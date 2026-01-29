Relationships Get A Lot Easier For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of February 2 - 8, 2026

Relationships get a lot easier for five zodiac signs during the week of February 2 to 8, 2026. In a year full of dramatic change, another powerful shift occurs on February 3, when Uranus stations direct in Taurus.

This transit opens a powerful window of manifestation. This is the time to embrace change and receive the rewards of what you’ve been working towards. This week, it's important to listen to your emotions. Your emotions can’t be overruled or ignored. They are a divine part of who you are and what your purpose is. To listen to your emotions is to be in alignment with yourself and also have confidence in where they are leading you.

Don't judge what you feel this week. Embrace it all, as your emotions are here to help you find everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

1. Scorpio

The purpose of everything is finally clear, Scorpio. On Tuesday, February 3, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, creating a space of understanding and growth in your romantic relationship that makes things a lot easier. Although growth in a relationship can be messy, the outcome is truly beautiful. While Uranus is known for shocking and unexpected events, that shouldn’t be the case for you this week. Just continue working with your partner to create a life you both love.

If you are recently single or exhausted by the search for love, Uranus going direct in Taurus brings you answers. Know that what arrives now is long-lasting. From February 3 to April 25, pay attention to who arrives in your life and how your view of love has changed in recent years. This energy, though confusing at times, is all about you having the healthy and exciting romantic relationship you desire.

2. Pisces

Only you know if this is meant to be, Pisces. On Wednesday, February 4, the Virgo Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, inspiring a need to embrace a new beginning in your romantic relationship.

Retrograde Jupiter brings up a past issue or dream that you had for yourself, while the Virgo Moon urges you toward new territory. This energy is wonderful for infusing new energy into your relationship and helping you transform what was stagnant into a dynamic (and much easier) new chapter. Just be certain you’re paying attention to your feelings and not necessarily your thoughts.

You may have to make an important choice this week. There's also a good chance that you revisit a person or connection from your past. While it should be true that with the right person, the timing is always right, real life doesn’t always work that way. If someone from your past approaches you, be sure to embrace all you’ve learned. Listen to your heart, and make sure that you’re actually seeing a change of behavior and not just hoping for the best.

3. Virgo

How you say something is as important as what you say, dear Virgo. Mercury moves into Pisces on Friday, February 6. Pisces is your opposing sign, meaning it both governs aspects of your love life and also helps you find greater balance within yourself. This water sign helps you to tune into your emotions, vulnerably express yourself, and believe in love.

With Mercury in Pisces, you have a way with words. This is of great benefit because, due to an upcoming Mercury retrograde, communication is the central focus from February 6 through April 14. Starting this week, your relationship gets easier because you can resolve any lingering issues, plan for your future, and work together to improve your connection. Just take your time and be sure you’re saying what you genuinely mean.

Everything that arrives serves a purpose, but it doesn’t mean that it’s meant to last forever. You’re beginning a two-month journey into the world of returning exes, themes, and conversations from your past. The only caveat is that you are no longer who you were then, so you have a chance to approach these matters with a newfound sense of healing and growth.

4. Aries

You deserve to live a fulfilling life, Aries. On Saturday, February 7, the Libra Moon trines Venus in Aquarius, bringing about an emotionally fulfilling time in your life. If you’re already in a relationship, this energy helps you find balance. You can have a wonderful partner, as well as a circle of friends who make your life better.

This is a good time to focus on couples' activities, rather than just solo ones. The purpose of this energy is to help you see that when you’re with the right person, they make everything else more enjoyable. A healthy relationship does not limit you from living the life you’ve always dreamed of. Embrace new experiences and focus on creating innovative quality time with the person you love.

A secret crush may be revealed as the Libra Moon aligns with Venus in Aquarius. If you are single, new opportunities for romance are on the way. You may announce your feelings for someone you previously thought of as just a friend, or receive this same news from someone in your life. This person may not be your regular type, but it is a connection that has a solid foundation of friendship. Give this person a chance and don’t let fear of the unknown hold you back from exploring what could be.

5. Cancer

Don’t be afraid to try something new, Cancer. The North Node is wrapping up its stint in Pisces as it prepares to shift into Aquarius over the summer months. But this week, it brings incredible opportunities for you to make your relationship feel a lot easier as you embrace a new chapter together.

On Sunday, February 8, the North Node aligns with the Scorpio Moon, bringing opportunities for adventure, romance, and commitment. This transit encourages you to take chances on love and try new experiences with your partner. You are also thinking about the long-term this week. Don't hold yourself back or be afraid to broach a new topic with your partner.

This is also a powerful time if you’re currently single. When the North Node aligns with the Scorpio Moon, you are looking for someone you can grow with, rather than a casual connection. Yet, you may have to leave your comfort zone, travel, or embrace new experiences to take advantage of it. Entertain new offers, whether they seem romantic or not, as you never know which path will lead to the love you’ve always dreamed of.

