this month. Instead of trying to be there for everyone, make decisions that feel right to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.